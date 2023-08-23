A chocolate ‘Karkhana’ opens in Hyderabad — complete with a chocolate waterfall!

Travel+Leisure India & South Asia’s contributor channels her inner Willy Wonka at the Manam Chocolate factory in Hyderabad, a luxury craft chocolate brand that focuses on the source as much as the experience and the product!

I zip down a highway in the West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh to reach a farm dotted with leafy cacao trees. I have eaten chocolates all my life, but today I am going to witness the entire process of how it is made from scratch. I am with Chaitanya Muppala, founder of Manam Chocolate, a craft chocolate brand whose ‘Karkhana’ at the posh Banjara Hills in Hyderabad is transforming these cacao beans into delectable flavours of a different kind. But before visiting the luxury space, I get a behind the scenes experience of each stage of craft chocolate making.

Chocolate Making at Manam Chocolate

For the first time, I see a ripe yellow cacao fruit hanging on the tree. The farmer has plucked it and smashed it against the bark to crack it open. I get a good look at the white pulpy seeds that are the hero ingredient in lending chocolate its flavour. As they can be eaten raw, I taste a few. Each one is different — some citrusy, some sweet, others, bitter and earthy.

Muppala works with more than 100 farmers whose farms stretch across the West Godavari district, India’s largest cacao growing region. The scion of the well-known Almond House in Hyderabad is on a mission to take Indian chocolates to the world and what sets him apart are his painstaking endeavors to perfect the processes that transform these beans into bars.

While industrial chocolate makers mix cacao beans of different farms, at Manam, they are kept separate to preserve their unique flavour. After harvesting, the fruits are transferred to Distinct Origins Cacao Fermentery in Tadikalapudi where the cacao fruit is converted into beans that are ready to be shipped. It is the largest-of-its-kind space in the country and has replaced the old, basic methods of drying and fermenting with modern techniques.

Watching the entire process is quite fascinating. I walk in and see a group of women break the cacao fruit, remove the seeds and put them in a bucket. I do the same and enjoy getting my hands dirty. The next step is fermentation. “We do a box type, step fermentation. We’ve developed a couple of techniques and technologies to ensure that it is done to perfection,” explains Muppala.

Fermentation takes 10 days. During this time, the white bean colour turns brown. Next, they are dried for a few days. “Drying is as important as fermentation and we want to dry the cacao really slowly,” says Muppala. After that the beans are aged for six to nine months before they are ready to be used.

Sweet Variations

The magic unfolds at Manam Karkhana in Hyderabad. The aroma of chocolate engulfs me even before I enter the quirky building. It resembles a chocolate bar and carries the signature logo of the brand. I step into a vast 10,000 square foot space where there is chocolate on tap and a wall with liquid chocolate flowing down. ‘Is this Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory?’ I wonder for a moment.

It’s easy to get lost in the world of chocolates here. From bars, truffles, cookies, brownies, barks, thins, macarons, ice creams, cakes to drinking chocolate and more, they whip up 45 categories with more than 250 products that range from snacking items to desserts! I notice a wall where the signature tablet collection is neatly displayed. Within this there are different series like Single Farm, Single Origin, Creative Fermentation, Signature Blends, Inclusions and Infusions.

A QR code behind each chocolate traces details like the day it was packed, the farmer’s name, the farm’s location, and when the beans were fermented, dried and dispatched to the factory. It makes the experience more interesting because chocolate lovers sitting anywhere in the world can locate the data.

Farmers are at the heart of the Manam Karkhana. One can pick single farm bars where farmers like GVS Prasad and GP Rao have dedicated tablets made from cacao that they grow. I found this very thoughtful. ‘Manam’ means us in Telugu and they’ve truly embodied this.

The chocolaterie also showcases the process of chocolate making. The cacao beans are roasted, winnowed, ground, refined, conched, tempered, and moulded at the Manam Karkhaana. I could watch the tempering for hours. “When you buy a tablet from us, it is truly single origin because the even the cacao butter is pressed from the same lot of beans that are used to create that particular tablet,” explains Muppala.

The Chocolate Lab–where three taps with white, milk and dark chocolate flow freely–lets you experiment and create your own chocolate bar. There are a variety of toppings to choose from — caramelised cacao nibs, pecan nuts praline crumble, caramelised almond batons and more. I craft a 60% dark chocolate with orange peel and sea salt as toppings.

One of the most interesting experiences was the chocolate profiling I did with Chaitanya Muppala at the Manam Classroom. Similar to wine or whisky tasting, it starts by sniffing different products and then goes on to sampling chocolate variations where we begin with 100% dark chocolate and move lower.

Beyond Chocolate

The Manam Karkhana also has a cafe at a level below. It has an open courtyard with a terrazzo stone floor, terracotta tiles on the roof of the coffee station, and 150-year-old wooden pillars. The menu ranges from salads, toasts, sandwiches, and small plates like tacos and fries, giving one a break from cacao. I gorge on the lamb millet tacos made of ragi, and a brioche toast with chicken liver gravy. The cafe also has a strong coffee programme, but I’m intrigued by the range of hot and cold chocolate. I sip the salted dark chocolate (my favourite!), and pair it with a milk chocolate and birthday cake. They even have bottled cold chocolate and fruit milks like strawberry and avocado. Don’t leave without trying the ice cream – the mango gelato stick I choose is superb.

Although I want to return to the Manam Chocolate Factory to sample some more, I leave feeling full, happy and high on chocolate.

This story first appeared on Travel+Leisure India.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Where is the Manam Chocolate Factory located?

The Manam Chocolate Karkhana is located on Banjara Hills in Hyderabad. The address is: Manam Chocolate Karkhana, No 8/2/684/3/40, Road No 12, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad (500034)

– How can I make reservations for visiting the Manam Chocolate Factory?

Manam Karkhana is open to walk-in guests. However, one can call the team at 040 48908027 to check before visiting.

– What is the price for eating at the Manam Karkhana cafe?

The price for two is INR 2,000, plus taxes.

– What are the timings of the Manam Chocolate Factory?

Manam Karkhana is open from 09:00 am to 11:30 pm

– How much do Manam Karkhana’s chocolates cost?

The Manam Signature Tablet collection ranges from INR 375 to INR 500 for 80 grams. The Chocolatier’s Indulgence Collection varies from INR 550 to INR 1,600.