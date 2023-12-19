Enjoy a hearty festive Christmas brunch at these restaurants in Mumbai

Mumbai is a melting pot of cultures, and its diversity is often reflected in the Christmas celebrations. One can expect a fusion of various culinary traditions and flavors during Christmas brunches which make the dining experience in Mumbai extra special. Many restaurants and hotels create special Christmas-themed menus for their brunches that often feature a mix of traditional Christmas dishes alongside local favourites and international cuisines.

Mumbai restaurants go all out in terms of decorations during the Christmas season as the ambience is transformed to create a warm and celebratory atmosphere for the people who visit the restaurants for Christmas brunches. These special meals also often include live music, carol singing, and other forms of entertainment to enhance the festive mood. Some venues might also have Santa Claus appearances for the younger guests which adds more excitement to the festive mood.

Christmas brunches in Mumbai provide an opportunity for people to come together, socialise, and enjoy quality time with family and friends and the best way to experience the uniqueness of Christmas brunches in Mumbai is to explore different options and enjoy the festive spirit across the city.

Check out the restaurants in Mumbai that are offering delectable Christmas brunches

Los Cavos

Los Cavos has curated an enticing Latin-inspired menu that will make your Christmas special. From delicious salads and appetisers to decadent desserts that captivate the taste buds, Los Cavos’ festive menu is a symphony of flavours that will leave you craving for more. The menu includes some lip-smacking dishes like Pear and Mixed Green Salad, Quinotto Croquettes, Chicken Picante, and Deep-fried Ceviche. Their mains include the wholesome Cauliflower Cau Cau, Hauncaina Potatoes, Nikkei Roast Pulled Turkey with Peruvian accompaniments, Braised Lamb Shanks, and Buff Estofado. You can end your meal on a sweet note with Soaked Fruit Loaf and Pecan Nut Pie.

Address: Ground Floor, Kiran Kunj, 24th Road, Off Linking Road, Bandra West

Contact: +91 7400405927

Poco Loco

In the true spirit of Christmas, Poco Loco is offering a menu that delivers wholesome holy cheers. Green Green Festive Queen soup, Very Merry Cranberry Pollo Supreme, Strawberry Ceviche and Plum Cake with Vanilla Ice Cream are some special dishes that you should be trying at Poco Loco. Pair your meal with festive drinks like Very Merry Martini, Dr Loco’s Eggnog, and Winter Wonderland as you groove to some rock and roll music.

Address: Poco Loco Tapas and Bar outlets in Khar & South Mumbai

Contact: + 91 9324191366 (Khar) | + 91 9321598326 (South Mumbai)

Napoli by Shatranj

The air is filled with the magical ambience of Christmas at Napoli by Shatranj. From Roasted Pumpkin Soup to an array of culinary delights including Chicken & Avocado Salad, Assorted Bruschetta, and Charred Chicken Skewers, their holiday season meal is enticing. Napoli will also offer hearty mains like Cauliflower Steak and sweet crescendos like Burnt Cheesecake to blend in with the sophistication, warmth, and joyous spirit of the season.

Address: First Floor, 12, Union Park, Off Carter Rd, Union Park, Pali Hill

Contact: +91 7400396373

Hotel Marine Plaza

Step into a culinary wonderland this Christmas at Hotel Marine Plaza as you enjoy a carefully curated spread which boasts a harmonious mix of traditional holiday classics and innovative delights. Not just that, the gingerbread cookies, Yule logs, mince pies, and eggnog cheesecake promises to make your taste buds dance with joy.

Address: The Bayview, Hotel Marine Plaza, 29, Marine Drive, Churchgate

Contact: +91 9152076421

Seeds of Life

Who says festive meals cannot be healthy? Seeds of Life’s Chef Huang has curated a menu that will ensure that your holiday feast is not only delicious but also nourishing. Dig in the richness of the season with the luxurious Cauli Risotto in Truffle Oil, Tofu Quinoa Burger and Hawaiian Pizza. Indulge your sweet tooth with Strawberry Tart and Strawberry Tres leeches.

Address: Seeds Of Life outlets in Bandra & Juhu

Contact: +91 9653336089 (Bandra) | +91 8591882863 (Juhu)

Tijuana

The team at Tijuana has come together to craft a menu that will elevate your Christmas experience. Their menu offers a wide array of mouthwatering options that span across various delicacies including Starters, Arracheras, Soups, Salads, Ceviche, Tacos, Flautas, Quesadillas, Burritos and a dessert selection that will leave you craving for more.

Address: Ground Floor, Kamla Mills, Tower B, Unit No.2, C S No. 448, Trade, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel

Contact: +91 2249684629

Pritam Da Dhaba

Whether you are planning a festive get-together with family and friends, a corporate Christmas dinner, or a special evening with your loved ones, Pritam Da Dhaba has to be your go-to spot for authentic North Indian food this festive season. Ring in Christmas in Punjabi style as you enjoy a brunch in Mumbai while hogging on dishes like Hara Bhara Kabab, Pindi Chole and Pritam Da Dhaba’s Signature Dal Makhani.

Address: Pritam Da Dhaba outlets in Juhu & Dadar

Contact: +91 9372824987 (Juhu) | +91 2224143311 (Dadar)

Woodside Inn

Woodside Inn’s specially curated menu promises a gastronomic journey that captures the essence and joy of the season. Savour delicious preparations like Surf and Turf Scotch Eggs, Roasted Butternut Squash Dip with Pesto Rubbed Garlic Bread, The Winter Garden Salad, Smoked Turkey Sandwich, Leek And Cream Cheese Stuffed Ravioli Tricolore, and Clam And Butter Poached Lobster Linguine. Pair your meal with a festive cocktail menu including drinks like Santa’s Hat, Pixie Squash, The Festive Sour, and Jingle Juice. Complete your festive dining experience with Croissant Bread and Butter Pudding with Citrus Brandy Crème Moulée.

Address: Woodside Inn outlets in Bandra, Andheri & Colaba

Contact: +91 7968158311

Tao Asian Kitchen

Tao Asian Kitchen, which is a quintessential Asian fine dining restaurant in Mumbai, is offering an Omakase feast which makes for a perfect Christmas brunch for vegetarians. From Sushi and Dim Sum to rice and noodles, Tao’s Omakase Dinner promises an exquisite seven-course culinary affair that you cannot miss.

Address: Shop number 5 & 6, Geliki, ONGC Colony, Nityanand Rd, Reclamation, Bandra West

Contact: +91 97020 71015

Sesame

Elevating your dining experience, Sesame will showcase an array of flavours with a special focus on Asian cuisine, complemented by a dash of Continental and Indian delights. Find season’s favourites like the Sesame Signature Sushi Station, Roast Turkey with Cranberry Sauce, Asian Grills and the Ramen Station along with the Sukiyaki way of tableside cooking when you arrive for a meal at this restaurant.

Address: Hyatt Centric Juhu Mumbai, Lobby Level, Juhu Tara Rd, Santacruz West

Contact: +91 2268261234

Hakkasan Mumbai

Hakkasan Mumbai’s Christmas brunch menu will feature delectable Cantonese specials paired with an array of innovative cocktails by Bacardi India. The 6-course brunch menu will feature soups like Hot and Sour, Sweet Corn or Wild Mushroom clear soup, salads like Crispy Duck or Mock Duck Salad, small eats like Har gau, Spicy Chicken Dumpling, Vegetable Crystal Dumpling, Edamame Truffle, mains including Stir-Fry Lamb, Stir-Fry French Beans, Szechuan Mabo Tofu, and desserts accompanied by an array of cocktails and spirits.

Address: Hakkasan, Waterfield Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

Contact: +91 8355877777

Courtyard By Marriott International Airport

As the festive spirit envelopes the air, Ummrao & Momo Cafe at Courtyard by Marriott International Airport have curated a magical Christmas Eve celebration menu. Indulge in a lavish spread featuring a blend of traditional and contemporary Christmas dishes. Be prepared for Santa Claus to make a surprise appearance as you raise your glasses to the spirit of the season with an unlimited pour of Red and White Wines, Sangrias, and Sparkling Wine.

Address: Cts 215, Andheri – Kurla Rd, opposite Carnival Cinemas, Andheri East

Contact: +91 2261369999

Thea

Thea’s delightful and specially crafted set menu promises to tantalise your taste buds and create lasting memories. Their four-course culinary journey begins with Smoked Bean Soup, followed by a selection of appetizers including Avocado, Apple & Berry Toast and Savory Confit Lamb & Monterey Jack Cheese Tart. Indulge in a variety of mouthwatering main course options including Honey Glazed Pork Chop with Cheddar Mash & Pan Green Veggies, Confit Duck with Orange Sauce & Broccoli, and Soya & Edamame Shepherd’s Pie, among other tempting choices.

Address: 68, Chapel Rd, St Sebastian Colony, Sayed Wadi, Ranwar, Bandra West

Contact: +91 7021499688

Smoke House Deli

The captivating Christmas decor is up and Smoke House Deli is inviting its guests to savour the warmth and joy that this festive time brings. Their thoughtfully curated menu will offer winter-inspired cakes, boozy hot chocolate, concocted Hot Toddy and aromatic Mulled Wines that will put you in a merry mood.

Address: All outlets of Smoke House Deli across Mumbai

Contact: +919152017980 (Bandra) | +91 8657970804 (Colaba)

Butterfly High

Butterfly High is set to transform the joyous occasion into a gastronomic celebration with its eclectic ambience and delectable offerings. Their specially curated Christmas menu will feature an array of scrumptious dishes including traditional Christmas roasts and contemporary twists on holiday classics. Their festive-themed cocktails and mocktails will perfectly complement the festive spirit, ensuring that every sip adds to the joy of the occasion.

Address: All outlets of Butterfly High across Mumbai

Contact: +91 9152460022 (Bandra Kurla Complex) | +91 8655973838 (Lower Parel)

Olive Bar & Kitchen

Get into the festive spirit as you enjoy a decadent Christmas Eve brunch at Olive Bar & Kitchen. Begin with a Grazing Board offering options like Christmas Salad and Ratatouille Tarts, which will be followed by appetizers like Warm Asparagus, Brussels Sprouts, and Green Beans Sautéed in Peanut Butter; Caprese Frittata; and Lamb Kefte with Tzatziki. A Mini Bagel Station, a Pizza Station, a Live Crepe Station, a Live Carving Station and a Dessert Bar will also be set up at the restaurant. Enjoy main dishes including Winter Vegetable Bake; Spanish Breakfast Casserole with Eggs; and Pistachio-Crusted River Sole to further round out the extensive brunch offerings.

Address: 14, Union Park, Nargis Dutt Road, Khar West

Contact: +91 7208478228

Donna Deli

The magic of Christmas has come alive at Donna Deli with its meticulously crafted decorations and seasonal flavours. Their exquisite Christmas menu offers artfully crafted cocktails like the signature Christmas Martini and the delightful Pumpkin Spice to kickstart the festivities. The small plates include Portobello Steak Poie and Goan Chilli Fry. The main course unveils delights such as the Vegetable Caldine and the Cafreal Spiced Chicken Thigh. Do not forget to try their heavenly desserts like the Apple Tart Tatin and Crunchy Chocolate Fondue.

Address: Ground floor, Manorama chambers, Swami Vivekananda Rd, Bandra West

Contact: +91 8047483331

JW Marriott Juhu

Twinkling Christmas trees, cheerful rhythms and brightly lit hallways at JW Marriott will transport you to a magical ambience as soon as you step into the hotel. One can enjoy a Christmas Day Brunch or a delightful dinner with their multi-cuisine spread at Lotus Cafe or at Dashanzi, the progressive Asian dining restaurant as you enjoy live entertainment at both the restaurants.

Address: JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu, Juhu Tara Road, Juhu

Contact: +91 9004616506

Asilo

Enjoy a scrumptious Christmas meal with a panoramic view of Mumbai City from the rooftop venue of Asilo. The menu includes Spicy Caramelised Chicken Skewers, Crispy Spicy Avocado Maki with Truffle, Steamed Tofu, Mushroom & Vegetable Dumplings in Chilli Oil, and Harissa Chicken with Sumak Slaw & Tahini Drizzle. The menu will also offer mouth-watering dishes such as Jerk Chicken with Smoke Roasted Vegetables & Goat Cheese Mash, and Spaghetti Aglio Olio. End your meal with a delightful dessert including Dark & Rich Christmas Plum Pudding with Treckles & Vanilla Icecream, Sticky Toffee Gateaux with Toffee Sauce & Vanilla Ice-Cream.

Address: Asilo, The St. Regis, Level 37, 462, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel

Contact: +91 2249268700

Nksha

Celebrate Christmas Eve with an unparalleled dining experience. Nksha’s delicious menu consists of several lip-smacking North Indian dishes that go well with delicious cocktails to celebrate the festive season.

Address: 1A/1B Rehmat Manzil Veer Nariman Road, Churchgate

Contact: +91 9820475555

Golden Chimney Restaurant & Bar

Golden Chimney in Mumbai beckons visitors to indulge in the joyous spirit of the season with a Christmas brunch like no other. Savour a delectable culinary experience amid an elegant ambience as you enjoy a diverse and exquisite menu encompassing Indian, Tandoor, Chinese, and Coastal Seafood delicacies. One can revel in the holiday spirit while enjoying craft cocktails and beer buckets, making every moment an unforgettable one.

Address: VP Road Sai Dham Mandir, Lamington Rd, opposite Imperial Cinema, near Opera House

Contact: +91 2223885395

Que Sera Sera

Christmas magic has come alive at Que Sera Sera with its food & decor offering. Enter through the grand Christmas decor gate, wrapped in hues of red, sparkling lights, and festive bells, as you surprise your palate with the extraordinary flavours of their special holiday menu. The menu will offer Creamy Potato & Leek Soup, Sweet Corn & Bacon Soup, Smoked Aubergine Bruschetta, Honey Chipotle Chicken Tender, Handmade Creamy Mushroom Tortellini, and Baked Lasagna. Indulge yourself in mains like Mustard Chicken with Bacon, Slow Cooked Turkey Roulade, and Spiced Poached Pears with Mascarpone.

Address: Clifton Trishul CHS Ltd., Ground Floor, Plot No. F/46, Survey No. 41 (PT), Near Laxmi Industrial Estate, Oshiwara, Andheri West

Contact: +91 7700004322

Monkey Bar

Immerse yourselves in the festive ambience as you enjoy an array of special offerings, themed decor, and live entertainment. Their delectable selection of delights includes salads and appetizers to start with like Field Greens & Avocado Salad, Ham & Cheese, Mutton Pepper, Prawn Cocktail, Spinach & Mushroom Tart. The mains include Roasted Half Chicken, Pork Vindaloo, and Classic Moussaka along with exquisite Christmas special drinks including Hot Buttered Rum, Eggnog, Winter Sour and Christmas Punch. End the meal with flavourful dessert options like Christmas Plum Cake and Spiced Pumpkin Cheesecake Tart.

Address: 14th & 33rd Linking Road, Bandra West

Contact: +91 7710083222

O Pedro

Have a jolly Goan Christmas at O Pedro with their Twelve Days Of Christmas festive ala-carte menu. Venture on a holiday extravaganza as you enjoy dishes like Mario’s Green Masala Clams, Pork Belly Vindaloo, Roasted Lamb Chops, Portuguese Chouriço Bread, Seafood Bhakri, Smoked Pork Sorpotel, Chicken Cafreal, Beef Tenderloin Roast, Mama Beryl’s Christmas Pulao along with sinful Christmas desserts including Christmas Rose Cookie, Plum Cake Ice Cream Sandwich and Bolo De Vinho. Sip on spiced Mulled Wine, Mulled Negroni, Mix Berry Mule, X-Mas Punch and Eggnog while you feast with your loved ones. Pre-order large sharing dishes 48 hours in advance including Pedro’s Chicken Pot Pie, Saligaon Dry-Aged Duck Roast, and Whole Roasted Beef Tenderloin. Don’t forget to top it all with a slice of Nana’s Christmas Cake.

Address: O Pedro, Unit #2, Ground Floor, Jet Airways-Godrej BKC Building, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra-East

Contact: +91 7506525554

Independence Brewing Company

Ignite the festive spirit in the most wholesome way possible as you embark on a gastronomic journey filled with delightful surprises. Feast on salads, Blueberry Graf, Billy Wonka, Mistletoe Marvel Tenderloin Steak, Evergreen Green Risotto, Harmonious Harissa Halloumi, Enchanting Rock Lobster Tail, and Festive Harvest Corn-Fed Chicken Breast. Complete your meal with Nutty Chocolate Wonderland Gianduja Hazelnut Mousse or Velvet Dream Red Velvet Baked Cheesecake.

Address: Independence Brewing Company outlets in Powai & Versova

Contact: +918484820139 (Powai) | +918484827443 (Versova)

The Nest

Head to The Nest for a heartwarming Christmas celebration as you enjoy hot chocolate creations featuring Gingerbread Maple Latte, Peppermint Latte, and Salted Caramel Mocha. Get your friends along for a Candle Painting & Decorating activity where you can create personalised masterpieces to illuminate your space and warm your heart.

Address: The Nest, 1st Floor, Hotel Metro Palace, Hill Rd, opposite Marks & Spencer, Bandra West

Contact: +91 9619814650

Cafe 49

Cafe 49 is spreading the joy this Christmas with an exciting Holiday Festive menu. The festive spread includes a trio of delectable fondues including Classic Cheese Fondue, Pav Bhaji Fondue and Belgium Chocolate Fondue. The menu will also offers dishes like Roasted Yellow Zucchini Soup, Avocado Salad with Balsamic Dressing, Baby Spinach, Roasted Veggies & Pecan Salad, Arancini Rice Balls with Mustard Sauce, Trio Risotto with Vegetable Filo, and Pasta Primavera with Veg Ala Kiev. The culinary journey continues with a trio of irresistible desserts including Christmas Plum Cake, Belgium Yule Log, and Christmas Tart.

Address: The Emerald Hotel, Juhu Tara Road, Juhu

Contact: +91 9223379077

Hero & Feature Image: Courtesy Libby Penner/Unsplash