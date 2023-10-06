Hawker guide: 12 hawker stalls for the best food at Tekka Centre

The sprawl of food choices at Tekka Centre (and Tekka Market within) can be overwhelming, but it does not have to be with this guide to the hawker stalls that serve the best food there.
Reopened on 1 October 2023 after a renovation, the Little India landmark dates back to 1915 when it was known as Kandang Kerbau Market, or ‘buffalo enclosure’ in Malay after the area’s cattle trade. The current complex was built in 1979 opposite the original location on Serangoon Road to house a hawker centre, wet market, and retail complex.
Today, Tekka Centre has attained heritage status for its cultural significance, and boasts hawker stalls that draw both local and international crowds due to its reputation for serving delicious hawker food. Unsurprisingly, South Asian cuisines dominate here, including Tamil-style biryani, naan inspired by Pakistan and northern India, Keralan appam, Sri Lankan curries, and Indian rojak.
But other cuisines are just as prominent, including local hawker favourites such as prawn noodles by a third-generation hawker. It is joined by a 50-year-old stall that specialises in Teochew braised duck, and another that makes glutinous rice by hand.
Whether you’re a big fan of Indian food or are in the vicinity looking for a bite, read on for our recommendations.
12 hawker stalls to check out for the best food at Tekka Centre in Singapore’s Little India
Jump To / Table of Contents
1 /12
This stall in Tekka Market can trace its roots back to post-war Singapore, when third-generation owner Ruifang’s grandfather started selling prawn noodles in Balestier. Her father opened the Whampoa location in the 1970s, and she currently helms the Tekka location. In the small hours of the morning, Ruifang still prepares it according to her grandfather’s recipe: frying lard, cooking prawns, and steeping the broth, resulting in a deeply umami yet clean-tasting soup with sweet prawns.
(Image credit: Melvin Ho)
2 /12
Allauddin’s Briyani was established by Shaikallauddin Mohamed in 1968 and continues to be operated by his descendants, Haji Mohamed and Jahabarali Mohammad Farhad. The spice mix for their signature dish comes from a family recipe originating in Tamil Nadu, which makes the basmati rice intensely fragrant. Recognised by the Michelin Guide, they offer their briyani with either mutton, fish, vegetable, or chicken, all with sides of pickled cucumber and crisp papadum.
(Image credit: @george.kooi / Instagram)
3 /12
There is no need to go far for your entire meal thanks to AR Rahman. Taking up two stalls side by side, they sell murtabak and crispy roti prata of all kinds, and the latter pairs excellently with their mutton dhal gravy. Next door is their cafe, which has teh tarik, mango lassi, even bubble tea. The main draw here, however, is chendol, which can be topped with durian, red bean, and attap seed.
(Image credit: @arrahmancafe_official / Instagram)
4 /12
Like its name hints, Delhi Lahori cooks Pakistani and northern Indian classics, much of it in a tandoori oven fronting their stall. The fragrant and soft garlic naan is hugely popular, as well as the seekh kebab, chicken tikka masala, and butter chicken. The prices are fair and the portions are generous, but be prepared to wait.
(Image credit: Delhi Lahori / Facebook)
5 /12
Drinking Nanyang coffee is a rite of passage at all hawker centres, but Generation Coffee updates it for today’s consumers. Opened by two self-taught baristas, the stall eschews the traditional robusta beans for their own blend roasted without sugar and margarine, and brews the kopi with an espresso machine instead of a sock. While prices are steeper than normal food centre rates, it is still significantly lower than what a cafe charges, and a glimpse into how younger hawkers are taking heritage dishes into the next era.
(Image credit: Generation Coffee / Facebook)
6 /12
Third-generation hawker Mohd Hafiz takes Indian rojak seriously. He begins his day at 2am cooking potatoes, tempeh, and seafood according to his grandfather’s recipe, and a sauce comprising of 11 ingredients. Come early for freshly-prepared favourites such as cuttlefish and prawn fritters, which he chops up and cooks once more before serving.
(Image credit: @felie_lim / Instagram)
7 /12
Heng Gi has been at Tekka Centre for over 60 years, long enough that they were once able to sell goose – a meat now banned in Singapore. Today, they are renowned for their Teochew-style duck that is braised in a rich gravy of soy sauce, herbs, spices, and other aromatics, which is poured over the tender meat. Portions are available for one diner (with rice) or a whole duck.
(Image credit: @jt6263 / Instagram)
8 /12
Raja Bojun offers bounties from the South Asian island through curries of cashew nut, and prawn and mango, which are ideal accompaniments to the fluffy rice. On certain days, they have specials like jackfruit curry and kudal (lamb intestine) curry, which can be spiced up with their addictive coconut sambal.
(Image credit: @xsaltire / Instagram)
9 /12
Appam is a dish most commonly served at breakfast, but this stall lets you have them throughout the day. They are cooked upon order and have a spongy and moist centre bordered by crisp, paper-thin edges. Other flavours include egg, chocolate, or cheese, all of which come with red sugar and milk. Add more flavour to it by asking for a dusting of grated coconut.
(Image credit: @jimmyfooddiary / Instagram)
10 /12
From a huge pot in front of the stall, Yakader dishes out generous portions of aromatic dum biryani, which comes with cashew nuts, crunchy pickles, and curiously, a hard boiled egg. Of the three toppings available, the mutton is consistently flavourful yet mild, and the chicken is deeply spiced.
(Image credit: @gastronomich_ / Instagram)
11 /12
Formerly known as Zam Zam, this stall has been part of Tekka Centre for over four decades specialising in nose-to-tail dishes before it was fashionable. The nasi padang-style eatery features a wealth of mutton cuts, including rib dhalca, liver, and intestine, together with other lesser-seen items such as deer murtabak and duck rendang.
(Image credit: Milton Wee / Facebook)
12 /12
A breakfast of glutinous rice is rapidly disappearing from Singapore’s culinary landscape, but not at Zhu Jiao Shu Shi. Run by an elderly couple since the 1980s, they still make the dish by hand, and tops the sticky grains with fried shallots, boiled peanuts, and a dollop of oily sambal. Other popular orders include the peanut porridge and fried bee hoon, which can be mixed with smooth kway teow.
(Image credit: @george.kooi / Instagram)