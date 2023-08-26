Savour the best of appams and kothu parottas at the Kerala House in Delhi

What does Kerala remind you of? The backwaters, houseboats and the pristine views? Or the lip-smacking coastal food marinated in exotic spices? If the latter resonated with you more, you have passed our foodie test. You probably will have to wait a little for the backwaters and houseboats, but if you want a taste of the best of the cuisine, you can just simply head over to the Kerala House in Delhi. Today, we learn all about the Kerala state bhawan in the capital.

State bhawans in Delhi are a common sight. It is mandatory for each state in India to maintain a state mission house in Delhi to collaborate with the Central Government on behalf of the respective state. Kerala House in Delhi is one of them. While the state house is there for official purposes, gourmands throng the place for the authentic cuisine that’s difficult to find otherwise. Bridging the gap between South and North India, Kerala House serves some of the most original Malayali fares in the capital. Before you dig into the bowl of appams and chutneys, here’s all you need to know about the iconic Kerala House in Delhi.

All you need to know about Kerala House in Delhi

History

The main original structure of the main Kerala House is the erstwhile Cochin House, which used to be the Maharaja of Cochin’s official residence in Delhi. The structure was built by Khushwant Singh’s grandfather Sujan Singh and his father Sobha Singh, a senior contractor of the construction of the Rashtrapati Bhavan, Parliament House and the North and the South blocks in 1911.

Sobha Singh sold this palace to the Maharaja of Cochin, H.H Rama Varma, who had come to Delhi to attend the Chamber of Princes. Later the Cochin Government built an annex next to the main palace, for an office facility and staff quarters. After Independence, when Kochi joined with the Indian Union, this palace became the Kerala House, the official state bhavan in Delhi.

Another structure which is administered by Kerala House is the Travancore House, which was renovated and inaugurated again in August 2023. It used to be the former residence of the Maharaja of Travancore, and is located close to Kerala House.

Where is it located?

Kerala House has two properties in Delhi. The first is Cochin House, which is located in the heart of Delhi, on Jantar Mantar Road in Janpath. Travancore House, the other property managed by Kerala House, is located nearby on Kasturba Gandhi Marg in Mandi House.

Who manages the Kerala House in Delhi?

Kerala House is headed by the Resident Commissioner, who is a senior officer from IAS and the official representative of Kerala in the capital. The present Resident commissioner is Shri Saurabh Jain, IAS.

All about Samriddhi, Kerala House Canteen

True foodies know where the real gem of the Kerala House is. You can have a full meal, right from the streets and homes of Kerala, for as low as INR 50. Yes, you heard that right. The canteen is located inside the Cochin House, the official Kerala House. A day at the Kerala House canteen starts at 7:00 am and ends with dinner at 9:30 pm.

What are some of the must-haves here?

A humble family-style canteen, but with delectable food, you can never have enough at the Kerala House canteen. Malabar parottas, Buff Fry, Mackerel Fry, Chicken Chettinad, Rasam, Cabbage Thoren, Fish Fry, Dosa, Veg and Non-Veg Thalis are some of the absolute must-haves here.

Address: 3, Jantar Mantar Road, Janpath, Windsor Place, New Delhi, Delhi 110001

Timings: 7:00 am – 9:30 pm

Nearest metro station: Patel Chowk on Yellow Line

All Images: Courtesy Kerala House official website

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– How many rooms are there in Kerala House Delhi?

The guest house at Kerala House consists of two blocks. The Main Block part of the annex building has 33 rooms, including three VIP Suits. The Additional Block has 30 rooms, that are mainly used for families of officials and staff of Kerala House.

– Which metro station is near to Kerala house in Delhi?

Patel Chowk on Yellow Line is the closest metro station.