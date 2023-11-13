A walk down the memory lane to see what makes Gallops in Mumbai so special

White grandiloquent fences, luxuriant foliage and an arched wooden portico — Gallops restaurant at Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai paints a heaven-like picture when you stand at the entry of this beautiful eatery. Amongst the locals in Mumbai and many celebrities, Gallops has been the ultimate destination for a lovely brunch with friends over delicious cocktails or a romantic candlelight dinner under the glistening stars.

Gallops at Mahalaxmi Racecourse is possibly one of the best restaurants in South Mumbai to appreciate the sunset while enjoying scrumptious meals from their exciting menu. It offers spectacular views of the race course and walking tracks, and it will take you a minute to soak in all the beauty that is around you in the form of skyscrapers and tranquil blue skies. Gallops has private cabanas and temperature-controlled outdoor dining services which makes it an ideal place for anyone looking for a relaxing evening.

Gallops has been standing tall for 37 years now, which means it has seen almost four decades of change in the menu, customers and ambience. The owners have several stories to tell and we take a small sneak peek into the lovely history of Gallops restaurant at Mahalaxmi Racecourse and what makes it so special for Mumbaikars.

A quick glance at the 37 glorious years of Gallops restaurant at Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai

The year was 1986 when Rahul Malik, who was then the manager of a restaurant named Talk of the Town, had a conversation with his friend, Jasmine Singh, a regular patron at the eatery. They talked about their dream of having a restaurant together which would in future be known as the “best restaurant for Indian and continental food”. The stars aligned when Jasmine’s husband, Bobby Singh discovered an advertisement posted by the Turf Club. They were looking for well-known businessmen who could bid enough money to set up a restaurant at the Mahalaxmi Race Course.

This was an opportunity of a lifetime for the three of them, and the trio quickly acted on it. The club requested the team to illustrate their culinary skills to the stewards and committee members within eight days, and Rahul and his team did the same. They presented a high tea menu incorporating sandwiches, puffs and other nibbles, and managed to impress the members of the Race Course. They won the contract and that is how Gallops restaurant came into being at Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai. Interestingly, it was Bobby who suggested the name, Gallops, which means “the fastest pace of a horse or other quadruped”, suiting the eatery pretty well.

Who runs the business now?

Rahul and Jasmine are very much involved in the business but Rahul’s son Yajush Malik and Jasmine’s son Mikhail also joined the business around 2013. The two obtained a degree in hotel management, worked a few jobs and gained experience, only after which they got the opportunity to run the family business.

Celebrity regulars at Gallops Restaurant Mumbai

One of Gallops’ regulars was maestro MF Husain. He would visit the restaurant a lot and often sketch on the cloth napkins and sometimes an entire tablecloth. Rahul had even requested him to paint something for the restaurant, however, that never happened as he passed away before he could fulfil this request. Vijay Mallya also hosted a pre-derby dinner at the restaurant for his guests once and Hollywood icon Richard Gere also dined at Gallops Mahalaxmi during his visit to Mumbai. The restaurant is also known for hosting celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Sanaya Irani, Arjun Rampal and Mithila Palkar.

In 2009, Louis Vuitton included Gallops restaurant in its Mumbai city guide as well. The restaurant has seen many dates, romantic proposals, and dreamy weddings take place in all these years of service.

The enticing menu at Gallops Restaurant Mumbai

The menu at Gallops is a medley of Indian and Continental cuisine with classic recipes that hasn’t changed a bit over the last 37 years. The must-try dishes are Chicken Involtini, Sarson Tandoori Aloo, Goat Cheese and Pear Salad, Lamb Koobideh, Jaituni Paneer Tikka and Stuffed Potato Skins. They have a spectacular main course menu that consists of dishes like Truffled Mushroom Penne, Khade Masala ka Murgh, Handi Subzi, Afghani Subzi, Fettucini Genovese Ala Buratta, Khade Masale ka Paneer, Penne Ala Rossa, amongst others. They are quite popular for their special cocktail menu which includes drinks like Frozen Pineapple Mojito, Elderflower Spring, Golden Souk, Smoked Negroni, Spiced Tequila Slay, Pink Gin, Mango Bellini, Russian Grapefruit Sling, and Berry Wizard.

Address: Inside Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Via Gate 1, Keshavrao Khadye Marg, Royal Western India Turf Club, Mahalakshmi

All Images: Courtesy Gallops Restaurant Mumbai/Instagram