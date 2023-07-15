Plunge into the Iranian history of Mumbai’s iconic Leopold Cafe

Colaba Causeway is one of the most beautiful places in Mumbai. From old buildings that hold great history to buzzing lanes busy with people enjoying food, shopping and just admiring the beauty around them — Colaba is a place that you might never get bored of. And what makes this area even more special is its cafes like Mondegar Cafe and Leopold Cafe, which make you want to come back to this South Mumbai area again and again.

Cafe Leopold is quite special for the people of Mumbai. It is not only one of the best vintage cafes in town, but it is the epitome of the Mumbai people’s spirit. The restaurant was one of the places that were attacked during the 2008 Mumbai attacks. Every day a large crowd of people flock to the restaurant just to see the bullet marks and of course, enjoy the delicious food offered by the eatery. Let’s learn a little about the history of this iconic cafe.

Cafe Leopold is one of the few Irani cafes that are running successfully

Zoroastrians aka Iranis came to India in the 19th century and opened several Irani cafés in the country. One of the many restaurants that were opened by them was Cafe Leopold which was established in 1871. The restaurant was named after King Leopold of the Belgians and was founded by Sherezad Dastur. Initially, the cafe was just a wholesale cooking oil store, then it became a general store, a pharmacy, and eventually a cafe. Since the place was used for so many different businesses, it was popularly called Leopold Cafe & Stores.

Once at the restaurant, you will find that the cafe uses an Achaemenid Persian Lion Rhyton as a part of its logo. It was introduced to honour the restaurant’s Zoroastrian affiliation. Cafe Leopold is one of the few Irani Cafes in India that are still running so successfully, while many others are finding it hard to retain their businesses. The cafe is now run by Farzad Jehani and Deenyar Jehani and hosts thousands of people every day.

The terrorising 2008 Mumbai attacks

The 2008 Mumbai terror attack that took place on 26 November stunned the world. Unfortunately, Cafe Leopold was also one of the places that was under attack. It was an early site of gunfire and grenade explosions. Around 9:30 pm, after the terrorists arrived in India, the cafe was blasted with bombs and gunfire, killing 10 people and injuring many others.

The restaurant was massively damaged during the attacks with blood stains left on the floor and walls. The aftermath of the attack was heartbreaking. After creating chaos for one and a half minutes at the Leopold Cafe, the terrorists walked over to The Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, their main target, to create more commotion.

The spirit kept alive

Leopold Cafe is one of the most important parts of Colaba, and the love for his place helped the staff build back everything that they had lost. The cafe reopened four days after the attack, but they soon had to shut it down on the recommendation of the police. The cafe, however, returned to its normal functioning within a few weeks. It has become a major tourist attraction spot, especially for foreigners, post the attack. The Leopold Cafe has conserved some of the symbols of the attack as a monument as well.

Mention in pop culture

The reason why many foreigners visit Cafe Leopold is because it was mentioned extensively in the novel Shantaram and its sequel The Mountain Shadow. The book talks about an Australian bank robber and heroin addict who escapes from jail and lands in Bombay (the formal name of Mumbai). The author mentioned several typical “Bombay” things and places including the Leopold Café.

What to eat at Leopold Cafe?

The menu at the cafe is a mix of Indian and European dishes. Pastas, risotto, stroganoff, sandwiches, kebabs and Mughlai curries are the most ordered dishes at the venue. If you are a fan of desi Chinese then try their dishes like the chilli chicken and vegetable manchurian. People also often flock to this place for their delicious cold coffee and shakes. And if you are someone who prefers beers over shakes, then the cafe offers that too. Cafe Leopold and Bar is quite popular for its beer towers, which come with taps to pour the beer. A tiny shop area at the back also sells souvenirs and T-shirts.

Address: Police Station, Shahid Bhagat Singh Road, Colaba Causeway, near Colaba

Timing: 7:30 am – 12:00 am

Cost for two: USD 30.43 (INR 2,500)

Contact: +91 9867941568

All Images: Leopold Cafe & Bar/Instagram