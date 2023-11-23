Have a momo-entous snack time with Delhi’s famous Dolma Aunty Momos

Delhi is a melting pot of diverse cultures and cuisines. Known for its love affair with everything gastronomic, Delhi boasts of authentic food from across all states. One culinary delight that stands out and has become an iconic representation of Delhi’s street food scene is Dolma Aunty Momos and here’s all you need to know about it.

Momos and Delhi go hand in hand. Delhi’s all-time favourite snack, momo is an emotion for Delhiites. Juicy and piping hot dumplings with succulent fillings served with a side of extra hot chutney and some mayonnaise, what’s not to love about momos? But if there’s one establishment that has revolutionised momos in Delhi, it is Dolma Aunty Momos. These delectable dumplings have captured the hearts and taste buds of locals and tourists alike, earning a reputation for being a must-try delicacy in the city. Let’s find out everything that is there to know about it.

All about Dolma Aunty Momos

The origin

Dolma Aunty Momos owes its popularity to the entrepreneurial spirit and culinary skills of Dolma Tsering, the one-woman army behind building the brand. Originally from Tibet, Dolma wanted to bring about a change in Delhi’s street food scene and started selling steamed momos on the streets of Delhi in 1994. It was revolutionary because until then, momos were only sold in Chinese or South Asian restaurants.

Dolma Tsering took to the busy streets of Central Market in Lajpat Nagar to set up her stall of Tibetan dumplings. Soon she made a mark as people started loving her momos and kept coming back for more. Almost 30 years later, she has become an icon in Delhi’s culinary scene.

What’s on the menu?

Dolma Aunty Momos offers a diverse menu that caters to a wide range of preferences. From classic steamed momos to pan-fried and tandoori variations, there’s something for everyone. The menu also includes a variety of fillings, such as chicken, paneer and vegetable, allowing customers to choose based on their dietary preferences.

Must-haves at Dolma Aunty Momos

Steamed Momos

The classic steamed momos are a testament to Dolma Aunty’s authentic Tibetan recipe. Soft, delicate dumpling wrappers encase a flavourful mixture of minced meat or vegetables, giving you a satisfying bite that’s both comforting and delicious.

Pan-Fried Momos

This one is for those who enjoy a bit of crunch. The pan-fried momos are a popular choice. These dumplings are lightly pan-fried to achieve a golden, crispy exterior while maintaining the juicy tenderness of the filling.

Tandoori Momos

If you are a fan of this variety of momos, Dolma Aunty Momos takes innovation one step further with their tandoori momos. Marinated in a special blend of spices and grilled to perfection, these momos offer a unique smoky flavour that sets them apart from the traditional varieties.

Where is it located?

Dolma Aunty Momos has expanded its presence across Delhi, with multiple outlets scattered throughout the city. Whether you find yourself near the bustling streets of Connaught Place or the vibrant lanes of Kamla Nagar, a plate of Dolma Aunty Momos is never too far away. But the original stall at Lajpat Nagar still goes strong to this day, with regulars thronging the place at all times.

Address: D-1, Alankar Cinema Rd, opp. Police Station, Central Market, Lajpat Nagar II, Lajpat Nagar, New Delhi, Delhi 110024

Contact: +91 98106 54581

All Images: Courtesy officialdolmaauntymomo/Instagram