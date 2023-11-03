LSAExclusive: In conversation with Hardik Pandya on eating healthy

With the World Cup roaring in full swing, and the Indian team on a steady road to victory, homegrown food brand Yu Foods released a series of commercials featuring star all-rounder Hardik Pandya. The brand’s new campaign Rise & Conquer, celebrates the festive season and the ongoing World Cup. Lifestyle Asia India catches up with Hardik Pandya as he tells us about his fitness and how Yu Food’s innovative products fit right into his regime.

Yu Foods brings the concept of zero-preservative, chef-crafted instant meals to fruition. The contemporary brand founded by Bharat Bhalla and Varun Kapur is an innovative take on quick meals that are additionally fresh and healthy. Hardik Pandya joins them not only as the face of their festive campaign but also as an investor and brand ambassador. Yu Foods’ fitness forward approach is something the sportsman imbibes in his own life as he tells us in our chat with him about the campaign.

Hardik Pandya on Rising & Conquering with Yu Foods

Tell us a little about your association with YU and how you resonate with the campaign.

The very first time I had a Yu product; I actually couldn’t tell it was packaged! This intrigued me. Meeting Founders, Bharat and Varun made me realise that Yu had the possibility of disrupting packaged foods by making them chef-crafted with zero preservatives or chemicals. Given the novel offering, Yu has the potential to become the ‘brand of choice’ for aspirational consumers who are looking for healthier options. Given the strong growth potential and experience of the founders, I came on board as an investor and brand ambassador in April 2023.

The brand’s maiden campaign during the IPL season in April-May was well received by consumers. I am excited about the new campaign that Yu is launching – RISE & CONQUER. The team at Yu has designed the campaign to bring together the excitement for the World Cup and joy of the upcoming festive season. I have always been impressed by the ‘out of the box’ and contemporary branding ideas that the team at Yu puts together and I am looking forward to this campaign.

What’s your favourite from YU?

That’s a tough choice as they have a wide range now, but the Three Cheese Pasta from Yu is outstanding. Apart from that their Chilli Manchurian Noodles and new launched Whole Wheat Hakka Noodles. What I like most about Yu Foods is that they only use natural ingredients in their recipes.

How important is it to have healthy food as a sportsman and what factors do you consider as healthy?

I think it is important for everyone to be conscious of what they are eating. Staying healthy and fit requires a lot of discipline! One should always be conscious of what they put in their body and avoid munching unnecessarily as much as possible.

For me healthy, has always been about consuming real, natural and recognizable ingredients in a balanced proportion and I like to keep it simple. I understand my body and like to keep my routines relevant.

What’s your favourite cheat meal?

As a professional athlete, I have to be very mindful about my diet and I don’t like to cheat on my meals. I follow a very strict fitness regime which requires me to have a very balanced diet. But, I must mention that the Desi Chowmein recently launched by Yu is quite good and rekindles a sense of nostalgia.

What does a free day at home look like for you? What do you do on a rest day?

I enjoy spending quality time with my family. Nothing can be more fulfilling. I try to spend as much time as possible with my son. We eat together, play games, watch movies.

Do you have any routine you follow right before going into a tournament like this?

Just staying focused and stick to the basics from a skill and fitness perspective.

Hero and Feature images: Courtesy Hardik Pandya