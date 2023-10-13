Welcome 2023 festive season with these luxury mithai makers

You might or might not like sweets, but when it comes to festivities, it is a staple. While elders of the family go to tried and tested nearby sweet shops, for people who want something different with a touch of luxury, we have your back. We have listed the best luxury mithai makers for this festive season.

The mithai (sweetmeat) space in India has undergone massive transformation over the last few years. Chefs and various brands have given traditional Indian sweets a luxe twist, making it more likeable to youngsters. Because, come on, can an Indian household imagine a festival without sweets? From laddoos to barfis and more, these luxury mithai makers are the ones to look out for this season.

The best luxury nearby sweet shops

Choko La

Eat it or drink it, Choko La’s offerings can be enjoyed in many ways. Using only the finest ingredients from all across the world, every bite of its offerings is a work of art. Specialising in chocolates, customised gifting, cakes, desserts, and cookies, Choko La is the perfect option to go for if you are looking to do something different this season. Mrs. Vasudha Dinodia Munjal, this brand aims to bring artisanal luxury chocolates to every Indian household.

Price: Starts from INR 330

Kshir & Canelé

A truly gourmet mithai brand, Kshir & Canelé is a twist to your regular nearby mithai shop. The brainchild of Master Chef Ajay Chopra, this brand merges Indian sweets with flavours from around the world, creating a truly delectable masterpiece. You can customise your own box of mithai according to your taste and preference. Some of their must-haves are the Milk Rosa-e-Pistachio Laddoo, Dates and Fig Stuffed Tiramisu Delight, Apricot Du Luxe Laddoo and more.

Price: Starts from INR 1099 for a box of nine

Gur Chini

A luxurious take on Indian sweets, Gur Chini has stayed true to Indian roots, while giving it a modern spin. The most unique thing about them is that they use natural sweeteners in their creations, like honey-manuka, garchia and rosemary, and different varieties of jaggery, thus making it fit for consumption for everyone. Wondering what to try from their wide range of mithais? Start with their Pink Motichoor Laddoo, Kaju Wild Rose Stuffed Barfi, Paan Peda, Mewa Laddoo, and then move on to more. A nearby sweet shop with global offerings, Gur Chini has got you covered.

Price: Starts from INR 800

Khoya

If you are looking for artisanal Indian mithai, look no further than Khoya. Forget your nearby sweet shops and switch to these handrolled luxury mithais. Made using freshly-sourced organic ingredients, Khoya is your classic Indian mithai, but with a global twist. Their Pink Coconut Laddoo, Pista Longe, Kesar Peda, Besan Laddoos and Milkcake are some of their bestselling items. So place your orders today at your nearby sweet shop.

Price: Starts from INR 1,100

Jhama Sweets

Sweets, chocolates, namkeens, dry fruits, you name it, they have it. It is one of those legendary sweet shops that has kept up with the needs of the time, and have transformed themselves with their artisanal mithai offerings that has taken the Indian dessert space by storm. Their most famous and bestselling item is the Sev, which is a Sindhi specialty made with sev, mawa, milk and sugar. Their Barfis and Pedas are pretty famous too, so this festive season, spoil your loved ones with Jhama sweets.

Price: Starts from INR 300

Saugaat

A sister of the famous food chain Bikanerwala, Saugaat caters to a premium chain of mithai, for its more premium customers, for a touch of different from your regular nearby sweet shops. They have collaborated with consultant chef Sahil Mehta to make the brand truly luxe and create mithais that would unite every generation in an Indian family. In case you want an introduction to the brand, try their Lait Croquer, the combination of French wafer and doda churned with Turkish hazelnut, or the Orange Noir, which merges chocolate and orange. The Cherimoya Mawa is an amalgam of custard apple and khoya.

Price on request

All Images: Courtesy brands