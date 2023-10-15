Say goodbye to these myths! 6 high-fat foods that are actually good for your health

When we hear about high-fat foods, our first instinct is to stay away from them, even if we are not on a diet. Fats as a nutrient group have been demonised so much over the years, that we have been made to believe to completely eliminate it from our diets. But did you know there are some high fat foods that are actually good for you and should become a part of your diet?

Healthy fatty foods are a great way to pack in not just more nutrition, but also more flavours into your diet. Fats as a nutrient group has load of health benefits. They aid in vital body functions like cell growth, brain growth and development, digestion, and more. Fats also help you stay full for a longer period of time after a meal, so overall, they cut down on your calorie consumption in a day. Moreover, a lot of high fat foods are also rich sources of other nutrients such as vitamins, fibers, proteins, and more. So let’s take a look at all the healthy high fat foods that are good for you and should be included in your diet.

High-fat foods actually good for your health

Avocados

According to Medical News Today, one medium avocado has about about 44 grams of fat and even 6-7 grams of fiber. You must have heard from multiple sources that avocados are high in fat and should be avoided. Well, they are high in a monounsaturated fatty acid called oleic acid, which has a bunch of health benefits. In fact, oleic acid’s anti-inflammatory properties may play a role in cancer prevention.

Flaxseeds

Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, flaxseeds also pack in a healthful dose of fibers. Containing 42.2 grams of fat per 100 grams, a lot of these fats are unsaturated, which means they are healthy and beneficial for the body. Thanks to the fat content along with the fiber content, flaxseeds are those high fat foods that keep you feeling full for a longer time and even lead to reduced cholesterol.

Dark chocolate

Chocolate was never considered healthy while growing up, was it? But this delicious treat, very high in fat, is actually good for you. Remember that only dark chocolate with at least 70% or more cocoa content is the one that’s healthy for you. That’s because this is the most potent form, without much-added sugar or sweeteners. Dark chocolate is very high in fat, which accounts for around 65% of calories. It is also loaded with antioxidants like resveratrol and epicatechin.

Fatty fish

One of the most nutritious and highly regarded sources of animal protein, fatty fish is a high fat food that’s a must-have in your diet. Fishes like salmon, trout, anchovies, mackerel, sardines, and herring are good examples of fatty fish. These fishes are loaded with omega-3 fatty acids which are healthy for the heart, high-quality protein, and other vitamins and minerals. They also help regulate blood sugar levels, enhance cognitive function and reduce the risk of heart diseases.

Cheese

Our favourite and one of the most widely-consumed dairy products across the world, cheese is a high fat food that is healthy for you. Apart from being high in fat, it is also a great source of calcium, vitamin B12, phosphorus, and selenium and many other nutrients. With one ounce of cheese containing 6 grams of protein, it is also a great source of dairy protein.

Chia seeds

If you start your morning with a glass of soaked chia seeds, you are already doing a great job for your health. If not, you should start right away. Considered to be one of the best plant-based sources of omega-3, one ounce of chia seeds contains 8.5 g of fat, a lot of which is omega-3 fatty acids. Omega-3 may help relieve rheumatoid arthritis symptoms and reduce triglycerides in the blood. Chia seeds are also rich in antioxidants, fiber, protein, iron, and calcium.

Hero Image: Courtesy CA Creative/Unsplash, Featured Image: Courtesy Waldemar/Unsplash