High-protein Indian breakfasts that are scrumptious, filling and easy to prepare

We cannot but put enough stress on how important and healthy a breakfast meal is. After a prolonged period of overnight fasting, your body needs energy to function which comes in the form of a high-protein breakfast. Eating a healthy breakfast first thing in the morning makes sure that your body gets a good supply of glucose and is provided with other essential nutrients required for good health.

Proteins are a vital nutrient that should be included in your breakfast. A high-protein breakfast aids muscle health and also supports weight loss. If your protein intake is balanced then you may also experience increased muscle mass and more energy expenditure. High-protein foods also ensure that your hormones are in check, and it helps in maintaining healthy glucose regulation.

Interestingly, Indian kitchens have many high-protein ingredients that can be used to make healthy morning breakfasts. These high-protein foods not only taste delicious but are filling and very easy to prepare. We bring to you a list of 10 high-protein breakfast ideas that you can easily prepare in your kitchen.

Start your day the right way with these easy high-protein Indian breakfast ideas

The best high-protein breakfast foods that you can eat are eggs, millet, Greek yoghurt, cottage cheese, nut butter, nuts, chia seeds, dalia, chickpeas and more.

Dalia

Dalia is one of the most delicious high-protein foods. Also rich in dietary fibre, eating dalia for breakfast can also help in weight loss. You can cook dalia in different ways and add flavours according to your taste. To make it healthier, try adding vegetables to your dalia while preparing it.

Dalia protein profile: 12g per 100g

Overnight chia pudding

Another healthy breakfast option that you can try is overnight chia pudding. All you have to do is soak some chia seeds in milk or yoghurt and add your favourite nuts and fruits to it. Leave it in the fridge overnight and enjoy a yummy breakfast in the morning. It is an easy, spoonable way to get tons of protein, fibre, and healthy fats.

Chia pudding protein profile: 10g per serving

Paneer or egg bhurji

Eating paneer or egg bhurji in breakfast ensures that you get a good amount of protein first thing in the morning. You can prepare this dish according to your taste, and make it extra healthy by adding vegetables.

Paneer/egg bhurji protein profile: 10.4g/17g per serving

Buckwheat or kuttu pancakes

Another delicious Indian high-protein breakfast is kuttu pancakes. It is a simple recipe where you mix buckwheat flour with water, salt and spices. The pancakes can be topped with vegetables like sauteéd mushrooms to make them more delectable.

Buckwheat protein profile: 13g per 100g

Thalipeeth

A much loved Maharashtrian delicacy, thalipeeth is a high-protein breakfast dish. It is made by mixing lentils, millet, wheat and rice flour with spices and vegetables. You can enjoy this dish with ghee, chutney, tangy pickle, soy or groundnut curd.

Lentils protein profile: 9g per 100g

Millet protein profile: 6-12g per 100g

Besan protein profile: 22g per 100g

Wheat protein profile: 13g per 100g

Poha topped with groundnuts

This Sunday-special savoury dish is very healthy and rich in protein. Preparing poha is also very easy. You cook poha or flattened rice with vegetables and spices and the result is a scrumptious breakfast meal. You can avoid adding potatoes and add peas instead for some extra protein punch. Top the poha with groundnuts for added benefits.

Peas protein profile: 5g per 100g

Groundnut protein profile: 26g per 100g

Groundnut protein profile: 2.9g per 100g

Adai or dal dosa

Adai is a savoury dosa made with lentils. This healthy breakfast is made with a mixture of soaked toor (pigeon peas), channa (Bengal gram), yellow moong (split and skinned green moong) and rice. All the ingredients are grounded into a thick batter and mixed with spices. You can also switch yellow moong with sprouted green moong to make it more protein-rich.

Toor Dal protein profile: 22g per 100g

Channa Dal protein profile: 13g per 100g

Yellow Moong protein profile: 23g per 100g

Sprouted green moong protein profile: 32g per 100g

Ragi mudde and ragi kali

Ragi or finger millet balls are a really good Indian breakfast with high protein content. It is made with ragi flour and served with a liquid gravy called bas saaru. You can add loads of lentils to your gravy to make this breakfast even more healthy.

Ragi protein profile: 13g per 100g

Oats idli/uttapam

If you do not wish to consume regular idlis or uttapam which is made out of rice, then you can switch to oats. Replacing rice with oats is a healthy option as this ingredient is rich in protein and is also very easy to cook.

Oats protein profile: 1.8g per idli/uttapam

Chickpea and sprouts salad

Chickpea and sprouts salad is not only a very flavorful breakfast meal but it is also loaded with dietary fibre and protein. It is a very light high-protein breakfast that will keep you full for a very long time. It also contains vitamins and minerals that make it a more healthy option to kickstart your day.

Chickpea protein profile: 19g per 100g

Sprouts protein profile: 32g per 100g

Hero Image: Courtesy Azra H/Shutterstock; Feature Image: Courtesy Deivukas999/Shutterstock