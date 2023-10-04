Small kitchen appliances that’ll make cooking an enjoyable and hassle-free experience

While it is usually a place to cook food as a daily chore, for some people, a kitchen can also be the spot to channel their culinary expertise. Whether you’re cooking as a necessary task or for pleasure, you’ll find a range of kitchen appliances that will either ease prep time or make specific foods. These can go a long way in making the cooking experience convenient, fuss-free and enjoyable.
Commonly segregated into categories such as large, medium-sized and small, these kitchen devices and their importance in our daily food prep routines cannot be overlooked. While choosing large appliances can be relatively easier, it’s picking a bunch of absolute essentials from the handy ones that can get confusing for a lot of us.
Our guide to choosing the right handy kitchen appliances will break it down for you.
How to choose the best kitchen appliances?
Wondering which kitchen essentials to shop for? Be it top categories such as refrigerators, dishwashers, wall ovens and range hoods or handy ones including blenders, toasters, air fryers, food processors and sandwich makers, the range is undeniably extensive. However, here are a few factors to consider that can make it easy for you to plan your assortment from these essentials.
Kitchen space and layout
The kitchen area, its size and design, plays a crucial role in choosing kitchen appliances, especially large ones. The space on countertops and inside the cabinets must be taken into account. For instance, while a refrigerator is a must, a dishwasher can be skipped if there is a lack of space. If there’s no space for a wall oven, you might want to buy a countertop microwave.
Budget
As with everything, planning an approximate budget (if not a fixed one) can help you in prioritising the appliances as per your requirements. Large appliances or small, it is essential that you create a list of all that you need and then sift through it as per your budget; whether you’re remodelling the entire kitchen or simply replacing older gadgets with new ones.
Functionality and efficiency
Some medium and small-sized kitchen appliances come with overlapping functions, in which case, you can choose one among two appliances delivering similar results. For instance, air fryers and microwaves have a few identical features (such as grilling, baking and reheating) and you can choose among the two based on your needs (air fryer to cook healthy recipes and microwave for quick baking, defrosting and other functions).
Similarly, for many small gadgets with different features, there will probably be an appliance that performs all those functions with a single unit. For instance, instead of investing in a separate chopper, blender and dough kneader, you can opt for a compact food processor that does it all.
Needs and lifestyle
Before buying any kitchen appliance, it is imperative to scrutinise if you will be requiring it in your everyday cooking routine or on rare occasions. For someone who loves baking, necessities such as an OTG, baking utensils and accessories and a mixer or blender would be ideal. If a lot of your time goes in chopping, dicing and grating, investing in an efficient food processor will benefit you more. Moreover, family size should also be factored in when determining the capacity of an appliance.
Aesthetics
While this can be subjective, it bodes well to choose appliances that complement the aesthetics and style of your kitchen design. From colours and finish to size, they should blend well with your countertops, cabinets and other elemental aspects of the kitchen.
Check out some of the best handy kitchen appliances
Featuring non-stick plates that allow you to make two waffles at once, the Borosil Neo Waffle Maker is ideal for every time you wish to spoil yourself with fluffy and crispy waffles. While the automatic temperature control ensures perfectly cooked waffles each time, the appliance also has a power and heating indicator and a cool touch handle to stop your fingers from burning.
It is powered by 1000 watts and the heating plate opens completely at 90 degrees for safe and easy access.
Ideal for food preparations such as caramelising desserts, charring vegetables, glazing hams and barbeques, a flame torch is a great accessory to have in your kitchen. Easy and safe to use even by beginners, this portable Butane torch features an adjustable flame to meet different cooking requirements. It lights up with just a press of the ignition button and can also be easily refilled at home with a Butane gas canister.
Powered with 400 watts, the KENT Super Egg Boiler features three boiling modes and can boil up to six eggs at a time. Built with a stainless-steel body and a heating plate, the boiler has an egg tray to hold the eggs in place and a lid with a steam vent to cover it. The automatic shut-off function turns it off when the eggs are done to avoid overcooking. Additionally, the measuring cup allows you to add water as per the number of eggs, which is explained in detail in the user manual.
An electric kettle is a must in every household and this 360-degree cordless kettle by Havells is the perfect pick for more reasons than one. With a capacity of 1.2 litres, it has an easy-to-fill and clean wide mouth and an easy-to-pour snout. It features a double wall interior crafted from 304 stainless steel to keep the water boiling hot while the cool touch outer body promises no scalding or burning from touching it. It also automatically turns off when the water reaches a boil and consumes 1500 watts of energy.
Yet another kitchen appliance that can prove beneficial in any household is a rice cooker. Fashioned in a sturdy yet sophisticated design, the Panasonic Automatic Rice Cooker has a capacity of 2.2 litres and runs at a power of 750 watts. The apple green-hued cooking unit consists of an anodized aluminium cooking pan and a plate along with a plastic scoop and a stainless-steel lid. While all these detachable parts are easy to clean, the unit features two modes— cooking (to cook food) and keeping warm (which keeps the contents inside warm for up to five hours).
A hand blender is yet another handy appliance that proves extremely beneficial in food preparation. The INALSA one takes it a notch further by serving as a multi-purpose tool that also aids in chopping and whisking. With a power of 1000 watts, it features two-speed functions (variable and turbo) allowing you to choose the ideal speed.
The appliance comes with a separate jar that can be used for chopping, blending, whisking and mixing, a detachable stainless steel blending wand, a measuring glass and a whisk. While the parts can be attached easily on the press of a button, it is also equipped with Anti-Splash technology featuring a blade-shield design that ensures no spillage or splashes while blending.
More of an accessory than an appliance, automatic pan stirrers make for a cool smart gadget to have in your kitchen. This self-rotating stirrer saves you the time that you spend manually stirring soups, sauces and gravies and allows you to do other food prep activities alongside.
Heat-resistant up to 120 degrees Celsius, this non-stick device features three-speed options and also moves forward and backwards while rotating. Dishwasher safe and easy to clean, it is battery-operated and requires four AA batteries to function.
Comprising two large variable slots and a removable crumb tray for easy cleaning, the toaster also has a cancel button to stop toasting at any time, a high-lift function and an additional auto shut-off feature. What further sets this piece apart is the reheating and defrosting functions and the integrated bun rack for heating buns and rolls.
A next-gen coffee maker that’s ideal for people who’re always on the go, Nescafé É promises a coffee-making experience unlike any other. This device can make that perfect cup of frothy, cafe-style coffee in around 60 to 90 seconds without any noise owing to its silent preparation feature. All you’ve got to do is place the mug in the docking station, add ingredients, press the button for three seconds for hot coffee (green LED light) and 10 seconds for cold coffee (blue LED light) and let the appliance do the work for you.
While you can try different types of lattes, what makes this compact smart gadget a great pick is that you can pull out that travel mug and carry it with you once your coffee is ready.
Forget flipping your sandwiches on a pan (with the risk of the contents falling out) and invest in a durable sandwich maker like this one from Prestige for a convenient cooking experience. With a power consumption of 800 watts, this handy kitchen appliance features die-cast, non-stick aluminium grill plates that need comparatively less oil to toast the bread. With a premium matte finish, its Bakelite body provides heat resistance to the exteriors, thereby avoiding scalding accidents.
It features two power indicators — a red light to indicate the preheating mode and a green light to indicate when the preheating or toasting is finished.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
– Do I need a smart home hub to use smart kitchen appliances?
No, you don’t necessarily need a smart home hub to use smart kitchen appliances. Most smart home appliances today can be controlled through a smartphone app or can run directly on Wi-Fi.
– Are smart kitchen appliances secure?
Although smart kitchens and home appliances have multiple benefits, they also run the risk of getting hacked and could be subject to cyberattacks. This is why it is essential to only buy smart appliances from trusted brands or manufacturers who have strong security measures in place and are transparent about them. Additionally, keep the software updated, choose strong passwords and change them frequently.
– What should a minimalist have in their kitchen?
Some of the most important items to invest in while creating a minimalist kitchen include — an electric kettle, tool set (including spatula, ladle, flipper, tongs etc.), measuring cups or spoons, chopping board, set of knives, oil dispensers, spice rack, cooking pots and pans, compact food processor (for chopping, slicing, grating, dough kneading and mixing), stove or induction cooktop, colander, mixing bowls, blender, a microwave or an air fryer and large appliances such as a refrigerator.
