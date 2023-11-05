Here is your guide to finding the best mithai boxes in Singapore this Deepavali 2023.

Mithai is a traditional Indian confectionery that is consumed year round, especially during Deepavali, which falls between 10 to 15 November this year. These sweets are usually made from a grain or bean flour such as wheat, chickpea, rice, and lentil. Typical flavourings include rose, coconut, saffron, nuts, and dried fruits like fig and date. Ghee is often used to cook them.

Some common mithai are the milk- and sugar-based burfi, and ladoo, a meatball-sized fried pastry stuffed with nuts and fried fruits. A mould is used to press a pattern into peda, while kaju roll consists of cashew dough layered over pistachio.

As expected, some of the best Indian restaurants in Singapore are leading the way in creating fine mithai boxes this Deepavali 2023, including Yantra, Tiffin Room, Rang Mahal, and Punjab Grill. Upscale hotels have also gotten in on the act, such as The Ritz-Carlton, Shangri-La, and Intercontinental. For more contemporary mithai, look to modern Indian restaurant Adda, which has tiramisu- and Singapore-inspired flavours.

Where to find the best mithai boxes in Singapore this Deepavali 2023