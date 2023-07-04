LSA Eats: The influence of India on Chef Gary Mehigan’s cooking journey | Exclusive

Born and raised in the UK, Chef Gary Mehigan is one of the world’s most renowned chefs and culinary experts. Mehigan’s culinary journey began with his apprenticeship at two Michelin-starred restaurants, which played a pivotal role in shaping his early career. In 1991, he made the momentous decision to relocate to Australia, where he honed his skills at top-tier restaurants before embarking on his business ventures at the young age of 31.

Chef Gary Mehigan was already a top chef when MasterChef Australia came calling in 2009. Along with Chef George Calombaris and food critic Matt Preston, Mehigan served as the groundbreaking show’s original judges till 2019.

Mehigan’s career has been a remarkable journey filled with travel, exploration of diverse cuisines, encounters with extraordinary individuals, and a profound appreciation for teaching. Despite experiencing the pressures of failure, he has enjoyed tremendous success and cherishes the opportunity to impart his knowledge to aspiring chefs. He holds honesty, enthusiasm, passion, and compassion in high regard, embodying the values that have propelled him to great heights. Chef Gary Mehigan is currently in India for an eggless pastry masterclass which has been facilitated by Conosh, a community of food lovers.

In an exclusive interview with Lifestyle Asia India, the chef talks about his love for India, food trends and his highs and lows.

Excerpts from our conversation with Chef Gary Mehigan . . .

As someone who has travelled extensively and explored diverse cuisines around the world, how has your experience in India influenced your love for food, and what are some of your favourite Indian dishes or ingredients?

Travelling to India so regularly for the past 12 years has certainly opened up my eyes to the diversity of your cuisines, some incredible flavours and textures, and made me even more passionate about cooking Indian food at home. One of my favourite dishes at the moment is a dish I tried at the Chithirai Festival while filming my series Mega Festivals. It’s called Ennai Kathirikai, braised tender Eggplants in a Tomato & Tamarind gravy. So yum.

The food industry is constantly evolving, and we’ve seen significant changes in recent years. In your perspective, what are some of the most exciting trends or developments in the food industry in 2023, and how do you see them shaping the culinary landscape?

I think it’s the way we are being more respectful of our produce, and looking at sustainability. We still have a long way to go before the changes really positively affect the planet, but there are so many great initiatives around the world; we just need to see that trickle-down effect to the masses, not just in our Restaurant Kitchens, championed by a few passionate Chefs and Food Heroes.

Travelling food pop-ups is another trend which is here to stay, where the chefs get a chance to meet and interact with a new audience and convey their ethos like sustainability through narrative gastronomy. Brands like Conosh, with whom I am working very closely in India, are spearheading and enabling these pop-ups across the globe and getting the culinary community closer together.

What advice would you give to young chefs who are starting their culinary journey in today’s competitive industry?

Be prepared for hard work, and only do it if you are passionate about it, as it is a tough industry but very rewarding. So many great opportunities in the Hospitality industry. I know many Chefs that moved on to become senior managers in hotels or own their own businesses.

MasterChef Australia has not only entertained audiences worldwide but has also inspired countless home cooks to pursue their culinary passions. What do you believe sets MasterChef Australia apart from other cooking shows, and how has your role as a judge contributed to the show’s impact on the culinary world?

It really was a game-changer for so many reasons. For the positive style of television, it is the amazing Cooks and Foodies it has elevated to go on to do amazing things in the food industry and the many fans who have been inspired to change the way they look at food. As for me, I was just one of the lucky ones that got to be involved from the start and take an unbelievable journey that has enabled me to walk with some of the Chefs in the industry. It was the best job in the world, but time to move on, and I am excited about my current projects with Conosh and National Geographic now, but it will always hold a piece of my heart.

As a renowned chef who has achieved significant success in your career, how have you managed to strike a balance between your professional commitments and personal well-being, and what advice would you give to aspiring chefs who may find it challenging to maintain a healthy work-life balance in this competitive industry?

You have to make finding a balance a priority. Life is too short to not be present for family and friends. So make sure you find an Employer who also respects that, and carve out time in your day, week and month to spend quality time with your family and friends, as well as having time to yourself. Even if that is reading or gardening, or riding your motorbike!

According to you, which is a seemingly simple dish that is actually quite tough to cook?

Risotto! Just ask the MasterChef contestants.