7 International food bloggers spreading their love for desi cuisine

The humble, delicate flavours of India’s regional cuisines have mesmerised the country’s citizens for long, and over the last few years, the love for desi flavours has expanded worldwide. So much so, that international food bloggers on Instagram are sharing these flavours, too!

For Indians, the careful use of kitchen spices such as turmeric, fennel, ginger and garam masala is something that has been our go-to in most meals. Be it basic dal-khichdi or an extravagant biryani, spices create an unwavering chemistry of flavours.

For years, the desi dishes that were popular on the world map were Butter Chicken, Dal Makhani and Garlic Naan. However, with social media and cooking shows, the representation of Indian flavours has gone far and beyond. Be it ‘Pasta Not Pasta’ that home cooks were challenged to recreate in MasterChef Australia S12 or Lamb Vindaloo that several Indian and international cooks have mastered online, flavours from our home have finally reached the global stage. What has also helped the popularity of Indian cuisine is the wide acceptance of veganism, as many traditional Indian dishes are either vegan by nature or can be veganised easily.

So, if you want to see how the world stage has become a fan of desi flavours, check out these international Instagram food bloggers who are not from India, but their love for the country’s cuisine transcends all boundaries.

7 International food bloggers on Instagram who share our love for Indian cuisine

Jake Dryan (@plantfuture)

Jake Dryan was the chef who inspired us to write this piece in the first place. Jake, who goes on Instagram by the name @plantfuture, is not actually vegan, but his plant-based take on Indian food has put traditional recipes from local home kitchens on the map.

The UK-based food blogger, who has 766k followers on Instagram, has a series on his channel which focuses on showcasing recipes from each Indian state, and he has already shared dishes from 11 states so far. From Hyderabad’s Khatti Dal to Odisha’s Ghanta Tarkari, his recipes have received a thumbs-up not only from international audiences, but from people from the Indian regions where his recipes come from, too.

Maya Leinenbach (@fitgreenmind)

Maya Leinenbach, who is based out of Germany, is a vegan who shares how easy it is to eat plant-based cuisine across the world. Her recipes range from Southeast Asian to German, American and even Indian cuisine, with recipes that use chickpeas, tofu and vegan cream to bring out the cuisines’ delicious flavours.

With a following of 2.6 million on Instagram, this young food blogger has not only shared standalone Indian recipes, but several meals as a part of her ‘Indian week’ series. From Maharashtra’s Pav Bhaji to Punjab’s Amritsari Kulcha, the variety she has to offer is endless, and will transport you to your favourite Indian state in seconds!

Sarah Todd (@sarahtodd)

The famed chef and MasterChef Australia Season 14 finalist, Sarah Todd’s love affair with Indian cuisine began way before her appearance on the show. Sarah, who earlier appeared on the sixth season of the same show, showcased Indian recipes on both her stints, thanks to her son’s half-Indian heritage.

From Bhelpuri to Kathi Rolls, she’s cooked a lot of flavourful desi recipes on the show, and her Instagram feed (with 446k followers) has some more dishes for people to try. Oh and, if you’re in India and want to sample her recipes, her restaurant in Goa, Antares, is the place to visit!

Cheyenne Singh (@cheysingh)

The ‘Singh’ in her name comes from her Punjabi husband, and the most popular series on her Instagram is ‘Lunch For My Husband’! In the series, she shares what she is packing in his tiffin, while also taking a dig at all the racist, negative comments left by people on her feed.

When it comes to recipes, Cheyenne shares recipes from both India and America. Be it Indian-inspired Chicken curry or desi Chinese Hakka Noodles, the flavours are much-loved by her 142k-strong audience.

Jennifer Pallian (@foodess)

On her Instagram, food blogger and writer Jennifer Pallian says that she shares “tested-till-perfect comfort recipes”. The Instagram cook, who is based out of the USA, shares recipes from across the globe, be it Gochujang Chicken or Potato-Seafood Chowder.

Her 133k-strong channel features recipes such as Chicken Biryani, Garlic Naan and Samosas, which are a hit with her followers. Her take on Indian food is easy-to-follow, and will resonate with both Indians and international audiences alike. She is married to an Indian, which may also be why her love for the country’s cuisine reflects on her social media feed.

Beryl Shereshewsky (@shereshe)

Among the most unique Instagram food bloggers on this list is Beryl Shereshewsky. The New York-based producer, writer and videographer shares predominantly food-based content on her Instagram and YouTube channels. Her series range from ‘Dishes Around The World’, wherein she takes common ingredients such as tea, coffee and eggs and recreates five recipes from different countries, sent to her by her followers.

Beryl’s Instagram community has over 167k followers. One of the most popular series that Beryl shared recently was ‘Eating the Alphabet in India: A to Z’, for which she shot in New Delhi, India. The series had typical Indian dishes and snacks (including packaged food) and the history behind them. Not only that, other series on her channel often feature Indian recipes such as Paneer Biryani and Mutta Chaya (egg tea), which are hyperlocal and unique. Fun fact, she’s married to an Indian, which probably also explains her love for desi cuisine!

Among the Instagram food bloggers who share Indian recipes online is Sarah from @sarahsveganrecipes. She aims at making creative and easy recipes with seasonal ingredients, and her food ranges from Indian to Southeast Asian, French, Mediterranean and beyond.

Her page, which has about 102k followers, is filled with recipes such as Aloo Spinach, a staple in most Indian homes, and Indian-inspired recipes like Tikka Cauli Skewers, which are sure to leave you drooling!

