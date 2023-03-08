It’ll be Holi on your plate all year long with these 6 most colourful foods in Kolkata

Kolkata as a city and its people are known for their epic love affair with food. From roadside stalls to high-end dining places, Kolkata doesn’t like to discriminate its food. We have handpicked some of Kolkata’s famous foods which are so colourful that you will be in the spirit of Holi all year long.

Kolkata is one of those cities where you will find a bunch of small, cutesy cafes in every by-lanes, just alongside big, iconic restaurants. The best part is, they all exist in harmony. The peace-loving gourmands that Bengalis are, we like to have our options. From my time in the city, these are the most colourful foods I came across, that made my heart (and Instagram feed) jump in joy as soon as the food arrived at the table. So, here’s curating a list of Kolkata’s famous foods that are so vivid and vibrant that you cannot stop but reach out for your camera.

Kolkata’s famous foods that are exceptionally colourful

Chicken Katsu Jhalmuri at Badmaash

Yes, you have heard of jhalmuri, Bengal’s favourite puffed rice snack. But have you ever had non-vegetarian jhalmuri? Visit Badmaash Kolkata to find this bowl of one of Kolkata’s most famous food. Japanese-style Katsu chicken is stacked on a bed of jhalmuri, coupled with the great aroma of chopped Kaffir lime and the pungency of mustard oil. *Chef’s kiss*

Address: 1, Camac St, Park Street area, Kolkata, West Bengal – 700071

Contact: +91 96200 02639

Price of the dish: INR 325

Mock Meat Pinkk Burger at Pinkk Sugars

This all-pink cafe in Kolkata is the first of its kind, and has already become a crowd favourite for its Insta-worthy decor and aesthetics. This burger is not your regular burger. With a mock meat patty, side of oven roasted potato and mustard mayo, all in a pink bun, this one doesn’t just look good, it’s healthy too.

Address: AD-37, AD Block, Sector 1, Bidhannagar, Kolkata, West Bengal – 700064

Contact: +91 98367 78000

Price of the dish: INR 455

Blue Pea Tre Formaggi at Pinkk Sugars

Another colourful dish from the same place, this blue risotto is cooked with petals of Clitoria ternatea flowers, also known as the Asian pigeonwings or blue pea flowers. The three cheese risotto just goes to a next level with the dash of blue, that makes it perfect for your next Insta upload.

Address: AD-37, AD Block, Sector 1, Bidhannagar, Kolkata, West Bengal – 700064

Contact: +91 98367 78000

Price of the dish: INR 455

Mexican Cottage Cheese Bowl at Warehouse Cafe

A splash of colours on your plate, this dish clubs the flavors of Mexico in a perfect hearty meal. It comes with spicy Mexican rice, with refried beans, pico de Gallo, roasted corn, crunchy house salad, guacamole, fried tortilla & Chipotle grilled cottage cheese. You’ll be left asking for more.

Address: 4th Floor, South City Mall, Prince Anwar Shah Rd, South City Complex, Jadavpur, Kolkata, West Bengal – 700032

Contact: +91 98361 96969

Price of the dish: INR 499/-

Asparagus Silken Tofu Water Chestnut & Chives at Club Fenicia

Club Fenicia is known for its beautiful ambience and the rooftop view that serves as the perfect photo booth. But wait till you try this colourful food here, that looks so cute that you will want it straight inside your tummy. Assorted with wild mushroom and flavoured with thai red curry paste, kaffir lime leaves, this is a must-have.

Address: Godrej Waterside, Tower 1, DP Block, Sector V, Bidhannagar, Kolkata, West Bengal – 700091

Contact: +91 79801 91955

Price of the dish: INR 414

Russian Style Crab Salad at Milee Droog Café & Bistro

The only Russian cafe in Kolkata, Milee Droog is famous for a bunch of things. This salad is an assortment of soothing colours on your eyes, and sutble flavours on your palette. An amalgam of Atlantic Crabmeat, peas, carrot, corn, egg, fresh mayonnaise, and Mesclun greens, crab is one of Kolkata’s most loved seafood.

Address: Ground Floor, 34 Kavi Sabitri PR Chattopadhyay Road, 34, Lansdowne Ter, Kolkata, West Bengal – 700026

Contact: +91 98301 66530

Price of the dish: INR 499

All Images: Courtesy restaurants