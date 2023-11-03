Where to find silky smooth plates of Ipoh hor fun in Singapore

From versions by a Michelin-recognised hawker stall to one topped with crayfish, here are the best Ipoh hor fun in Singapore.

Like its name hints, Ipoh hor fun is a noodle dish hailing from the northwestern Malaysian city. It starts with shahe fun, or Cantonese-style flat rice noodles that people prepare with local spring water. It is then served in a broth made from chicken and prawn stock, and topped with shredded chicken. Done right, the noodles should be thin and silky, with equally tender meat and a sweet, fragrant soup.

In Singapore, the classic can be found at Shan Cheng, a Malaysian restaurant chain set up by two Ipoh natives as a tribute to their mother’s Ipoh hor fun. Run by a former Resorts World Sentosa chef, Chiderful also does a textbook version during lunch.

Other eateries have renditions with fuller flavours. Ah Liang’s gravy is thick and herbal, while Weng Kee boils old hen chicken to create a robust broth. At Tuck Kee (Ipoh), the dish comes topped with crayfish and abalone, while Shi Hui Yuan has over 30 ingredients in the sauce, enough for Michelin to award it with a Bib Gourmand for seven consecutive years. Discover them below.

The best Ipoh hor fun in Singapore