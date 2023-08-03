Have a taste of Asia’s first caviar ice cream in Singapore from August 1 to 13

Caviar Colony — known for its accessibly-priced, world class caviar — and handcrafted dessert concept Sunday Folks have created Singapore’s first caviar ice cream. It is available only by pre-order and exclusively at Sunday Folks ION Orchard in limited quantities, from 1 to 13 August 2023 to celebrate National Day.

Three years in the making, the Caviar Colony X Sunday Folks caviar ice cream is made with Russian Hybrid caviar, which has a lush nuttiness and sweet finish reminiscent of Kyoho grapes. Exclusive to Caviar Colony, it’s subtly savoury and has a refined, moreish richness onto the palate even when enjoyed on its own. Caviar Colony’s caviars also have a much lower salt content than what is usually available on the market. They are also antibiotics-, hormones- and preservative-free.

Specially aged for this collaboration — a process that took months to perfect — the Russian Hybrid caviar is folded by hand into the Sunday Folks freshly churned milk ice cream, and remains intact without compromising on taste. The milk ice cream, made to a proprietary recipe, is infused with rosemary, extra virgin olive oil and Okinawan sea salt. There is more than 100g of caviar for every litre of ice cream.

Choose from two dessert formats to indulge in. The classic cone ($68 before taxes and service charge) explores the alluring possibilities of caviar for dessert in a signature Sunday Folks format. Two scoops of caviar ice cream sit over a bed of very toasted breadcrumbs (think browned butter toast) inside a waffle cone. Over this goes a 5g portion of Russian Hybrid caviar along with a housemade cheddar cheese chip, a sprig of dill and gold leaf. The cheese offers a sharp salinity and crisp texture that contrasts delightfully against spoonsful of the savoury-sweet caviar ice cream. The classic cone is available for dine in and takeaway.

Take it to the next level with the dessert bowl ($168 before taxes and service charge). Share this if you like, but we will not judge if you do not. The plated dessert is stunning to look at and equally pleasurable to relish. A scoop of caviar ice cream is covered in a fresh, airy mop of lightly savoury cold mashed potato “strings” piped onto it just before it is brought to your table. It is garnished with two cheddar cheese chips, toasted breadcrumbs, as well as a dollop of mascarpone cream, a sprig of dill and gold leaf. Complete the experience yourself with the additional 10g tin of Caviar Colony Russian Hybrid caviar that it comes with. Enjoy it with your dessert bowl as you please. This is available for dine in only.

Our recommendation: Give the genuinely luxurious caviar ice cream time to warm up on the tongue. It is first served at -10 degrees Celsius. As the temperature gradually rises, different facets of this complex dessert are revealed. This extra little step allows all the elements at play to show at their best. The sophisticated hit of umami from the caviar is long, yet elegantly restrained. It gracefully cleaves to the equally polished Sunday Folks ice cream thoughtfully conceived to complement and echo its irresistible charm.

Pre-book your dine-in slot here.