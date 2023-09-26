Where to find the best pies in KL and Selangor

Pie lovers, rejoice! There’s nothing quite like a warm, flaky pie to soothe the soul and satisfy the taste buds. Whether you prefer sweet or savoury, fruity or creamy, traditional or unconventional, pies are a timeless classic that never goes out of style.

Here in Malaysia, we are lucky to have access to a wide variety of delicious pies to choose from, no matter the time of day. Whether you’re craving a classic apple pie for breakfast, a savoury chicken pot pie for lunch, a decadent chocolate cream pie for dessert, or a slice of quiche for dinner, there’s something for everyone.

So let’s cut straight to the crust of the matter and explore the best pies in KL and Selangor! From humble mom-and-pop bakeries to upscale cafes and restaurants, we’ve scoured the region to bring you the very best in pie goodness. Whether you’re a seasoned pie connoisseur or just a casual fan, you’re sure to find something that will tickle your taste buds and leave you feeling satisfied.

So go ahead and dig in! We promise you won’t regret it.

7 Spots in KL and Selangor to fill your belly with some delicious pies

A Pie Thing

If you’re looking for a place to indulge in your love for pies, A Pie Thing is definitely worth a visit. They have a great variety of pies to choose from, including lamb, chicken, mushroom, and lemon curd, to name a few. The pies are made with a perfect balance of texture and taste, with a flaky crust that is just right – not too crumbly, but not too dry either.

What’s more, their pies are complemented by a range of beverages that are sure to enhance your pie-eating experience. So whether you’re looking for a quick bite or a leisurely pie feast, A Pie Thing is definitely a great place to go.

Though currently operating in a cloud kitchen, customers are still able to order and pickup their pies from a direct window access to their kitchen or via delivery.

Address: Situated inside COOKHOUSE – Level 1, Glo Damansara, Jln Damansara, Taman Tun Dr Ismail, 60000 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 11 AM – 5 PM (closed on Mondays)

GravyBaby

GravyBaby is a restaurant that has gained popularity since its opening in 2016. It is known for its bold menu and Hollywood-style signage that make it stand out from other eateries. The menu at GravyBaby offers a wide variety of food items ranging from BigBaby Shakes, Chunky Cheesy Chips, Hot Diggidy Dogs to six different types of pies, including a smoked haddock, salmon, cod, and prawn pescatarian option.

Their Chicken Mushroom Pie is a must-try as it is filled with generous cuts of chicken and mushrooms in a rich, creamy sauce that will surely satisfy your craving. In addition to that, they also offer other options such as fish pie and beef Guinness pie that are equally delicious and worth trying.

GravyBaby Jalan P. Ramlee

Address: 9, Jalan P. Ramlee, Kuala Lumpur, 50250 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 8 AM – 2 AM (Sundays to Thursdays), 8 AM – 3 AM (Fridays to Saturdays)

GravyBaby Changkat

Address: 27, Changkat Bukit Bintang, Bukit Bintang, 50200 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 8 AM – 2 AM (Sundays to Thursdays), 8 AM – 3 AM (Fridays to Saturdays)

GravyBaby Sunway Clio

Address: 004-006, G floor, Sunway CLIO, Sunway Pyramid West, Jalan PJS 11/15, Bandar Sunway, 47500 Petaling Jaya, Selangor

Operating hours: 8 AM – 2 AM (Sundays to Thursdays), 8 AM – 3 AM (Fridays to Saturdays)

Visit their website to check out more GravyBaby locations here.

Kenny Hills Bakers

Kenny Hills Bakers is a bakery and cafe that provides a warm and cosy atmosphere to enjoy delicious homemade coffee, pastries, cakes, and organic bread. This delightful establishment has multiple locations throughout Malaysia, each offering a unique experience in terms of decor, ambiance, and menu.

Their Pecan Pie and Classic Apple Pie are not to be missed and are highly recommended by patrons. These pies are baked to perfection with a balanced sweetness that is sure to satisfy even the most discerning of palates. So, if you’re in the mood for a scrumptious pie and a cup of coffee, head on over to Kenny Hills Bakers and indulge in their delectable treats.

Kenny Hill Bakers Bukit Tunku

Address: Lot B-2, Taman Tunku, Off Jalan Langgak Tunku, Bukit Tunku, 50480 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 8 AM – 10 PM

Kenny Hill Bakers Ampang

Address: 241-B, Lorong Nibong, Off Jalan Ampang, 50450 Kuala Lumpur.

Operating hours: 8 AM – 10 PM

Kenny Hill Bakers Desa Park City

Address: GF-06 Waterfront, 5, Persiaran Residen Desa Park City, 52200 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 8 AM – 10 PM

Kenny Hill Bakers Taman Tun Dr Ismal (TTDI)

Address: The Greens Terrace, Lot G-2, Jalan Wan Kadir 3, Taman Tun Dr Ismail, 60000 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 8 AM – 10 PM

Visit their website to check out more Kenny Hill Bakers locations here.

The Bread Shop

The Bread Shop is a quaint and charming neighborhood cafe that offers an extensive range of delicious pastries that are sure to tantalise your taste buds. Each pastry is freshly baked daily to ensure that the quality and texture are at their best, making each and every bite a delightful experience. The cosy ambiance of the cafe is perfect for those who want to enjoy their pastries in a relaxed and comfortable setting.

One of the highlights of The Bread Shop is their highly acclaimed pecan pie. This scrumptious pie has received rave reviews from customers and is a must-try for anyone with a sweet tooth. The pecan pie is made with the freshest ingredients and is baked to perfection, resulting in a pie that is both buttery and crispy. The Bread Shop takes pride in providing its customers with only the best quality pastries, and their pecan pie is no exception.

Address: 11, Jalan Setiakasih 5, Bukit Damansara, 50490 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 8 AM – 6 PM

The Yard

If you’re in the mood for some delicious pies and looking for a place that offers a wide variety of flavours, then The Yard is definitely worth checking out. Currently operating in a cloud kitchen, The Yard serves up an impressive selection of pies, including classic apple pie, savoury broccoli and cheese pies, hearty steak pies, and comforting chicken pie. What’s even better is that all of their pies are freshly baked daily, ensuring that each bite is a delicious and satisfying experience.

Whether you’re a seasoned pie lover or just looking to satisfy a craving, The Yard’s pies are a must-try. Head to their Instagram page to place an order today!

Baker Next Door

Baker Next Door is a cafe that boasts a beautifully minimalist design, providing a relaxing atmosphere for its customers. If you’re a fan of refreshing flavours and a buttery crust, the fruit pie at Baker Next Door is highly recommended. Each pie is made using the freshest fruits, resulting in a delightful experience with every bite.

One of the best aspects of this cafe is that their fruit tart is not too sweet, allowing you to fully appreciate the natural flavours of the fruit. Overall, Baker Next Door is a wonderful spot to try if you’re looking for a cosy cafe with delicious pastries and a calm ambiance.

Address: Located in The Waterfront @ ParkCity – Lot FF-30, 1st Floor, 5, Persiaran Residen, Desa Parkcity, 52200 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 8 AM – 10 PM

Ben’s

Home-grown restaurant, Ben’s is a great place to indulge your love for delicious pies with its variety of options. Their pies have a thick and crispy pastry that is filled with flavourful ingredients such as Quiche Lorraine and Roasted Chicken Pie. Not only are the pies themselves delicious, but they also come with a side salad, making for a complete and satisfying meal. If you’re looking for fresh, high-quality pies that are sure to leave you feeling satisfied, Ben’s is definitely worth a visit.

Ben’s KLCC

Address: Lot 140, Level 1, Suria KLCC, 50088 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 10 AM – 10 PM

Ben’s The LINC KL

Address: 1-7 First Floor, No. 360, Jalan Tun Razak, 50400 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 11 AM – 10 PM

Ben’s Publika Shopping Gallery

Address: Lot 37A & 37B, Level G2, No. 1 Jalan Dutamas 1, Solaris Dutamas, 50480 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 11 AM – 10 PM

Ben’s Bangsar Shopping Centre

Address: Lot-T-06, Level 3, Bangsar Shopping Centre, 285 Jalan Maarof, Bukit Bandaraya, 59000 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 11 AM – 10 PM

Visit their website to check out more Ben’s locations here.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the most delicious pie in the world?

According to Taste Atlas, some of the best pies in the world are Quiche Florentine, Steak and Ale Pie, Quiche au fromage, Sharlotka, Shepherd’s Pie, Melopita, Kubdari, Pissaladière, and Appeltaart to name a few.

What country’s pie is the most popular?

While it’s hard to argue which country’s pie is the most popular in the world, some of the more well-known pies around the globe are Strawberry Pie from Germany, Pie de Limón (Lemon Pie) from Mexico, Apple Pie Chimichanga from Spain, and Shepherd’s Pie from the UK.

What pie is Michigan known for?

According to data sourced from Wise Voter, the most popular pie in all of Michigan is Apple Pie. It is also the favourite pie of 13 other states.

Hero and feature images: Courtesy Unsplash/ Kelcie Herald and Hugo Aitken