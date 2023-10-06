Hawker guide: 12 hawker stalls for the best food at Tekka Centre

The sprawl of food choices at Tekka Centre (and Tekka Market within) can be overwhelming, but it does not have to be with this guide to the hawker stalls that serve the best food there.

Reopened on 1 October 2023 after a renovation, the Little India landmark dates back to 1915 when it was known as Kandang Kerbau Market, or ‘buffalo enclosure’ in Malay after the area’s cattle trade. The current complex was built in 1979 opposite the original location on Serangoon Road to house a hawker centre, wet market, and retail complex.

Today, Tekka Centre has attained heritage status for its cultural significance, and boasts hawker stalls that draw both local and international crowds due to its reputation for serving delicious hawker food. Unsurprisingly, South Asian cuisines dominate here, including Tamil-style biryani, naan inspired by Pakistan and northern India, Keralan appam, Sri Lankan curries, and Indian rojak.

But other cuisines are just as prominent, including local hawker favourites such as prawn noodles by a third-generation hawker. It is joined by a 50-year-old stall that specialises in Teochew braised duck, and another that makes glutinous rice by hand.

Whether you’re a big fan of Indian food or are in the vicinity looking for a bite, read on for our recommendations.

12 hawker stalls to check out for the best food at Tekka Centre in Singapore’s Little India