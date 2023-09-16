Don’t order in, instead try out these sizzling Chicken Tikka recipes at home

The best part about exploring food trails in India is the fact that you can enjoy so many different cuisines under one roof. One of the most popular Indian cuisine amongst the many delicious ones is Punjabi food. India loves to have spicy, flavour-packed food and one of the most popular dishes from this area remains Chicken Tikka aka Murgh Tikka. The recipe for Chicken Tikka is a simple amalgamation of several Indian spices and other condiments that are mixed in perfect proportion to produce a lip-smacking snack.

Interestingly, the popularity of Chicken Tikka masala is not just limited to India. Taste Atlas has named it as one of the best street foods originating from India. The recipe for Murgh Tikka or Chicken Malai Tikka requires boneless pieces of chicken, spices like turmeric, chilli, cumin, yoghurt and other local ingredients. It’s a dish that can be easily made at home as well, and we have the best recipe for Chicken Tikka for you.

How to make Chicken Tikka: Easy recipes by renowned chefs

We asked chefs from across different hotels in India to share their secret recipe for Chicken Tikka. Chicken Tikka Masala is served best with green chutney and onion rings, so do not forget to prepare that beforehand.

Chicken Tikka recipe by Chef Shaurya Veer Kapoor, Gola Sizzlers

Ingredients: 500g boneless chicken pieces, 1 cup yoghurt, 2 tablespoons ginger garlic paste, 1 tablespoon red chilli powder, 1 tablespoon turmeric powder, 1 tablespoon cumin powder, 1 tablespoon coriander powder, salt to taste, 2 tablespoons vegetable oil, juice of 1 lemon, skewers for roasting in tandoor, chopped coriander leaves for garnish, lemon wedges for serving.

Instructions:

In a bowl, combine the yoghurt, ginger garlic paste, red chilli powder, turmeric powder, cumin powder, coriander powder, salt, vegetable oil, and lemon juice to make the marinade.

Cut the chicken into bite-sized pieces and add them to the marinade. Make sure each piece is well coated. Cover the bowl and refrigerate for at least 2 hours, or overnight for best results.

Preheat your tandoor to medium-high heat.

Thread the marinated chicken pieces onto skewers.

Roast the chicken skewers in a tandoor for about 15-20 minutes, turning occasionally, until they are cooked through and have a nice charred appearance.

Once cooked, remove the chicken tikka from the skewers.

Garnish with chopped coriander leaves and serve hot with lemon wedges.

Tiranga Murgh Tikka recipe by Chef Shibendu Ray Chaudhury, Courtyard by Marriott Aravali Resort

Ingredients for the Chicken Tikka Masala recipe:

For the Saffron (Orange) Marinade: 250 grams of boneless chicken, cut into cubes, 2 tablespoons hung curd (thick yoghurt), 1 tablespoon ginger-garlic paste, 1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder, 1/2 teaspoon red chilli powder, 1/2 teaspoon garam masala, salt to taste, a few drops of orange food colour (optional), 1 tablespoon oil

For the White Marinade: 2 tablespoons hung curd (thick yoghurt), 1 tablespoon fresh cream, 1 tablespoon grated paneer (cottage cheese), 1/2 teaspoon ginger-garlic paste, salt to taste, a pinch of white pepper powder, 1/2 teaspoon roasted cumin powder

For the Green Marinade: 2 tablespoons hung curd (thick yoghurt), 1/2 cup chopped fresh coriander leaves, 1/4 cup chopped fresh mint leaves, 1-2 green chillies (adjust to taste), 1/2 teaspoon ginger-garlic paste, salt to taste, 1/2 teaspoon cumin powder, 1/2 teaspoon chaat masala

For Assembling: Bamboo skewers (soaked in water for 30 minutes), cooking oil for grilling

How to make Tiranga Chicken Tikka:

For the Saffron (Orange) Marinade:

In a mixing bowl, combine the hung curd, ginger-garlic paste, turmeric powder, red chilli powder, garam masala, salt, and a few drops of orange food colour (if using).

Add the chicken cubes and mix well, ensuring that the chicken is evenly coated with the marinade.

Cover and marinate the chicken in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours, or preferably overnight.

For the White Marinade:

In another mixing bowl, combine the hung curd, fresh cream, grated paneer, ginger-garlic paste, salt, white pepper powder, and roasted cumin powder.

Mix well to form a smooth white marinade.

For the Green Marinade:

In a blender or food processor, combine the fresh coriander leaves, mint leaves, green chillies, ginger-garlic paste, salt, cumin powder, and chaat masala.

Blend until you have a smooth green marinade.

Assembly:

Thread the marinated chicken cubes onto the bamboo skewers, alternating between the saffron, white, and green marinations.

Preheat your grill or oven to 180°C (360°F).

Brush the chicken skewers with a little cooking oil.

Grill the skewers for about 15-20 minutes or until the chicken is cooked through and has a nice char on the outside. You can also cook them in a preheated oven at the same temperature.

Serve the Tiranga Murgh Tikka hot with mint chutney and lemon wedges.

Chicken Tikka Masala recipe by Executive Sous Chef Arun Thakur, Shangri-La Eros New Delhi

Ingredients: Chicken Tikka boneless, mustard oil, 500 gms plain yoghurt, green chillis, 30 gms ginger garlic paste, salt to taste, turmeric powder, degi mirch, coriander powder, cumin powder, kasoori methi, garam masala, fresh coriander

Instructions:

Take the chicken and put it for the first marination by adding ginger garlic paste, salt, and degi mirch. Keep it aside for an hour.

Now take a bowl and prepare the second marination by adding yoghurt, salt, degi mirch, mustard oil, kasoori methi, cumin powder, and garam masala. Mix it well and add the chicken pieces. Keep it aside for one hour.

Now take a skewer, pierce the marinated chicken on the skewer and put it in a clay oven until it gets well roasted. Serve it with green chutney.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– What is Chicken Tikka made from?

Chicken Tikka Masala is traditionally made with small pieces of boneless chicken marinated in Indian spices and yoghurt, and cooked on an angeethi or over charcoal.

– What is Chicken Tikka vs Tandoori?

Murgh Tikka is essentially a boneless version of Tandoori Chicken. Pecies like the legs, breasts, and wings are used for preparing tandoori while only the breast is used to make tikka.

– Is Chicken Tikka junk?

Chicken Tikka can be considered junk food, given that ingredients like heavy cream and ghee are added in its variations like Chicken Malai Tikka.

– Is Indian Chicken Tikka healthy?

The dish can be healthy since it is grilled over fire which requires less oil. But it also depends on whether the ingredients used in the recipe include cream or not.

– Is Chicken Tikka Indian or British?

The dish is said to have originated from Britain. However, its origins are ancient and lie in the Indian subcontinent.

Hero Image: Courtesy Hamid Roshaan/Unsplash; Feature Image: Courtesy Victoria Shes/Unsplash