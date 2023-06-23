Experience the best of Indian flavours at Sofitel Mumbai BKC’s Jyran restaurant

At the heart of Sofitel Mumbai BKC — an extraordinary hotel that fuses French elegance with the inviting charm of Indian warmth — lies Jyran restaurant, which is renowned for its exquisite blend of French-inspired sophistication and authentic Indian flavours.

From the moment you step into Sofitel Mumbai BKC, you will be captivated by a fusion of French elegance and Indian warmth that permeates its sophisticated décor. Intricately designed interiors, tastefully chosen furnishings, and a harmonious blend of colours and textures create an environment that exudes both opulence and comfort. Every detail of Sofitel Mumbai BKC exudes influences of local culture, innovation, and French art de vivre to create a truly remarkable and unforgettable hotel experience. At the in-house Jyran restaurant, this Indian connect escalates manifolds.

Introducing Jyran at Sofitel Mumbai BKC

At the heart of Sofitel Mumbai BKC lies Jyran, a culinary masterpiece that reigns as the crown jewel of the hotel. With its captivating ambiance and a menu that celebrates the rich tapestry of Indian flavours, Jyran offers an extraordinary dining experience in every bite.

Drawing inspiration from the Northwest Indian Frontier Province, the restaurant serves authentic cuisine with a contemporary touch — from sizzling tandoor delicacies to aromatic biryanis and delectable curries. Irrespective of your choice, each dish is meticulously prepared using traditional recipes and innovative techniques.

Complementing the exquisite dishes is the innovative beverage menu at the Gin Bar by Jyran. Here, guests can savour an array of exquisite gin cocktails and beloved classics, each of which have been carefully crafted using the finest local and international brands of gin.

Beyond food

Sofitel Mumbai BKC not only offers an unparalleled dining experience with Jyran, but also provides lavish rooms and suites that strike the perfect balance between comfort and opulence. Whether you’re a business traveller or a leisure guest, the hotel ensures a luxurious stay across its 302 rooms and suites — including 165 Luxury Rooms, 106 Club Millésime Rooms, eight Junior Suites, eight Opera Suites, 14 Prestige Suites, and one lavish Imperial Suite. The dedicated team at Sofitel Mumbai BKC goes above and beyond to ensure a comfortable stay for every guest.

Jyran restaurant has been nominated for Best Indian Cuisine at Travel + Leisure India & South Asia’s Delicious Dining Awards 2023. To vote, click here.

This story first appeared on Travel+Leisure India.