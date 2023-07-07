The scoop on why Corner House ice cream shop is Bangalore’s go-to dessert destination

For Bangalore locals, few treats hit the sweet spot like a decadent Death-by-Chocolate or a fruity Peach Melba from ice cream royalty Corner House. This includes the likes of Rahul Dravid, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone, and Mahesh Bhupathi – each of whom have raved about the humble establishment’s nostalgic sensibilities and delicious desserts. We’re taking a look at what makes it an integral part of the city’s dining habits.

In a city with no dearth of swanky spaces with extravagant frozen offerings – a 41-year-old brand continues to boast a cult following. Call it the comfort of its old-school ambiance or the allure of its near-addictive signature chocolate sauce – the vintage ice cream shop is almost always brimming with dessert aficionados. Especially over the weekends. This clientele is diverse – from school children and office-going individuals to tourists and celebrities. The space has celebrated special occasions, comforted the heartbroken, played host to first dates, and offered delicious relief on sweltering summer days.

“We lived in a bunch of places all around Bangalore,” actress Anushka Sharma revealed in an interview with Puma, listing a string of popular places she enjoyed eating at before pausing and wistfully sighing at, “Corner House,” and exclaiming, “Cake Fudge!” Meanwhile, her contemporary Deepika Padukone once famously referred to the ice cream shop on Twitter with “Hrithik Roshan in War is like Death By Chocolate from Corner House…. Just saying.” Combine this stellar reputation with a distinct timeless charm, competitive prices, commitment to quality, and about 20 branches and it’s evident that the dining destination is no stranger to success. Here’s a look at its story.

Corner House ice cream parlour began as a fast-food joint

“We take pride in being truly Bangalorean,” the official website declares. However, things began in New Delhi. One A. Narayan Rao – who was raised in the capital city with fond memories of Cassata at India Gate – took up a position at Nirula’s after a brief educational stint overseas. In 1982, after moving to Bangalore to begin his own venture, he opened the doors to a corner shop on Residency Road and fittingly named it ‘Corner House,’ offering a large selection of fast food and three ice cream sundaes on the menu. While customers enjoyed the fresh, in-house bread and well-crafted creations, the cafe confronted a few brief shut downs and considerable competition from other eateries around the area, including McDonald’s and KFC. The owner then decided to switch gears and have an exclusive dessert space.

Having already developed the recipe for his signature chocolate sauce – then named Sheila’s Fudge after the matriarch of the family – this seemed a natural next step. “There was a big market for ice creams and I knew what I had to do,” he told The News Minute in an interview, adding that he made a fridge with a visible door out of an old Kelvinator vertical cooler to display samples of the ice-creams that were on the menu. Replicas of the sundaes were made using potatoes to avoid spoilage.

“We wanted to show people what exactly they’d be getting when they ordered a particular flavour as opposed to showing them photographs.” Soon enough, his venture had become the talk of the town. By 1996 it had firmly carved a space for itself in the dining sensibilities of the city and continues to be revered to this date. “The patrons showed us that it is more than just the product that makes a brand. Corner House has grown, and continues to grow because it values the relationships and trust of the people of Bangalore,” Rao notes.

Death By Chocolate ice cream sundae is a popular choice

The promise of this establishment is high-quality, 100 percent dairy ice-creams at reasonable prices. The carefully-crafted recipes for each have been passed down years and the menu boasts a whooping 16 flavours, 17 sundaes, 11 milkshakes, and 3 non ice-cream desserts. In the right season, guests are greeted with fresh strawberry ice cream, mango milkshake, and green apple crumble – amongst other treats. Customisation here is quite common and welcome.

The most popular option is the Death By Chocolate – a sundae that features layers of chocolate sauce, creamy vanilla ice cream, decadent chocolate brownies, nuts, and cherries. The Hot Chocolate Fudge, meanwhile, comes with vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce, and roasted peanuts. Many enjoy the meal-in-a-glass Chocolate Malt Thickshake. “Cake Fudge and Cherries Jubilee were invented by customers who wanted a little more out of the existing sundaes,” the establishment adds. That aside, the salted caramel ice cream, peach melba, and litchis and cream are quite popular as well. The quality of each bite has remained consistent over the years – a testimony to their stellar standards of production.

Customer feedback is the name of the game for the ice-cream shop

Despite being true to its roots, Corner House hasn’t shied away from evolving. In fact, it’s always taken customer feedback on board. “We now also offer two sugarless flavours: vanilla and butterscotch. Sweetened using fructose, both have a low Glycaemic Index (GI) and are diabetes-friendly in limited portions,” the website declares. Pop by the Indiranagar branch and you’ll also discover a range of vegan options – catering to the growing plant-based population in the city. “We will continue to learn, grow and invent, following this trajectory to open more outlets in Bangalore and beyond,” the brand promises.

“We have become a piece of people’s lives, and an integral part of Bangalore. We strive to offer the same awesome taste, unmatched quality and a simply delightful experience, each time, everyday. We are your favourite Corner House Ice Creams, we love that feeling, and it keeps us motivated to strive more for your love,” owner Rao adds. While it has about 18 destinations across the city, for a taste of one of its oldest establishments, head on over to the shop next to Airlines Hotel on St. Mark’s Road, Ashok Nagar.

Address: No 4, State Bank of India Rd, Shanthala Nagar, Ashok Nagar

Contact: +91 98459 30618

Timings: 11:00 am – 11:00 pm

All images: Courtesy Corner House Ice Cream