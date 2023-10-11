Best spots to grab a bite of Bangalore’s street food stalwart gobi manchurian

In the sea of street food stalls that make up Bangalore’s culinary culture, a popular feature is a crunchy cauliflower-cornflower creation that’s tossed in a flavourful sauce. A few, however, see locals line up in scores. We’re taking a look at the city’s most popular gobi manchurian destinations.

A medley of ingredients, preparation techniques, and ingredients — the phenomenon of fusion food has produced some of the culinary world’s most unique creations. While some like the Vietnamese Banh Mi are intricately woven into the local food fabric, others like Sushi Burritos are the stars of more experimental menus. In Bangalore, this delicious movement found a veritable vehicle in gobi manchurian. Believed to be an amalgamation of Indian flavours with Chinese cooking style — yet bearing no resemblance or verified connection to either — this dish is sweet, tangy, spicy, and crunchy. As such, it’s the perfect accompaniment to a plate of fried rice. And while several cities across the country serve up the delicacy, few can claim to draw diners in as large numbers as India’s IT hub. We’re talking long lines that spill over to the main roads, several times during the day. In fact, while there, you’re only ever a whiff away from a stall (bandi) that specialises in the delicacy. Here’s a look at a few that are iconic.

Places in Bangalore that serve up delicious gobi manchurian

Ravi Gobi (Bindu Chinese Center)

Anecdotal accounts credit this hole-in-the-wall with the city’s passion for gobi manchurian. First established in 1999, the space is constantly experimenting with menu options. However, the lightly-spiced, highly flavourful gobi manchurian — is timeless. Most locals recommend opting for the Gobi Rice if you’ve worked up an appetite. Other options are aloo, baby corn, paneer, and mushroom manchurian.

Address: BDA Complex, 2nd Stage, Banashankari

Contact: +91 97431 20661

Raja Gobi

Dishing out hundreds of plates every day, this is another popular South Bangalore street food destination that specialises in crispy gobi manchurian. Every bite sings with spice here, complete with hints of sweetness. There’s plenty of garlic and onions to boot. Interestingly, the only option at this family-run enterprise is the cauliflower creation. No surprises why locals call every plate here fried perfection.

Address: 17th Cross Rd, 5th Phase, J P Nagar Phase 5, J. P. Nagar

Contact: +91 99017 47631

Anthony’s Fast Food

For over 25 years, this spot in RR Nagar has been dishing out piping-hot plates of gobi manchurian. Popular iterations of the classic here include the Egg Gobi Manchurian, Gobi Noodles, and Gobi Rice. Complete, with generous bits of curry leaves and chilli. That aside, the Egg Rice and Babycorn Manchurian are quite popular. Although a stalwart in its own right, your mileage may vary when it comes to this place. Be sure to head there on a weekday to beat the crowd.

Address: 40, 1st Main Rd, Giridhama Layout, BEML Layout 3rd Stage, Rajarajeshwari Nagar

Contact: +91 94486 86376

Masala Box

A new kid on the gobi block, local foodies have been raving about this spot in Malleshwaram. In particular, the gobi pepper fry comes highly recommended. Other delicious options include their Chinese Bhel, Cheesy Fries, Paneer Fried Rice, and Tandoori Momos. The noodle creations are worth the go as well.

Address: Shop No.38, Pipeline Main Road, 4th Cross Rd, DNR Layout, Malleshwaram

Meghana Foods

Andhra-style food might be the focus of this wildly popular restaurant — which boasts options like Chilli Paneer, Nati Chicken Fry, Chilli Prawns, Boneless Chicken Biryani — but the gobi manchurian is also delightful. This, especially if you’d like to sit down for a meal rather than head out to the streets for your meal. Brace for a bold kick of spice in every bite.

Address: 52, 1st Floor, 33rd Cross, 4th Block, Jayanagar

Phone: +91 97402 38404

VV Puram Food Street

Rounding out this list is a classic spot for all things street food in the city. Nestled in one of Bengaluru’s most traditional neighbourhoods, this vegetarian-space hosts several stalls with gobi creations. We’re talking classic dry, rolls, rice and noodle combinations, the whole shebang. Be sure to head here on a weekend for the most variety of options.

Address: Old Market Road, Basavangudi

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– What is gobi manchurian?

Gobi manchurian is a popular Indo-Chinese street snack, marked by batter-fried cauliflower florets in a sweet-tangy-spicy sauce.

– What is gobi manchurian made of?

Gobi Manchurian features cauliflower, corn flour, vinegar, chilli sauce, soya sauce, ginger and garlic. Every vendor has their own rendition and ingredients combination.

– Which country found gobi manchurian?

Gobi Manchurian originated in the streets of India.

– Is Manchurian Indian or Chinese?

Manchurian is influenced by, but bears no resemblance to, Indian and Chinese cuisines.