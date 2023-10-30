7 Halloween desserts in Bangkok to indulge in this Halloween 2023

We know Halloween isn’t really a big deal here in Bangkok, but we always love a cute sweet treat to acknowledge a special occasion. Here are 7 Halloween desserts to indulge in this Halloween in Bangkok.

A Halloween celebration for us is never over the top. It’s usually just a delicious dinner, a night out at Bangkok’s best bars, or, as we’d like to propose, some heartwarming desserts to get you in the spirit. These seven bakery shops in Bangkok offer a selection of sumptuous baked goods on normal days, but have decided to amp it up with these special Halloween creations. From doughnuts to ice cream, don’t cut back on sugar this Halloween 2023.

7 Halloween desserts to indulge in this Halloween in Bangkok

Paradai

Paradai is turning their single-origin Thai chocolate into playful bonbons. They are contained in three different sets of 9 and 15, with Halloween paintings and flavours like Pumpkin Creme Brulee, Vanilla Berry, Somza, and even Miang Kham. The Halloween Ice Cream in a chocolate cone is also worth a try.

Paradai has four branches around Bangkok: BACC, Ratchayothin, Siam Paragon, and JW Marriott Hotel Bangkok.

Drop by Dough

The young people’s favourite, Drop By Dough in Bangkok offers four assorted desserts – actually adorable doughnut flavours this Halloween. The set of four is comprised of Spider Chocolate Mint, Matcha Choco Face, Pumpkin Ghost with a marshmallow face, and White Mask Raspberry Jam glazed with white chocolate.

Drop by Dough has two branches, Sukhumvit 101/2 and Emquartier, and a pop-up store at Central Eastville.

Bangkok Baking Company

Bangkok Baking Company (or BBCO) is a casual cafe and restaurant situated inside the JW Marriott Hotel Bangkok. Among its wide range of bakery offerings, the Halloween desserts are far from being low-key. From doughnuts like Witch Hat Chocolate, Creepy Pumpkin Custard Donut, and Evil Eyes Green Tea, to cakes for sharing like Pumpkin Cream Cheese and Devil’s Chocolate Cake. Some more Assorted Halloween Cookies are also perfect as small gifts.

Bangkok Baking Company is located on the 1st floor of JW Marriott Hotel Bangkok.

Brioche from Heaven

One of the best brioche stores in Bangkok, Brioche from Heaven spices up their baked goods with adorable Halloween decorations. Whether brioche or a sweet chocolate tart or cheesecake, have your own little spooky-but-yummy celebration at the store.

Brioche from Heaven is located on Naradhiwas Road.

Holiday Pastry

Although Holiday Pastry has long expanded its chronicle into the savoury world, we can’t forget the sweet side it started with. If you’re planning a Halloween party, don’t forget to include their Halloween Party Night Cake for the end of the meal. The glittery purple cake comes with four choices of flavours, including chocolate & caramel, red velvet & cream cheese, vanilla & raspberry compote, and chocolate ganache.

Holiday Pastry has two branches in Bangkok: Charoennakhon 10 and Central World. Pre-order is required for the Halloween Party Night Cake.

Molto Gelato

Molto, the fun gelato brand, delights in the joy of Halloween with three new flavours. The Mummy Earl Grey Blueberry is fragrant yet refreshing with a blueberry sauce, whilst Cookies Monster is a creamy butter cookie flavour with the crunch of chocolate cookie and a tart strawberry sauce. The last one is the comeback of the Molto x Haribo collab, Gummy Haribo, which features a light punch sorbet with mixed berries sauce and Halloween gummies.

Molto has pop-ups around Bangkok. Check your closest location here.

Truly Scrumptious

Truly Scrumptious doesn’t hold back on its spooky creativity this Halloween. For a party centrepiece, opt for the Haunted Skull Cake or the Skeleton & Casper Black Velvet Cake. The former is exactly what it says – a black velvet chocolate skull cake that breaks open to a chocolate ganache filling. The latter doesn’t look as scary and shines spotlight on the chocolate buttercream. For a goodie bag or a treat to your loved ones, the Halloween cookie sets are the perfect choice.

Truly Scrumptious is located in Soi Sukhumvit 49.

Hero and featured image: Courtesy Truly Scrumptious