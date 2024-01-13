From Til Laddoos to Gulachi Poli: Know where to buy the best Makar Sankranti sweets

Makar Sankranti, a vibrant and auspicious festival celebrated across various regions of India, marks the transition of the sun into the zodiac sign of Capricorn, according to astrology. Beyond the traditional rituals of this Hindu festival that celebrates the Sun and colourful kites that fill the skies, this joyous occasion is synonymous with preparation of sweets. Kitchens in every household come alive with the aromatic symphony of spices, ghee, and jaggery, as families and communities join hands to create mouthwatering delicacies. In this article, we take you on a journey to find the best Makar Sankranti sweets across India.

From the iconic Til Laddoos exchanged as tokens of goodwill to the crispy delights of ghee-laden Chikkis, the range of sweets during this festival is as diverse as the cultural landscape of India itself. Join us as we explore the best Makar Sankranti sweets and traverse through sweet shops and places that merge traditions with contemporary through their sumptuous creations, celebrating the essence of the harvest festival. Bookmark our list for your guide to the best Makar Sankranti sweets!

Where to get the best Makar Sankranti sweets?

Til ke Laddoo

Also known as sesame seed laddoos, these are delightful and traditional Indian sweets. They are crafted by roasting sesame seeds until they release their nutty aroma and then combining them with jaggery or sugar to form a sweet, sticky mixture. The mixture is then shaped into bite-sized round laddoos, creating a perfect blend of crunchy sesame goodness and the natural sweetness of jaggery or sugar. These laddoos are not only delicious but also carry a cultural significance, symbolising the harvest season and the abundance of sesame seeds during this time, thus making for a classic Makar Sankranti sweet.

Gulachi Poli

Also known as Tilgul Poli or Gulachi Poli, this Maharashtrian delicacy is a sweet flatbread made with jaggery, sesame seeds, and gram flour. The filling, called ‘puran,’ consists of roasted sesame seeds mixed with jaggery, making it a flavourful and nutritious Makar Sankranti sweet. The preparation of Gulachi Poli involves a meticulous process of rolling out the dough, spreading the sweet sesame-jaggery mixture evenly, and then sealing it to form a stuffed flatbread. The poli is then cooked on a griddle until it achieves a golden-brown hue, releasing a tempting aroma that wafts through the air.

Patishapta

Patishapta is a cherished Bengali sweet, renowned for its delicate texture, enticing aroma, and exquisite taste. This delectable treat is an integral part of the traditional Bengali cuisine, especially during Makar Sankranti. Patishapta is essentially a type of thin, crepe-like pancake made from a batter of rice flour or all-purpose flour, mixed with a blend of semolina and milk. The batter is seasoned with a touch of cardamom or other aromatic spices, infusing it with a fragrant warmth that elevates the overall flavour profile. The magic of Patishapta lies in its sweet filling, typically made with khoya (reduced milk), coconut, jaggery, and a generous sprinkling of grated khajur (date palm jaggery) for a rich and caramelized sweetness.

Til Chikki

It is made from two primary ingredients: sesame seeds (til) and jaggery. The process of making this Makar Sankranti sweet begins with dry-roasting the sesame seeds, which not only enhances their nutty flavor but also gives them a tempting, golden hue. Separately, jaggery is melted to form a rich, caramel-like syrup. The roasted sesame seeds are then mixed into the jaggery syrup, creating a sticky and sweet concoction. The end result is a delightful combination of sweetness and a satisfying crunch, with the distinct flavour of sesame seeds complementing the rich, molasses-like taste of jaggery. Til Chikki is not only a delicious snack but also holds cultural significance, symbolizing the exchange of warmth and sweetness during festive occasions.

Gajar ka Halwa

Primarily made from fresh carrots (gajar), milk, sugar, and a hint of ghee, Gajar ka Halwa is especially popular during festivals and celebrations, like Makar Sankranti. The appeal of Gajar Halwa lies not only in its sweet flavour but also in its distinctive orange hue, courtesy of the carrots. The inherent sweetness of the carrots, combined with the creamy texture of the milk, results in a dessert that is both indulgent and slightly earthy. The preparation of Gajar Halwa involves grating fresh carrots and cooking them with milk until they become tender and the milk is reduced to a thick consistency. Sugar is then added to sweeten the mixture, and the combination is stirred continuously to achieve a smooth and homogeneous texture. A touch of ghee is often introduced, enhancing the richness of the dish, making it one of the best Makar Sankranti sweets.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– What sweets are eaten on Makar Sankranti?

Til Laddu, Gokul Pithe, Nolen Gur Payesh, Peanut Chikki, Murmura Ladoo, Puran Poli, Khichdi, Pongal, Undhiyu, Gur Halwa, Til Patti, Makar Chaula, Pualo, Payasama are some of the sweets eaten on Makar Sankranti.

– What do Bengalis eat during Makar Sankranti?

Bengalis eat a variety of foods during Makar Sankranti, including Puli Paayesh, Roshopulli Pitha, Patishapta, Gur er mishti and more.

– Which sweet is prepared most in Makar Sankranti?

Like other festivals, laddoos are people’s favourite on Makar Sankranti as well. People of all ages enjoy different varities of laddoos made from ingredients chickpea flour, sesame, coconut, sugar and jaggery.