Monsoon wellness: Your guide to a wholesome diet for the rainy season

Monsoon diet: Foods to embrace and avoid for a healthy season
The monsoon season brings relief from scorching heat, rejuvenates nature, and brings a sense of joy. However, it also brings an increased risk of infections and diseases due to the damp environment. During this time, it is crucial to pay attention to our diet and make informed choices to keep our immune system strong and stay healthy. In this article, we will explore the foods that should be embraced and those that should be avoided during the monsoon season.
What to eat
Soups and Stews
Warm, nourishing soups and stews are perfect for the rainy season. They provide comfort, boost immunity, and help keep the body warm. Opt for vegetable-based soups with ingredients like carrots, spinach, lentils, and turmeric, which possess excellent antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.
Herbal Teas
Sipping on herbal teas is an excellent way to boost immunity and keep the body hydrated. Ginger, tulsi, lemongrass, and peppermint teas are known to possess antimicrobial properties and can aid digestion, soothe the throat, and provide relief from common colds and coughs.
Seasonal Fruits
Indulge in a variety of seasonal fruits during the monsoon season. Fruits such as pomegranates, cherries, plums, and apples are rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals, which can help bolster your immune system. Ensure that you wash the fruits thoroughly before consumption.
Garlic and Turmeric
Including garlic and turmeric in your meals can provide additional protection against infections during the monsoon. Garlic is known for its antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties, while turmeric contains curcumin, a compound with powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects.
Fermented Foods
Incorporate fermented foods like yogurt, buttermilk, and idli into your diet. These probiotic-rich foods promote gut health and aid digestion, helping to maintain a robust immune system.
What to avoid
Street Food and Fried Snacks
During the monsoon, it is advisable to avoid street food and fried snacks as they pose a higher risk of contamination due to the increased humidity and unhygienic conditions. These foods can lead to stomach infections and digestive disorders.
Leafy Vegetables
Leafy vegetables, such as spinach, cabbage, and lettuce, should be consumed with caution during the monsoon season. They tend to accumulate moisture, making them more susceptible to bacterial and fungal contamination. If you do consume them, ensure they are thoroughly washed and cooked properly.
Seafood
Avoid consuming seafood during the monsoon season, as the breeding season for fish coincides with this time. Contaminated seafood can cause food poisoning and other illnesses. It is safer to opt for vegetarian or well-cooked non-vegetarian alternatives.
Raw Sprouts
Raw sprouts are often associated with the risk of bacterial contamination, making them unsuitable for consumption during the monsoon season. Cooking sprouts thoroughly can help reduce the risk, but it is still advisable to consume them in moderation.
Cold Beverages
Refrain from consuming chilled beverages, including refrigerated water, during the monsoon season. Such drinks can hamper digestion and lead to throat infections. Opt for warm or room temperature water and herbal teas instead.
As the monsoon season brings its own set of challenges, maintaining a balanced and nutritious diet becomes essential. By incorporating immune-boosting foods like soups, herbal teas, seasonal fruits, garlic, and fermented foods, and by avoiding street food, fried snacks, leafy vegetables, seafood, and cold beverages, you can reduce the risk of infections and enjoy the monsoon season to the fullest. Remember to stay hydrated, practice good hygiene, and prioritise your health while relishing the delights of this beautiful season.
Answer: During the monsoon season, it is advisable to consume foods that boost immunity and prevent waterborne diseases. Include bitter vegetables like bitter gourd and fenugreek, seasonal fruits rich in antioxidants, and immune-boosting ingredients like garlic and ginger. Enjoy warm soups, broths, and herbal teas such as ginger or tulsi tea for nourishment and hydration.
Answer: To lose weight during the monsoon season, follow a balanced approach. Consume a healthy diet with a variety of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats while avoiding processed and fried foods. Stay hydrated by drinking ample water. Engage in regular physical activity such as indoor exercises, yoga, or swimming to boost metabolism and burn calories. Avoid excessive snacking and opt for healthier options. Get sufficient rest and manage stress levels as they can impact weight loss. Consult a healthcare professional for personalized guidance.
Answer: The best drink to enjoy during the monsoon season is hot ginger tea. Ginger tea not only keeps you warm and cozy but also provides numerous health benefits. It helps improve digestion, boosts immunity, and has anti-inflammatory properties. Additionally, ginger tea can help alleviate cold and flu symptoms, which are common during the rainy season. Adding a dash of lemon and honey can further enhance the flavour and potential health benefits of the drink.
Answer: During the monsoon season, it is important to avoid certain foods to reduce the risk of waterborne diseases. Steer clear of street food due to potential contamination. Refrain from consuming raw vegetables and leafy greens, as they may be contaminated. Exercise caution when consuming seafood, as it can spoil quickly. Be mindful of dairy products, as they may spoil in humid conditions. Prioritize cooked foods and opt for fresh and hygienic options to maintain good health during the monsoon.