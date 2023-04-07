World Health Day: How eating chana is great for weight loss

Growing up, we often were taught that ‘health is wealth’. We were educated about the importance of a good diet, exercise and staying fit. However, with the fast-paced lives that we live, many of us often neglect taking care of ourselves. Just to remind everyone that health is the biggest investment that one can make, World Health Organisation observes ‘World Health Day’ every year on 7 April. To commemorate the day, we are going to discuss how chana is good for weight loss.

World Obesity Federation (WOF) issued global research results that states that more than half of the global population will be obese and overweight by 2035. Thus, weight loss has become the need of the hour. And the good news is that shedding those extra kilos is not as hard of a task as it seems. Common kitchen ingredients like chana (black chickpeas) are very good for weight loss and incorporating it into your diet can show visible results in no time. Let’s see how eating chana can help in weight loss.

How consuming chana is good for weight loss?

Chana or black chickpea is a highly nutritious food that has been used for centuries in various cuisines worldwide. Chana is a rich source of plant-based protein, fibre, vitamins, and minerals. It has several health benefits and can help in weight loss due to its low glycemic index, high fibre content, and protein content. This popular legume is also a good source of other essential nutrients that help in weight loss, making chana a good and healthy food choice.

What makes chana a good diet choice for weight loss?

Ayurveda expert, Dr Ashutosh Gautam, told NDTV Food, “Chana, with the outer shell, can provide a good amount of fibre and protein, which are known to keep you fuller for longer as they take time to digest. Chana is a perfectly good snack for weight loss as it helps to reduce overall calorie intake by a person.” Here are the benefits of eating this popular legume.

It keeps the calories in check

One of the most significant benefits of chana for weight loss is its low-calorie content. A cup of cooked chana contains approximately 270 calories, which is relatively low compared to other protein sources. Eating low-calorie foods can help in reducing overall calorie intake, promoting weight loss.

It helps in digestion

Chana is an ideal source of both soluble and insoluble fibre. Soluble fibre dissolves in water and forms a gel-like substance, which slows down digestion, helps in reducing appetite, and prevents overeating. Insoluble fibre, on the other hand, adds bulk to the stool and promotes regular bowel movements. A cup of cooked chana contains about 12.5 grams of fibre, which is around 50% of the daily recommended intake. High fibre intake has been associated with weight loss, as it helps in reducing calorie intake and promoting fullness.

It keeps you full for longer periods of time

Chana is a good source of plant-based protein, which is important for building and repairing muscles, bones, and other tissues in the body. Protein also helps in reducing appetite and promoting fullness, which can help in reducing overall calorie intake. A cup of cooked chana contains approximately 14.5 grams of protein, which is around 30% of the daily recommended intake.

It keeps your blood pressure in check

Chana has a low glycemic index which makes it a good ingredient for weight loss. It helps in releasing sugar into the bloodstream slowly. High glycemic index foods cause a rapid rise in blood sugar levels, followed by a crash, which can lead to hunger pangs and overeating. Low glycemic index foods, on the other hand, promote fullness and reduce appetite. Chana has a glycemic index of 28, which is considered low.

It promotes overall health

Chana is a good source of several essential nutrients, including iron, magnesium, potassium, and folate which make it such a good food for weight loss. Iron is important for transporting oxygen throughout the body, while magnesium and potassium are important for maintaining healthy blood pressure levels. It also has folate in abundance. This nutrient is important for nourishing fetal growth during pregnancy. Nutrient-rich foods like chana can help in reducing inflammation and promoting overall health, which is important for maintaining a healthy weight.

It may reduce inflammation

Chronic inflammation has been linked to several health problems, including obesity. Chana contains compounds called saponins and polyphenols, which have anti-inflammatory properties. Regular consumption of chana may help in reducing inflammation, promoting overall health, and aiding in weight loss.

It may improve gut health

Chana is rich in prebiotic fibres, which are not digested by the body but instead feed the beneficial bacteria in the gut. These bacteria produce short-chain fatty acids, which can help in reducing inflammation, promote healthy digestion, and reduce the risk of obesity. A healthy gut microbiome has been associated with weight loss and overall health.

How can you eat chana daily?

Chana is a versatile food that can be used in a variety of dishes. It can be used to make curries, soups, salads, and snacks. It can also be roasted and eaten as a crunchy snack. Adding chana to meals can help in reducing overall calorie intake, increasing fibre and protein intake, and promote weight loss. Chana is a highly nutritious food that is good for weight loss. It is also rich in essential nutrients, making it an ideal food for overall health and well-being.

