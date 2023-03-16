Make breakfasts your jam with these exciting recipes featuring the humble bread

From fried creations with an ASMR-worthy crunch to comforting slow-baked meals – bread can transform into the most delicious of breakfasts, provided you’ve got the right recipes on hand. Here’s a look at all the different ways we’re enjoying the beloved pantry staple this week.

Few ingredients are as perfect a canvas for flavours as the humble bread. You could top it with herbs and cheese, bake it with eggs, toss with oil and seafood, or even bury it under a host of dessert-friendly additions. It’s no surprises why the carb creation finds itself in the menus of nearly every breakfast spot across the globe – culture no bar. And if you’ve got a loaf lying around on the countertop or have a hankering for something other than your usual toast-butter routine – we’ve got a few options up our sleeves that will do the trick. Grab your aprons and give these breakfast recipes with bread a go. Each promises to transform your morning meal from a quick-fix mess to a restaurant-worthy delight.

Quick recipes with bread for your everyday breakfast fix

Panzanella Salad

We’re starting this list out with an Italian summer favourite that combines soaked stale bread with tomatoes, vegetables, and basil. Healthy and refreshing, it’s ideal for when you’d like a little something light to start your day with. The recipe calls for crusty bread, extra virgin olive oil, ripe tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, red onion, basil, red wine vinegar, and garlic. Dress your bread well to help it crisp up, toss all the ingredients with the vinaigrette, and serve immediately.

Ribollita

Another Italian classic – albeit one for those chilly rainy mornings – Ribollita is a Tuscan bread soup that features leftover bread and vegetables. To whip this one up, you’ll need onion, celery, carrots, tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil, garlic, cannellini beans, vegetable stock, kale, and parmesan rind. Simmer the soup for 20 minutes to really allow the flavours to develop and serve with crusty bread. The latter will soak in all of the juices and add a hearty deliciousness to each bite. Top with freshly-grated parmesan. You could also make a batch of this over the weekend and have it through the week, the flavours get better as the soup sits. This is also perfect for when you’re feeling under the weather.

Croissant French Toast

If you’ve got some croissants leftover at home, celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has a decadent breakfast option for you. You’d need Granny Smith apples, custard, eggs, demerara sugar, butter, creme fraiche, honey, cinnamon, powdered sugar, and 10 minutes of your morning. Whisk up your eggs, make holes in the croissants, squeeze in the custard in the bread, and caramelise the apples. Toast the egg-dipped croissant with butter and put it all together! Dust with powdered cinnamon sugar. If you like dessert for breakfast, this recipe is perfect.

Prawn Toast

A popular street snack and appetiser in Hong Kong, prawn toast (or shrimp toast) features triangles of bread that’s deep fried with a protein mince. However, it also doubles up as a fun breakfast bite. This recipe ups the ante with Thai flavours, courtesy of a sweet tangy chilli sauce and fragrant kaffir lime, basil, and mint leaves. You’ll also need firm white fish, peeled prawns, coriander, eggs, sugar, baguette, sesame seeds, fish sauce, white vinegar, lime juice, red chilli, and garlic. Store the uncooked toast for up to a week in the chiller (or longer in the freezer) and fry it all up right before eating. If you’ve got guests over or are feeling fancy on a weekend afternoon, this recipe is a must-try.

Savoury Bread Pudding

When life hands you stale bread, turn it into a hearty pudding. This savoury bread pudding is meant to be shared and is quite easy to whip up. You’ll need a can of mushroom soup, eggs, milk, Italian sausage, mushrooms, leeks, thyme, parsley, gruyere cheese, and some sourdough bread. In a bowl, combine the soup with eggs and milk, separately cook the sausages on medium heat with the vegetables and herbs. Combine it all with the cheese and bread and bake for 45 minutes until puffed up and golden brown. Delicious!

Tomato Mozzarella Bruschetta

Trust the Italians to give us the most refreshing bread recipes that fit right into any occasion or meal of the day. Take this bruschetta recipe by chef Gennaro Contaldo for instance. It features simple ingredients – mozzarella, ricotta, rustic bread, roasted sweet cherry tomatoes, fresh basil, chilli, oregano, olive oil, salt, sundried tomato paste, garlic and vinegar. Prep the ingredients and assemble them on top of the toast. Fantastico!

Breakfast Strata

An American classic – strata is a layered casserole meal that primarily features bread, eggs, and cheese. With meat or vegetables thrown in, depending on what’s in the refrigerator. Best part? Prep the night before and pop this in the oven the morning of and voila! The perfect lazy-morning meal. The recipe calls for olive oil, chopped spinach, garlic, chevre cheese, large cubes of bread, parmesan cheese, red peppers, prosciutto, chives, egg, whole milk, and spices.

Layer the ingredients, pour over the egg mixture, and stick it in the oven for an hour. If you’ve a large family, an at-home breakfast party, or just enjoy hearty things in the morning, you shouldn’t miss out on making this one.

Which of these bread-based breakfast recipes are you turning to for this week?

All images: Courtesy Shutterstock