Calling out to the Chocolate lovers as Paul and Mike opens its first store in Mumbai

World Chocolate Day, ie, July 7th marks the date when chocolate was traditionally introduced to Europe in the 16th century. It is believed that chocolate was first brought to Europe after Christopher Columbus’s encounters with cacao beans during his explorations in the Americas. Today, the day is celebrated to honour and appreciate the universal love for chocolate. And if you’re looking to give your tastebuds an exquisite delight, Paul and Mike has just opened a new retail store in Mumbai.

Paul and Mike come to Mumbai with their exquisite range of artisanal chocolates:

With an unwavering commitment to the art of crafting exquisite chocolates, Paul and Mike ensures that aficionados of fine confections are transported into an extraordinary realm of sensory delight. By skilfully combining the most exquisite ingredients, meticulous craftsmanship, and an unwavering devotion to creating unparalleled treats, this establishment redefines the very essence of indulgence.

Paul and Mike Chocolate has established an outstanding reputation with their artisanal chocolates that are not only exquisitely delicious but also visually captivating. Now, with the launch of the retail store and café in Mumbai, it aspires to revolutionise the chocolate landscape of the city. The quaint corner invites patrons to embark on a journey of exploration, savouring every moment as they indulge in the world of luxury chocolate. From the moment you step inside, prepare to pamper your noses and tongues with the overpowering smell of cacao beans and freshly brewed coffee.

We treated ourselves to a delicious and strong cup of coffee before indulging in a blindfolded tasting. While one would easily pick the flavours apart, courtesy of the exceptional blends, we tried variations of milk and dark chocolate, coming out more educated on how different percentages of cacao beans can effect the flavours.

Along with the retail store, the micro café offers a wide selection of delectable savoury treats, including signature hot chocolate blends, delicate pastries, and indulgent desserts, all carefully crafted using our premium chocolates. Some of the chocolates we recommend are Dark Rum & Rummy Raisins, Dark Gin and Candied Ginger, Fine Milk Coffee and Film Milk Cookies & Gingerbread Spice Mix Chocolates.

Speaking of the farm-to-bar concept and the important of having a local product line, Founder and Business head of Paul and Mike, Vikas Temani shared, “We are operating in the premium segment. In that, other than the functional property of whatever you are offering, the hedonistic property also matters a lot to the consumer. When they are paying a premium price, are very interested in knowing where the product is coming from and what are its special organoleptic properties. That’s why we are very conscious of highlighting the origin or the farm-to-bar aspect of our product. They also want to understand the sustainability aspect. That is important these days to a lot of consumers. So they want to ensure that the product is not coming from too far across, that the farmers are treated fairly, they get a fair price for their produce. So, because of these two reasons, sustainability and hedonism, we make it a point to highlight our farmer linkages, that we are very close to the origin, that we work very closely with them, and also it helps people escape to that particular origin while they are consuming the product.”

One of the most wonderful part of our experience was to be able to see the ingredients used in their chocolates and taste them before they are made into the final products. Right from the nibs to the sugar used, Paul and Mike sources the raw materials from different parts of India, making it a truly local brand with taste profiles that match upto the global brands in the market.

Talking about the product line and the important of having a local source, Mr. Temani further added, “The process of selection is, at least in our case, highly dependent on the flavour profile. So every origin, say for example, even within cocoa, we source our cocoas from Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. Now all these cocoas have very different or slightly different flavour profiles, and we mix and match the profile to the end product. So for instance, certain origins go well with milk chocolates, while certain go well with dark chocolates, because of their inherent characteristic. So that is something which our chocolate makers have sort of decided upon after a lot of experiments over the years, and that is what we follow.”

Paul and Mike Chocolate remain committed to sustainable practices. They strive to make a positive impact on the environment and support local communities. This year, they aim to be Carbon Negative meaning every Paul And Mike bar you eat will help remove CO2 from the environment and will help secure our children’s future.

Address :

Paul & Mike ,

109, Kwality house.

Next to the colours showroom.

Kemps corner

Bombay 36.