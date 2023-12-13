Jim Thompson, a Thai restaurant puts a tasty twist on traditional Thai cuisine

Casual yet refined, the newly revitalised Jim Thompson, A Thai Restaurant is a gorgeously designed dining spot that celebrates both the legacy of its legendary namesake, and his enduring love affair with Thai cuisine.

Overseeing all of the food operations at Jim Thompson Heritage Quarter is Executive Chef Pepe Dasí Jiménez

The real-life Jim Thompson was many things: ex-secret service agent, Thai silk magnate, and a renowned collector of art and antiques. But he was also a great host and entertainer, and he became quite infamous in Bangkok’s society circles – from the mid 50s to the late 60s – for his fabulous dinner parties. Frequently welcoming writers, diplomats and celebrities, Jim Thompson’s house on the khlong was the place to be.

Fast forward 50+ years and once again this historic home, located at the top end of Soi Kasem San 2, is the place society swells are flocking to, although now it’s the recently launched Jim Thompson – A Thai Restaurant where the dining takes place.

Over 70 exclusive Jim Thompson Home Furnishing fabrics are found on the pillows, seat covers, curtains, etc

The restaurant is the grand centrepiece of what’s now called the Jim Thompson Heritage Quarter, which includes an arts centre, museum, retail shop, and no less than five F&B spots. Overseeing all of the food operations is Executive Chef Pepe Dasí Jiménez, a native of Valencia, Spain, whose resume includes stints at Michelin-starred restaurants in his homeland, as well as top-tier dining spots in such far-flung locales as Australia, Norway, and Singapore. His first visit to Thailand, meanwhile, was in 2020, and it definitely helped solidify the direction of his culinary career path.

“I’ve tried to focus my culinary career in Thai cuisine,” Chef Pepe explains

“I was coming from Singapore, where I had worked for two years,” he tells me during our pre-dinner chat. “I used my savings to come here and learn from the best chefs. I was a trainee in Nahm, 100 Mahaseth, and at 80/20 when chefs Joe and Saki were there. I also spent six months as sous chef at Samuay & Sons in Udon Thani.”

Chef Pepe did return briefly to Europe, and it was while working as head chef at a Thai restaurant in Oslo that he got a call from Chef Prin Polsuk inviting him to return to Thailand to join him in a new restaurant project called Vilas. After a successful year at Vilas the opportunity to join the Jim Thompson team arose, and it proved to be the perfect fit for this ambitious 29-year-old.

Interiors conceptualised by NEXT Hospitality Group and designed by HBA, a globally renowned hospitality design firm

“I’ve tried to focus my culinary career in Thai cuisine,” he explains, adding that it’s what makes him ideally suited for his current role. “The concept is that this is a Thai restaurant, where we use Thai ingredients and Thai tastes to make Thai food, but it’s the vision of a foreigner. Just as the American-born Jim Thompson invigorated the silk industry while he was here, I’ll apply my culinary roots when I make Thai food. So, you might see some influences from my Spanish and Mediterranean background, but we strive to keep the essence of Thai cuisine intact.”

Offsetting the colourful textiles are black and white floor tiles, and gorgeous mandala-style ceiling designs

Before settling into my seat I pause a moment to take in my surroundings, since the look of this restaurant is as much a focal point as the food. Conceptualised by NEXT Hospitality Group and designed by HBA, a globally renowned hospitality design firm, the interior decor beautifully integrates over 70 exclusive and unique Jim Thompson Home Furnishing fabrics – on pillows, seat covers, curtains, and more. Offsetting these colourful textiles are black and white checkered floor tiles, and gorgeous mandala-style designs built into the low ceiling.

Outdoor terrace area overlooking the koi pond and garden

Size-wise, the restaurant can seat about 120 persons if you include the outdoor terrace area overlooking the koi pond and garden, and the private room (which can hold up to 10 guests). Size is also a factor in the design of the à la carte menu, as the dishes are categorised by S, M, or XXL, a coy reference to Jim Thompson’s lines of apparel.

‘Our Tom Kha’, one of Chef Pepe’s newer creations

We begin with S, for small, choosing a dish called ‘Our Tom Kha’, which Chef Pepe points out is one of his newer creations. It’s a pretty wild take on a Thai classic, consisting of an organic poached egg served atop a smoky coconut soup espuma, with shio koji marinated chicken bacon and smoked cheese from Chiang Mai’s royal projects. Topped with a bread crumble made from chili oil and deep-fried galangal, plus a garnish of kaffir lime powder and chives, it all gets mixed and mashed into a delicious mess before serving. Things are definitely off to a good start.

‘Mieng Kham’, a signature dish that the chef admits is his personal favourite

Sticking with S, we move on to ‘Mieng Kham’, a signature dish that the chef admits is his personal favourite. “We use organic pork belly that we sous vide – slow cook – in spices, then we grill it. It’s garnished with Koh Panyi shrimp, almonds, fried shallots, ginger, and fried garlic. Then on top we have pickled chili peppers from Basque country, and pickled shallots. Give it a squeeze of lime then fold up the betel leaf and eat it like a taco,” he instructs.

It’s hard to go wrong with pork belly, so I’ll count that as a personal favourite of mine too, although I was equally taken by the next dish – from the M section – entitled ‘Khao Pad Socarrat’. The term socarrat derives the Spanish word for “to burn” or “to scorch”, so this take on classic fried rice uses as it’s jumping off point the idea of burnt rice on the bottom of a paella pan.

‘Khao Pad Socarrat’, inspired by the burnt rice on the bottom of a paella pan

The result is a rectangle of rice – blended with fermented golden seabass from Koh Lanta – that comes topped with zesty lime aioli, smooth pork lard, pickled crab meat, coriander, chives, and piparras peppers from the north of Spain. I love the chewy and crunchy texture of the burnt rice, which also brings to mind, for me, the popular street food khao jee (grilled egg coated sticky rice).

Grilled Ayutthaya river prawn served with roti, spicy yellow curry, and an herb and fruit salad

Our next three items are all found in the menu’s XXL section, and first to arrive is a hefty grilled Ayutthaya river prawn served with roti, gaeng krua (spicy yellow curry), and an herb and fruit salad. It’s a DIY dish, in which you slice yourself a bit of prawn, lay it on the triangle of roti, ladle on some fiery curry, and then top it with herbs (such as basil), and fruit (like chunks of rose apple). It’s a very nice flavour combo, and the inclusion of the roti and the Penang-style curry gives a nod to Jim Thompson’s travels in Malaysia.

‘Gai Yang Korat’ with a side of nam jim jaew and a serving of deep-fried papaya salad

Our second big plate entrée is ‘Gai Yang Korat’, which makes use of organic baby chicken from local suppliers Klong Phai farm. “We brine the chicken overnight, then we cook it slowly on the charcoal grill,” the chef explains, adding that it’s reminiscent of the roasted chicken you’d find in Hat Yai province. The taste is suitably smoky, with turmeric adding a distinctive yellow tinge to the meat, while the side of nam jim jaew delivers a spicy punch. Rounding things out is a serving of som tam tod (deep-fried papaya salad).

‘The Massaman’, a hunk of New Zealand lamb shank glazed with lamb jus and drizzled with fermented coconut milk

Finally, it’s time for ‘The Massaman’, which is another relatively new item on the menu. Thinking we’ve ordered your standard “curry in a bowl”, we’re blown away when a flat plate arrives bearing an upright 350-gram hunk of organic, milk-fed, New Zealand lamb shank. Coated in a shiny glaze of lamb jus – made with a Massaman base – and drizzled over with fermented coconut milk, it’s a deliciously imposing sight.

Curry is also woven into the bed of parmentier (mashed potato) the meat rests on, while a handful of pickled shallots topped with purple potato chips rounds out the presentation. Bearing all the flavour hallmarks of a good Massaman – cinnamon, cardamon, cumin, and peanuts – this dish is a winner in my books.

Turmeric lava cake with cashew nuts, served with a scoop of wild honey ice cream

Dessert comes in the form of a yummy turmeric coulant lava cake with cashew nuts, served alongside a scoop of wild honey ice cream, coconut crumble, and topped with som saa citrus zest. It’s also worth mentioning that the white wine accompaniment throughout our meal was a marvelous 2021 Voignier from GranMonte vineyards, while our sparkling water came courtesy of Sai Yok Springs – both local Thai producers.

Meticulous care taken with every dish and dessert

“We also serve sake crafted in Chiang Mai, honey wine from Chiang Mai, coffee from the royal project, and more,” Chef Pepe points out. “We try to support local brands and local suppliers.” This ethos is pretty similar to that of the man the restaurant is named for, so I ask the chef what he thinks ol’ Jim Thompson would say if he were here now.

“He would be very surprised,” Chef Pepe says with a laugh. “And I hope he would be proud. Before, the restaurant here was more about comfort food for tourists, very old style. But now we’ve renovated and revitalised the whole F&B area, and we’re trying to be more innovative and progressive. Food evolves, society evolves, fashion evolves, and this is part of that evolution.”

