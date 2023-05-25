The Michelin Guide’s selection of Dubai’s best restaurants in 2023

At the Atlantis, The Royal Hotel, Michelin Guide Dubai 2023 unveils its coveted selection of restaurants, which celebrate the city’s distinct culinary scene. Here’s all that went down at the event!

Few honours are as prestigious and revered in the world of food as the prestigious Michelin Star. This badge of honour signifies the pinnacle of culinary brilliance. The quest for a Michelin Star has become the ultimate goal for chefs and restaurateurs worldwide as every restaurant is carefully chosen based on a number of factors, including how the chef’s distinct personality is reflected on the plate, the restaurant’s consistency in providing exceptional dining experiences over time, the harmonious balance of flavours and cooking styles, and the quality of ingredients used in every dish. The International Director of the Michelin Guides, Gwendal Poullennec says, “We never had any doubt about Dubai’s culinary potential, and this year this fascinating destination confirms its gastronomic appeal.” Whether you’re a globe-trotting foodie or a local gourmet, Dubai’s zesty energy will entice you into its rich tapestry of cuisines ranging from Peruvian delights to authentic Emirati flavours, sophisticated French to classic British, and even contemporary Japanese.

Dubai’s Michelin Star restaurants in 2023

After an enchanting journey across 23 culinary styles through 90 exquisite restaurants in Dubai, the famed anonymous Michelin inspectors have picked three outstanding new restaurants, each with One Michelin Star– which is a sign that it’s worth stopping by. One is avatāra– led by the reputed Chef Rahul Rana, who takes vegetarian Indian cuisines to whole new levels with his precision, creativity, exceptional flavours, combinations and textures. Dinner by Heston Blumenthal, housed within the incredible Atlantis The Royal Hotel, charms visitors with its open-view kitchen and British fare that traverses centuries. Meanwhile, Chef Solemann Haddad’s Moonrise blends Middle Eastern ingredients with Japanese styles, enthralling diners with ten dishes, each with a story of its own.

But wait, there’s more! Adding to Dubai’s constellation of culinary stars, one new restaurant gets two Michelin Stars—which is a clear indication that they offer up great cuisine worth taking a detour. The accolade is reserved for restaurants that have fully perfected the art of cooking, with the chef’s personality and skill shining through every dish meticulously put together. Trèsind Studio, a culinary gem that already had one Michelin Star last year, has now risen even higher with the acquisition of a second star. Their food has evolved impressively, with dishes that are creative, precise, and fascinating, creating an unforgettable dining experience. Michelin inspectors couldn’t help but recognise their unwavering commitment to culinary excellence by awarding them two Michelin Stars. As for Il Ristorante – Niko Romito and STAY by Yannick Alléno, both of which were awarded two Michelin stars in 2022, their exceptional distinction continues to shine brightly this year, a testament to their relentless culinary mastery. In addition to the star-studded lineup, in the Michelin Guide’s Bib Gourmand selection, a total of 17 exceptional restaurants made the cut. If you are looking for great dining options that offer good quality on a budget, these restaurants are your go-to choices. With three new additions to the list this year, 21 Grams, 3Fils, and Aamara join the club and are amongst the inspectors’ personal favourites.

Recognising restaurants at the forefront of eco-conscious gastronomy, the Michelin Green Star embraces the worldwide movement towards sustainability, and two exceptional restaurants have achieved this prestigious accolade. Boca—a delightful newcomer to the guide that not only offers up vibrant Mediterranean food but also demonstrates exceptional devotion to sustainability by utilising local ingredients, mindful waste management, and renewable energy sources. And Teible, a fashionable cafe that emphasises fresh and locally-sourced ingredients while embracing innovation and simplicity, all in the name of a more sustainable and delectable dining experience.

Michelin Guide 2023 Dubai: The Full List

Michelin 2-Star Restaurants 2023

Il Ristorante – Niko Romito

STAY by Yannick Alléno

Trèsind Studio

Michelin 1-Star Restaurants 2023

11 Woodfire

Al Muntaha

Armani Ristorante

avatāra

Dinner by Heston Blumenthal

Hakkasan

Höseki

moonrise

Ossiano Tasca by José Avillez

Torno Subito

Michelin Green Star Restaurants 2023

Teible

Boca

LOWE

Bib Gourmand Restaurants 2023

21 Grams

3Fils

Al Khayma

Aamara

Bait Maryam

Brasserie Boulud

Fi’Lia

folly

Goldfish

Ibn Albahr

Indya by Vineet

Kinoya

Ninive

Orfali Bros

REIF Japanese Kushiyaki

Shabestan

Teible

This story first appeared in Travel + Leisure India.