Luxury for your taste buds: 6 most expensive chocolates in India for a sweet indulgence

Chocolate has always been an emotion and a treat. As kids, chocolates were a luxury that we had to be patient for and earn from our parents and elders. Now that we’re grown ups, chocolates are still decadent treats that we reward ourselves with, for big or small victories or even in our day to day lives. Especially when they are luxury chocolates, the treat feels more special. Here are the most expensive chocolates in India that are worth indulging in.

Cocoa beans are fermented, dried, roasted at low temperatures for hours and then grounded and solidified – that is how chocolate is made. But for us chocolates lovers, it’s all about the experience. For someone who truly loves chocolates, there’s no better offering than the experience of a luxury chocolates. When we think of the splendour of luxury chocolate brands, we tend to think of international brands. But there are several Indian brands that dish out expensive luxury confections. In fact, India holds the Guinness record for the world’s most expensive chocolate. So, we have curated a list of the most expensive chocolates in the country.

Most expensive chocolates in India

Fabelle Chocolates by ITC

Price: INR 4.3 lakh

At INR 4.3 lakh per kg, ITC’s chocolate brand Fabelle Exquisite Chocolates is a Guinness title holder for the most expensive chocolate in the world. ITC had launched its limited edition range chocolate ‘Trinity-Truffles Extraordinaire’, which was made using the most exotic ingredients from all around the world. France’s Michelin Star Chef Philippe Conticini joined forces with Fabelle’s chocolatier to create this tour de force. The limited edition chocolate came in a wooden box containing 15 chocolates, each weighing 15 grams. However, this chocolate was a limited edition and is no longer available in the market.

La Folie by Chef Sanjana Patel & team

Price: INR 1,600

The expert bean-to-bar chocolate maker is another luxury brand that boasts of one of the most expensive chocolates in India. Made from single-origin cacao that’s ethically sourced from across the world, La Folie then handcrafts them into small batches of chocolates. Created by Chef Sanjana Patel and her team at La Folie Du Chocolat in Kala Ghoda, Mumbai, these chocolates signify edible art. You can also take factory tours at the Small Batch Chocolate Factory, or grab a light lunch at the La Folie Factory Café, or even head to their culinary studio called The Classroom to take part in their workshops and classes. The box of 16 La Folie bonbons is priced at INR 1,600.

Soklet by Harish Manoj Kumar & Karthi

Price: INR 1,470

A luxury brand originating in India, Soklet makes its chocolates from carefully selected cocoa beans. These royal cocoa plantations are located in the foothills of the magnificent Anamalai, in a pristine environment. These plantations receive showers from both the North-East and South-West monsoons, making sure they are extremely well hydrated. Soklet grows its beans as an intercrop along with spices and fruits like nutmeg, coconut, pepper and banana. This creates a canvas of flavours in the beans. Soklet also makes its chocolates the traditional way, using cocoa beans and sugar. The Soklet Kaapi Break Collection is priced at INR 1,470.

Vivanda by Vivanda Gourmet

Price: INR 2,000

Started by Arun Narang along with Ashish Bawa, Vivanda is an Indian chocolate brand for luxury gifting purposes. Upholding India’s deep-rooted traditions of hospitality and gifting, Vivana focuses on creating experiences, not just chocolates. Marrying traditional methods with modern cutting-edge technology, Vivanda scores its ingredients from the finest sources, thus creating luxury chocolates that are unparalleled in taste and texture. They have a range of Signature Creations, as well as several Collections. The average price of Vivanda Chocolates is about INR 2,000.

Fantasie Fine Chocolate by Zeba Kohli

Price: INR 2,000 to INR 3,000

With a legacy of more than 75 years, Fantasie Fine Chocolates has been one of the most loved and most expensive chocolate brands in India since 1946. They have preserved their age-old recipes with utmost care, and a bite into these chocolates will tell you its rich tale. The brand boasts of their signature creations, like their internationally-styled truffles, creamy milk chocolate, rich roasted almond rock and soft-centred pralines. The brand might be having years of heritage, but their contemporary creations are made to suit today’s taste preferences. The price of their gift hampers range from INR 2,000 to INR 3,000.

ROYCE’ by Yasuhiro Yamazaki

Price: INR 14,250

Even though it’s a Japanese brand, ROYCE’ is extremely popular in India for their unique and fresh chocolates. Founded in 1983 in Japan’s northernmost island, Hokkaido, ROYCE’ is native to the cold climate of the island. They beauty of these chocolates lies in the fact that they signify all of the four glorious seasons of Japan. ROYCE’ opened its first store in India in July 2013 in Mumbai and it has been a rage since then. They are now available in Mumbai, Bengaluru, New Delhi, Gurugram, Pune and Kolkata. The ROYCE’ Grand Treasure Gift Basket, one of the most expensive chocolates in India, is priced at INR 14,250.

