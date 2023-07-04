Michelin-starred chefs and iconic logos flank Louis Vuitton’s seasonal restaurant in Saint Tropez

It’s time to make a reservation as Louis Vuitton unveils its new restaurant at the White 1921 Hotel in Saint Tropez. Helmed by Michelin-starred chef Arnaud Donckele and pastry chef Maxime Frédéric this seasonal restaurant is a luxurious experience par none.

July and August in France are the season for les grandes vacances aka the big holidays. It’s the time of the year when many holiday revellers make their way down south to Côte d’Azur in search of balmy weather, good wine and French gastronomy. This summer, luxury seekers are in for a treat as Louis Vuitton opens doors to its seasonal restaurant. Located on the iconic Place des Lices, the boutique hotel features eight rooms with a bar and garden designed by French architect and urban planner, Jean-Michel Wiimotte.

If the name Arnaud Donckele sounds familiar, it’s because he has been the youngest three Michelin star chef, has won various industry awards and worked with Alain Ducasse at the prestigious Louis XV restaurant in Monaco. He is also the head chef at La Vague d’Or located at the paparazzi-eluding boutique property, Cheval Blanc in St-Tropez. So when a chef of his calibre joins hands with pastry chef, Maxime Frédéric you know the result will be good. The long-time friends and culinary colleagues, they have used their love for gastronomy and common Normandy roots to create a menu that is simple, flavourful and authentic.

With an unfailing commitment to good-quality, locally-sourced produce, the duo works in sync with Maison’s commitment to celebrating handcraftsmanship, as much in the kitchens as in the dining room. It’s a melange of Mediterranean flavours and relaxed elegance on the menu. Starting at 3 pm, it’s the place to head to satiate your sweet cravings with options like chocolate bars and tarte tropézienne on offer. Our recommendation: the famous soft brioche flavoured with orange blossom has a crispy coating graced with the Louis Vuitton Monogram motif, contrasting with the welcome coolness of a scoop of sorbet.

All Images: Courtesy Louis Vuitton.