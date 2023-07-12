LSA Eats: Chef Amaury Guichon on his extraordinary chocolate sculptures

A scroll through pastry chef Amaury Guichon’s Instagram feed isn’t simply mouth-watering, it leaves your mouth wide open. You’re left in awe of how the Switzerland-born French chef melts, moulds, chisels, and colours chocolate to resemble the most insane objects. Think life-size orangutans, Storm Trooper Helmet and a milk-pouring chocolate hydrant, Guichon truly lets his imagination run wild when it comes to his chocolate sculptures.

It’s the ease with which he transforms the simple chocolate into pieces of art that have amassed a following of almost 12 million followers on Instagram. Adding to that his Netflix series, “School of Chocolate” where he teaches pastry and chocolate-making skills to his students. Despite international recognition and chocolate chops that could melt the hardest of critics, Guichon bears a humble demeanour crediting his wife, Fiona for ensuring things run smoothly behind the scenes.

After having travelled for many years and teaching at pastry schools across the globe, Amaury Guichon opened his own in Las Vegas. Here he is able to pass on his skill set as well as build a collection of chocolate sculptures that he hopes to use for a chocolate museum/exhibition someday. We caught up with the pastry chef and chocolate sculptor, Amaury Guichon on his most challenging sculptures and the difficulties of working with chocolate.

Chef Amuary Guichon on how he creates his viral chocolate sculptures:

What inspired you to become a professional pastry chef?

I don’t think I was really inspired to get into the culinary world. Early on I was pushed out of the general scholar system and forced to choose something in the trade industry. My choosing pastry was a lucky coincidence.

What are your earliest memories in the kitchen?

I remember baking with my grandma when I was young.

Take us through your journey into making chocolate sculptures and how did the viral chocolate videos come about?

My first chocolate showpiece was when I was 16 and it was for a competition. I always found the art of chocolate very appealing but when my social media journey started, it created a new incentive for me to continue to push myself as I had a whole new world to share it with.

What are the biggest challenges of working with chocolate?

Temperature is one of many difficulties when working with chocolate. Chocolate takes years of practice as well, so patience is important.

What has been your favourite sculpture so far, and the most challenging?

The Phoenix and Father Chocolate are my two favourites. The most challenging one has to be the Giraffe and the Velociraptor due to the sheer size of each piece.

Who eats/orders these chocolate sculptures?

Most of them are on display at my school, The Pastry Academy, in Las Vegas for the students to observe and to learn from.

Can you tell us about your pastry school in Las Vegas and what the course entails?

My business partner and I developed a 10-week intensive program where students from all over the world that are interested in growing their knowledge of pastry arts can come and learn. We teach everything related to sweets, including the science of pastry and basic skills, petit fours, bread and breakfast pastry, tarts and travel cakes, plated desserts, classic + contemporary cakes & entremets, sugar confections, chocolate bonbon, chocolate showpieces, ice cream, and Chef Amaury’s creative pastries… I love education and it’s very fulfilling for me to have a place where I can do that at such a high level.

Watch Chef Ama ury Guichon’s amazing chocolate-making technique here:

All Images: Chef Amaury Guichon/IG.