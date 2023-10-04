Small kitchen appliances that’ll make cooking an enjoyable and hassle-free experience

While it is usually a place to cook food as a daily chore, for some people, a kitchen can also be the spot to channel their culinary expertise. Whether you’re cooking as a necessary task or for pleasure, you’ll find a range of kitchen appliances that will either ease prep time or make specific foods. These can go a long way in making the cooking experience convenient, fuss-free and enjoyable.

Commonly segregated into categories such as large, medium-sized and small, these kitchen devices and their importance in our daily food prep routines cannot be overlooked. While choosing large appliances can be relatively easier, it’s picking a bunch of absolute essentials from the handy ones that can get confusing for a lot of us.

Our guide to choosing the right handy kitchen appliances will break it down for you.

How to choose the best kitchen appliances?

Wondering which kitchen essentials to shop for? Be it top categories such as refrigerators, dishwashers, wall ovens and range hoods or handy ones including blenders, toasters, air fryers, food processors and sandwich makers, the range is undeniably extensive. However, here are a few factors to consider that can make it easy for you to plan your assortment from these essentials.

Kitchen space and layout

The kitchen area, its size and design, plays a crucial role in choosing kitchen appliances, especially large ones. The space on countertops and inside the cabinets must be taken into account. For instance, while a refrigerator is a must, a dishwasher can be skipped if there is a lack of space. If there’s no space for a wall oven, you might want to buy a countertop microwave.

Budget

As with everything, planning an approximate budget (if not a fixed one) can help you in prioritising the appliances as per your requirements. Large appliances or small, it is essential that you create a list of all that you need and then sift through it as per your budget; whether you’re remodelling the entire kitchen or simply replacing older gadgets with new ones.

Functionality and efficiency

Some medium and small-sized kitchen appliances come with overlapping functions, in which case, you can choose one among two appliances delivering similar results. For instance, air fryers and microwaves have a few identical features (such as grilling, baking and reheating) and you can choose among the two based on your needs (air fryer to cook healthy recipes and microwave for quick baking, defrosting and other functions).

Similarly, for many small gadgets with different features, there will probably be an appliance that performs all those functions with a single unit. For instance, instead of investing in a separate chopper, blender and dough kneader, you can opt for a compact food processor that does it all.

Needs and lifestyle

Before buying any kitchen appliance, it is imperative to scrutinise if you will be requiring it in your everyday cooking routine or on rare occasions. For someone who loves baking, necessities such as an OTG, baking utensils and accessories and a mixer or blender would be ideal. If a lot of your time goes in chopping, dicing and grating, investing in an efficient food processor will benefit you more. Moreover, family size should also be factored in when determining the capacity of an appliance.

Aesthetics

While this can be subjective, it bodes well to choose appliances that complement the aesthetics and style of your kitchen design. From colours and finish to size, they should blend well with your countertops, cabinets and other elemental aspects of the kitchen.

Check out some of the best handy kitchen appliances