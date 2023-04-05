Easter celebration: Relish Sunday spreads with loved ones at these spots in India

If you’re in Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Goa, or Bengaluru – April 9 is all about meaty roasts, sumptuous egg creations, boozy concoctions, and decadent desserts. Here’s a look at all the restaurants that have brunches lined up in lieu of Easter celebrations this Sunday.

Marking the resurrection of Jesus Christ – a moveable feast comes in after days of fasting and penitence in Spring. Festivities include church services, grand processions, and plenty of quality time with loved ones. A common sight is scores of vibrant painted eggs – symbols of new life and rebirth – and little children with baskets hunting for them. And at the heart of it all? A brunch with roast lamb, ham, frittatas, bread pudding, pancakes, quiches, pies, soups, sausages, and cheesy filo triangles! No to mention plenty of decadent cakes, cookies, and cocktails to go around. Staying true to this, several restaurants across major cities in the country have brought their A-game to the fore – complete with eclectic menus and exciting experiences. Here’s a look at a few spots that promise to make this year’s Easter celebration memorable.

Sunday brunch spots to add a delish touch to your Easter celebrations

Delhi-NCR

K3 – New Delhi’s Food Theatre, JW Marriott, Aerocity

If well-curated brunches are what you seek, the menu over at the luxurious JW Marriott Aerocity will delight you. Helmed by three world-renowned chefs, it features classic creations like Creamy Polenta with Wild Mushroom Ragout, Oven-Roasted Maple-Glazed Rainbow Carrots, Chickpeas With Marinated Feta, Ricotta Peas and Leek Quiche, Carving Lamb, Cross Buns, Dandy Cake. There’s also a range of egg creations from around the world – Indonesian Egg Kare, Madras Egg Roast, Scotch Eggs, the works. Not to mention, Easter Eggs. These combined with refreshing signature cocktails and experiences like Egg Hunt and Egg Painting make it worth the visit this Sunday, 12:00 pm onwards.

Address: K3- New Delhi’s Food Theatre, JW Marriott, Aerocity

Contact: +91 11452 12121

1911 Restaurant, The Imperial New Delhi

The season of renewal and hope is all about traditional bites at this charming, elegant space in the capital city. The Easter grazing spread comes with options like Honey-Glazed Ham, Crispy Pork Belly, Melon and Almond Gazpacho, Hot Cross Buns, Chocolate Bunnies, traditional roasts, Yorkshire Puddings, Japanese sushi and sashimi, artisanal breads and cheese, and more. The live carving stations will feature the juiciest cuts with delicious sauces. There are egg painting and cookie making experiences laid out as well to make things more exciting, particularly for the little ones. All this, with live piano music to keep you company. If luxury is what you’re seeking this Easter, this is the celebration you should head to.

Address: Janpath Ln, Janpath, Connaught Place

Contact: +91 11415 01234

Mumbai and Goa

Hakkasan

Adding a pan-Asian touch to Easter celebrations – a six-course Cantonese menu is in store this Sunday at Hakkasan. This includes soups, salads, small eats, mains, and desserts – Crispy Duck Salad with Pomelo, Pine Nut and Shallot Salad, Crab Dumpling with Singapore Sauce, Chicken and Prawn Shui Mai, Szechuan Mapo Tofu, Stir-Fry Lamb with Ginger and Spring Onion, Hand-Pulled Noodles with Shimeji Mushroom and Bean Sprout, Truffle Fried Rice, and more. These pair deliciously with Grey Goose vodka cocktails – Watermelon Sunshine, Le Grand Fizz, Polmos Cooler, Fiero Tonic – featuring ingredients like passion fruit, peach, orange, tonic water, lime, and elderflower. Those with sweet teeth would enjoy the dark chocolate mousse. Head on over from 12:00 pm to 3:30 pm.

Address: Hakkasan, 206 Krystal, Waterfield Road, Bandra (West), Mumbai 400050

Contact: +91 83558 77777

The St. Regis Goa Resort, Goa

When it comes to Easter celebrations, few places can be banked on to bring their A-game like the sunshine state. Giving the occasion a tropical spin for this year, The St. Regis Goa has curated a brunch with elegant champagne sabrage, live music, and festive desserts. The pool will also be open for a quick dip and offers a view of the stunning Mobor Beach, Arabian Sea. The little ones can engage in an Easter-themed scavenger hunt or be entertained by a magic show, clown act, egg decoration, and more. Those with sweet teeth will enjoy the presentation of colourful Easter eggs (chocolate and marzipan) as well as cookies and carrot cake by the pastry team. Head on over from 12:30 pm – 4:00 pm.

Address: Mobor, Cavelossim, Goa

Contact: +91 91756 81259

Bangalore

RCB Bar & Café

Located in the heart of the city, the elegant and breezy RCB Bar & Cafe is a popular brunch destination. Titled Sun & Scotch, the feast comes with grilled meat, innovative cocktails, live food stations, decadent desserts, and more. All this, with a bustling ambiance and the pink poui blooms of spring to keep you company. Need we say more? Head on over on Sunday, 12:30 onwards.

Address: RCB Bar & Café, Museum Road

Contact: +91 99809 99944

b Cafe, Shangri-La Bengaluru

The comfort of traditional bites meets the elegance of fine-dining at this luxurious destination in the city this Easter. On the menu are options like Coffee and Plum Glazed Ham, Sticky Onions and Cheddar Quiche, Brioche Easter Pate, Bunny Rolls, Hot Cross Buns, and more. Add to this a series of egg-based desserts and the most creative set of cocktails by the in-house mixologist. That’s not all. The space also has a Golden Egg Hunt laid out for the little ones, complete with exciting giveaways. If that doesn’t spell memorable, we don’t know what does.

Address: No 56-6B Palace Road, Bengaluru

Contact: +91 80451 26100

MCafe, Bengaluru Marriott Hotel Whitefield

Couched in the city’s most thriving IT locality, Bengaluru Marriott Hotel Whitefield is known for its hospitality. In honour of Easter, the establishment has a delicious experience in store. On offer are live egg stations, salad stations, chaat counters, and chocolate fountains. The menu features options like Lamb Goulash, Phad Thai, Sarson Pomfret, Sunheri Tandoori Murgh, Panzanella with Focaccia, and Mezze. For dessert, there’s Carrot Cake, Blueberry Butter Chocolate Cake, Chocolate Popsicles with Easter Egg Shells, Vanilla Creme Brulee, and more. Delicious! Head on over from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm.

Address: MCafé, Bengaluru Marriott Hotel Whitefield

Contact: +91 88841 91432

Hyatt Centric MG Road Bangalore

Located in the heart of the city, Hyatt Centric is a luxurious destination for rest and recreation. And with spring in full swing, there’s a grand Easter celebration in store. A celebration of all things sweet and savoury – the festive menu offers a range of salads, baked goodies, cold cuts, cheese boards, and antipasti. You’ll also find live stations with grilled meats, burritos, chaats, quesadillas and more. We’re eyeing local flavours – Lamb Stew Herb Pilaf, Corn-Crusted Fish Fingers Spinach, Murgh Dum Biryani, and Chapala Pulusu as well as desserts like Carrot Cake, Passionfruit Caramel Entremets, Banana Dulce Entremets, and Lemon Meringue Tart. If this lineup doesn’t spell delicious, we don’t know what does. Head on over from 12:30 pm – 4:30 pm.

Address: 1/1 Swami Vivekananda Road, Mahatma Gandhi Rd, Halasuru

Contact: +91 95915 10193

CUR8, Four Seasons Bengaluru

Four Season Bengaluru’s swanky, kitchen-style alfresco dining space is the perfect destination for a brunch this Sunday. Combine this with a delicious Easter brunch – complete with live music and entertainment and you’ve got yourself an afternoon worth remembering. Expect specials like almond Gugelhupf and hot cross buns. For the little ones, there’s an Easter egg hunt in store, with an Easter bunny in tow. There are also a host of other curated Easter activities as a part of the celebration.

Address: Bellary Rd, Dena Bank Colony, Ganganagar

Contact: +91 80452 22222

Feast, Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel at Brigade Gateway

Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel’s bustling all-day dining destination Feast has a scrumptious Easter celebration in store this weekend. On the menu are traditional bites – Eggs Ala Valdostano, Roast Turkey, Oven Baked Pumpkin Lasagna, Devilled Eggs, Scotch Eggs. These are complemented by Fondant Potatoes, Buttered Sprouts, Cream of Leeks, Potato Soup, Vichy Carrots, Potato Soup, and more. Those with sweet teeth shouldn’t miss out on the Chocolate Eggs and Carrot Cakes on offer. Don’t forget to pop by the live pizza and gnocchi-making stations where you can learn how to make both delicacies. You could also sit down to design your own cupcakes. Best part? There’s a host of other activities to partake in, especially an Egg Hunt for the little ones. Head on over from 12:30 pm – 4:00 pm.

Address: Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel at Brigade Gateway

Contact: +91 96320 81279

Lush, Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel

Easter is a traditional affair at this elegant hotel in the heart of the city. On offer are curated delicacies – courtesy of a talented set of in-house chefs – such as Waffle Witches, Coconut Cream Eclairs, Pies, Suckling Pig, Devilled Eggs, Double Chocolate Easter Cookies, Apple and Walnut Cake, Hot Cross Buns, and Easter Pink Bunny. There’s also a BBQ and Grills counter to pop by. These bites pair like a dream with their mimosas and Bloody Marys. Head on over from 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm and enjoy a brunch this Sunday.

Address: Lush, Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel

Contact: +91 95139 44520

Which of these spots are you headed to for your Easter celebration this Sunday?

All images: Courtesy Brands/Shutterstock