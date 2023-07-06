The bittersweet benefits of dark chocolate that will make you take that extra bite

The world is a better place, thanks to chocolates. For centuries, people have considered chocolate as a popular and beloved treat. Made from the seeds of the tropical Theobroma cacao tree, there are several types of chocolate available, each with its own characteristics. Dark chocolate, in specific, is quite a preferable choice when it comes to chocolates, mostly because of its several health benefits.

Dark chocolate is a type of chocolate that contains a higher percentage of cocoa solids ranging from 70 per cent to 99 per cent, which contributes to its intense and rich flavour. It also has a lower amount of sugar compared to other varieties of chocolate which makes it more beneficial for people who are watching their weight. Today, as we celebrate World Chocolate Day, let’s take a look at the benefits of consuming chocolate.

Why you should switch to eating dark chocolate and enjoy its many benefits

Dark chocolate contains various compounds that can be beneficial for your health when consumed in moderation. Cocoa solids are rich in flavonoids and antioxidants that might help reduce inflammation and prevent heart diseases. Eating chocolates like Amul dark chocolate has also been linked to potential benefits such as improved brain function, reduced blood pressure, and enhanced mood.

Benefits of chocolate for men

Dark chocolate contains compounds like fibres, iron, copper, magnesium, and manganese. It is also rich in potassium, phosphorus, zinc, and selenium. This helps in optimum hormonal balance and DNA preservation. Eating dark chocolate can also help men in regulating sperm growth. It also helps in boosting testosterone levels and preventing erectile dysfunction. It also acts as a great natural Viagra.

Dark chocolate benefits for women

Vanity is quite important for women and dark chocolate has many benefits when it comes to skin and hair health. Research suggests that eating chocolate can help lessen sun damage. Flavonoids in chocolate also help in fighting skin discolouration. It improves collagen production which delays the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Minerals like copper, iron, and zinc in chocolate improve cell growth and boost blood flow to the skin and scalp. It also reduces inflammation and keeps scalp infections at bay.

Sexual health benefits of chocolate

Chocolate is an excellent aphrodisiac. Eating dark chocolate can help in releasing hormones such as serotonin and dopamine that can aid your sex drive. It is a great source of serotonin and phenylethylamine that reinvigorate your sexual health. Dark chocolates also contains L-arginine and amino acids that provide an extra aphrodisiac punch.

Dark chocolate benefits for skin

Apart from preventing sun damage and ageing, chocolates have several other skin benefits. The antioxidants in chocolate help in clearing dark spots. Since it is loaded with several minerals and other skin-healing nutrients, eating chocolate ensures that your skin looks youthful. It also helps in reducing the appearance of acne scars and blemishes.

Dark chocolate benefits for weight loss

Here’s another excuse to eat chocolate. While it may not seem ideal to eat chocolate for weight loss, let us tell you that eating dark chocolate can be very beneficial for weight loss. If a person eats a bite 0f chocolate before or after meals, it activates the hormones that signal the brain that you’re full. It behaves like a prebiotic during digestion. It aids the growth of good bacteria in the gut which helps the body to absorb nutrients as well as sustain a healthy metabolism. All of this, in return, helps in weight loss.

Hero Image: Courtesy Sea Wave/Shutterstock; Feature Image: Courtesy Shulevskyy Volodymyr/Shutterstock

