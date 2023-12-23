A look at why snacks at Bangalore’s iconic Albert Bakery sell like hot cakes

For over a century, a no-frills establishment in Frazer Town’s Mosque Road has been serving up an assortment of delicious bites. We’re talking chicken cutlets, coconut cookies, cocktail samosas, the works. The festive mutton puffs and hot cross buns as well as khoya naan here have a cult-like following. Here’s all about Bangalore’s beloved Albert Bakery.

Bangalore’s culinary scene is a smorgasbord of flavours, cuisines, and styles. Here, understated vintage establishments are as popular as their contemporary fine-dining counterparts. The former includes a colonial-era space that has served Queen Elizabeth II and an old-school ice-cream spot with sundaes that are the stuff of actress Anushka Sharma’s dreams.

Not to mention, a sea of hole-in-the-wall breakfast destinations that have locals lining up for a bite as early as 6:00 am. A popular part of this lineup? The quaint Albert Bakery in the heart of Bangalore — home to a menu of the most delightful snacks. Although busiest during the festive season (read, Ramzan and Christmas), the cultural hotspot is almost always buzzing with customers. Here’s what brought it to this point.

Albert Bakery started out as a godown in Bangalore

Who’s been to Albert Bakery #Bangalore What a lovely old-world space and charm 👍🏽👍🏽 pic.twitter.com/1tdM07fS3I — Mohit Balachandran (@ChowderSingh) November 21, 2016

Mohammad Sulemn first set up the establishment in 1902. The story goes that it was then a godown in Sangam Lane off Kamaraj Road — with the owner going around the Cantonment area to supply baked goods to the British. In 1921, the business moved to Frazer Town, this time officially as a bakery. “We realised bread and buns were part of the daily livelihood for people and that is mostly the reason why we wanted to open a bakery,” Mohammad Sabir, the managing director and fourth generation baker told Indian Express. He handles the space with his father and proprietor Nawab Jan.

Back then, popular bites included bread, biscuits, tea biscuits, rusks, and the works. Later, the menu expanded to include a range of innovative numbers. When asked about the name itself, Sabir told The Hindu, “Back in the early 1900s, Bangalore was largely populated by the British. My great grandfather felt it would appeal to everyone alike if the bakery had an English name.” He then added, “His plan worked and the name stuck.”

It’s only open for six hours in a day

Ramzan street food at Frazer town

Don’t forget to grab them samosas and khowa naan from the legendary Albert Bakery pic.twitter.com/UtFe2G2SOC — Shivani Kava/ಶಿವಾನಿ (@kavashivani) April 1, 2023

While most establishments in the city open up early and shut shop late in the night, Albert Bakery serves customers only between 3:00 pm – 9:00 pm. This is believed to be in place to ensure every baked snack — sweet or savoury — is served fresh out of the oven. For the staff, however, the day begins as early as 5 am, when the confectionery is made. This system is especially important considering the establishment does not add improvers, preservatives, or other additives to its creations. Limited batches are made every day — just enough to satisfy demands — and most everything is sold out by closing time.

Khova naan and festive treats are an Albert Bakery specialty

Albert Bakery bheja puff you will always be remembered pic.twitter.com/u0dEySwIrr — Ides of April 🌟🎄❄️ (@idesofavril) December 16, 2023

When Nawab Jan took over the reins of the bakery, he innovated with a range of desserts and snacks. Perhaps the most popular of the lot is the Khova Naan — a baked sweet pie that’s crunchy on the outside, soft on the inside. Today, it’s available in an assortment of flavours — mutton, coconut, and classic khova — and has a cult-following.

Another popular creation is the Beja Puff — a Ramzan special treat that’s flaky on the outside, flavourful and meaty on the inside. (We’re sensing a pattern here.) According to reports, the establishment had plenty of mutton and brain (bheja) snacks to go around, so Nawab Jan decided to put some in a puff and the rest is history. “The secret,” Sabir told The Hindu, “is that we use perfectly-cooked goat brain stuffing instead of regular minced meat.”

Albert Bakery also boasts some of the best, most merry Christmas and Easter treats in town — including Hot Cross Buns, Roast Cookies, Plum Cake, Marzipan Cakes, the works. Other recommended creations include the Egg Pudding, Chicken Mayonnaise Bun, Swiss Roll, Banana and Grape Muffin, Chocolate Croissants, Donuts, Pizzas, Chocolate Lava Cake, Coconut Cherry Cookies, Biscuits and Cocktail Samosas.

The secret to their success? Sabir attributes it all to keeping things ‘simple and affordable.’

All representational images: Courtesy Shutterstock