A look at Bangalore’s iconic Mavalli Tiffin Room (MTR) and its perfect plates

For over a century, Mavalli Tiffin Room – or MTR – has been a household name in Bangalore for South Indian fare. During this time, the iconic restaurant has served eminent personalities, invented Rava Idli, ridden out the turbulence of World War II, and launched a packaged foods line. It also threw in a few branches within the city as well as around the world for good measure. We’re digging into all the delicious little details that define its legacy.

With the fragrance of recipes passed down generations wafting past them, thousands of discerning diners in Bangalore sit down in one of many Mavalli Tiffin Room (MTR) outposts every morning for a ghee-laden meal. With some piping-hot filter coffee, of course. Come weekends, these figures double with long queues being a common phenomenon. The secret to this success? Consistency, the restaurant’s history and patrons hold. This applies to the ingredients used, directions followed, and the staff employed (particularly in the kitchen).

A report by BBC (2016) sees third generation co-owner Hemamalini Maiya note, “Some cooks have worked with us for more than 35 years or so. Our oldest cook died a few years ago, he had worked with my grand-uncles.” This timeless quality is well reflected in its minimalist fixtures and old-school black-and-white photographs on the walls. That said, the longevity of the establishment – which has been around since 1924 – is often attributed to its innovative sensibilities. We’re talking expansion, creation of signature bites, and a monumental foray into the instant food market. Here’s a look at what makes this restaurant iconic.

Mavalli Tiffin Room (MTR) began service in 1924 with coffee and idlis

The story goes that three brothers – Ganappayya Maiya, Parameshwara Maiya, and Yagnanarayana Maiya – made their way to Bengaluru in 1920 from Udupi in hopes of better work opportunities, their cooking skills in tow. Once there, they found employment as cooks in the homes of prominent people. Four years later, Parameshwara and Ganappayya Maiya opened a hole-in-the-wall called Brahmin Coffee Club on Lalbagh Fort Road. On the menu were idlis and coffee. After the death of Parameshwara Maiyya, Yagnanarayana Maiya joined the business.

Under his care, the space thrived. In 1951, he explored restaurants in Europe and was taken by their commitment to cleanliness and discipline. Upon return, he got the ball rolling for better hygiene at MTR – adding sterilization techniques, distributing booklets on eating habits, and opening up the kitchen to the scrutiny of customers. He also changed the name of the restaurant to Mavalli Tiffin Rooms – a nod to the locality it was in. In 1960, it moved to Lalbagh.

It diversified into the instant food business in 1975

Over the course of its long service – MTR has weathered the challenges brought on by several socio-political events. A significant one? The 1975 Emergency that introduced the Food Control Act that stipulated food be sold at a very low price. After a prolonged struggle to continue maintaining high standards while following this mandate, MTR decided to shut down. To save the jobs of the staff, it instead expanded its brand to include ready-to-eat snacks, dips, spices, flour mixes and more. It reopened in the early 1980s.

This points to innovation, which underlines its workings over the years. Reports note that Harishchandra Maiya once resolved to serve select loyal customers in gold plates and glasses. The News Minute quotes third generation co-owner Vikram Maiya as saying, “It was a lot of gold, around 5 kg. The cashier frankly told my father that he could not take responsibility for the security of the utensils after which it was stopped.” He decided to switch to silver, which continued on for two years.

MTR Bangalore is believed to have invented Rava Dosa

As per multiple reports, during World War II, rice was in short supply. This made it difficult for MTR to continue serving idlis. Hence, they experimented with semolina – laying the foundation for their most popular menu feature to date – Rava Idlis. In addition to this, their bisibele bath follows a closely-guarded, innovative recipe. They also played around with canned fruit and ice cream before making it a fixture in the menu.

Today, their bestsellers include Rava Idlis, Masala Dosa, Kharabath – each of which come with generous servings of ghee. This is best paired with their strong, frothy filter coffee. Besides locals, patrons of the space include several Karnataka politicians including SM Krishna as well as actors Rajkumar and Anant Nag. Yash Chopra is also believed to have had a taste of the menu.

Currently, the establishment is run by the grandchildren of Yagnanarayana Maiya, Hemamalini Maiya, Vikram Maiya, and Arvind Maiya. The three have added branches to the equation to make the food more accessible. This includes outposts at Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, and London.

Address: 4, Lal Bagh Main Rd, Doddamavalli, Sudhama Nagar

Contact: +91 98868 94128

