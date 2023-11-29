Why Central Tiffin Room (CTR) is a go-to for Bangalore’s breakfast buffs?

Few dosa destinations in Bangalore can claim to enjoy as much popularity as Central Tiffin Room (CTR) or Shri Sagar. The signature Benne Masala number alone boasts a cult following — with several plates populating the eatery’s tables at all times. This is complemented by an assortment of other scrumptious South Indian staples on the menu, including filter coffee. Breakfasts here come highly recommended by locals, political figures, and celebrities like Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Deepika Padukone. Here’s all about it.

As early as 7:30 am — seven days a week — a humble establishment in the old-school neighborhood of Malleshwaram draws eager-eyed diners in scores. Long lines pour into the streets — with the sizzle of dosa batter, quick shuffle of service staff, and the occasional honk of vehicles making up the background score. At the heart of it all? The promise of a delicious, ghee-laden South Indian breakfast, complete with piping-hot filter coffee. Combine this with affordable prices and a legacy of stellar service that goes back nearly a century and it’s no surprise that Central Tiffin Room (CTR) or Shri Sagar is a culinary icon in Bangalore. We’re taking a closer look at its legacy and perfect plates.

Bangalore’s Central Tiffin Room (CTR) was set up in the 1920s

The story goes that YV Subramanya and his brothers — who hail from Kolar city — set up the eatery in the 1920s and called it Central Tiffin Room. Due to a series of hiccups, the helm of affairs was passed over to Ramakrishna Holla in 1952 and to Sanjeeva Poojari in 1992. The latter renamed the space Shri Sagar (CTR). Since his death, his son Sandesh Poojari has taken over the reins.

All through this, the restaurant itself remained largely unchanged. The ambiance is marked by yellow-black checkered floor, minimalist marble tables, wooden chairs, and yellow walls featuring vintage details and food award certificates. A cash counter sits right at the entrance — its busyness standing testimony to the establishment’s popularity.

CTR has served several influential Indian figures

Many-a noteworthy names have walked through the doors of CTR for a bite. This, a report by The Hindu notes, includes the likes of poets and writers — especially during the 1940s and 50s. It’s believed that the owners also served breakfast every day to the Maharaja of Mysore during his visit. Most recently, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and Indian skipper Virat Kohli dropped by for a bite. “We had a wonderful time sitting and eating peacefully with friends and family. Thank you for the wonderful hospitality and the delicious food. Best wishes and good luck always,” a report by Hindustan Times quotes them saying.

Indie singer Lucky Ali and actress Deepika Padukone are also believed to be patrons of the space. In an interview with The Hindu, the latter — who’s a Bangalore local — reflected on her fondest childhood memories. “Early morning dives to school, going to Cubbon Park and Kanteerava Stadium in the mornings for badminton practice, masala dosa at CTR..my life is here,” she said.

Benne Masala Dosa is the star of the menu

A quick peek at tables around the restaurant at most any time will reveal several plates of golden Benne Masala Dosa. Crispy on the outside and soft on the inside — this comes with the most flavourful potato sagu filling, red chilli chutney, and coconut chutney. According to a report by The Mint Lounge, a typical day (pre-pandemic) involves about 1000-1200 dosas being sold. This goes up to 2000-2500 on the weekends. Other popular options on the menu are the Mangaluru Bajjis, Set Dosa, Maddur Vada, Poori Sagu, and Bonda Soup. Round out a meal with a cup of strong filter coffee. Best part of a dining experience here? The flavour and service are top-notch and have continued to be so over the years. “We have worked really hard to maintain the quality and consistency of our food. There is always a touch of tradition in our foods. I am very proud of my staff,” the owner told Deccan Herald.

Address: 7th Cross, Margosa Road, Malleshwaram, Bangalore

Contact: +91 80233 17531

