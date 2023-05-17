Tap into the fairy-tale side of the city with the 6 most romantic restaurants in Delhi

What are the most important elements to make a date night special? The company, the right food and drinks and a great ambience are some of the things we can think of. While you take care of the company, let us take care of the rest with our recommendations for the most romantic restaurants in Delhi.

Delhi is a picturesque city, making itself the perfect place for a romantic night out. Whether you go for an ice cream at India Gate or a movie under the stars, Delhi will never disappoint with its options for a romantic date. But if you want to go the classic way with quality time over fancy dinner and drinks, we have got you covered. So instead of scrolling through food apps endlessly to zero down on a place, go put on your best while we list out the most romantic restaurants in Delhi to make date night with bae even more special.

Most romantic restaurants in Delhi

Flow Brew & Dine

Saket’s newest offering of the biggest brewery and longest bar is a perfect place for an unparalleled dining experience with your bae. With the menu being crafted by Chef Ruchira Hoon and executed by Chef Kunal Bahl, you will be spoilt for choice from their Modern European, Asian, Indian, and Mediterranean offerings. Pair it with bespoke cocktails by one of India’s most accomplished mixologists, Yangdup Lama.

Address: 2nd Floor Commons, DLF Avenue, 312 B & C, A4, South, Saket, New Delhi, Delhi 110017

Contact: +9111 4109 2685

Cost for two: INR 2600

KHI KHI

Nestled in Delhi’s upscale Basant Lok Market in Vasant Vihar, KHI KHI is an initiative by Chef Tarun Sibal o Goa’s Titlie. KHI KHI claims to be more than just a physical space, and we agree! Translating to “giggles” in Hindi, KHI KHI is actually a space for fun times and free-flowing conversations over iconic cocktails. Yes, We Have a Bellini Cinema Highball and the Fair-Trade Paloma are some of the must-haves to set the mood of the evening right.

Address: F-02, first floor, 61, Basant Lok Market, Vasant Vihar, New Delhi 110057 (above PVR Priya)

Contact:

Cost for two: INR 2500

Mamagoto

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mamagoto (@mamagotofunasian)

One of the most sought-after restaurants in India for pan-Asian cuisine, Mamagoto is a brand of its own. For those couples who want to focus on good food and great drinks while on a dinner, Mamagoto makes for the perfect evening out. Currently, they are hosting Bangkok Nights across all outlets, inspired by the flavours of Thailand, until 2 June, 2023. A makeover of classic recipes and cocktails, Thai herbs and tropical fruits infused cocktails and entirely new creations, the mixologists and chefs at Mamagoto have created something for everyone with this menu.

Address: Multiple outlets

Contact: +9111 4516 6060

Cost for two: INR 1800

CHÔ – Vietnamese Kitchen & Bar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chô, New Delhi (@chonewdelhi)

Speaking of date night, Mehrauli boasts of some of the most romantic restaurants in Delhi. CHÔ is a Vietnamese restaurant in the heart of Mehrauli with an indoor seating and a romantic balcony setting, overlooking the Qutub Minar. With a flush of warm light, painted murals and handcrafted tiles, this is your destination if you are looking for a quiet dinner, with great food and conversations. They also have a chef’s tasting menu that you can order, if you want to awaken the gourmand in you.

Address: 1st Floor, H5/1, Ambawatta One, Kalkadass Marg, Mehrauli, New Delhi, Delhi 110030

Contact: +91 93119 02818

Cost for two: INR 3500

FIO – Cookhouse & Bar

Located at Nehru Place, Fio presents modern European cuisine and cocktails against a breezy, yet stylish ambience and with an outdoor seating. So if you want to head out to some place fancy, and yet easy breezy, this would be one of the most romantic restaurants in Delhi to visit. They also host Sunday brunches, so if you want to make the most of your Sunday with your partner, sip on their gin cocktails and get a hearty meal.

Address: R-1, MRTS, Epicuria Mall Nehru Place Metro Station, New Delhi, Delhi 110019

Contact: +91 78279 00141

Cost for two: INR 2100

Rooh

If you thought you cannot go on haveli dates in Delhi, let Rooh change your mind. Go on a date with your partner inside a refurbished 150-year old haveli, Rooh is intrinsically Indian, and yet global. Offering contemporary Indian food and artisanal cocktails, each dish at Rooh is a culinary genius.

Address: H-5/1, First Floor, Ambawatta One, Kalka Das Marg, Mehrauli, New Delhi, Delhi 110030

Contact: +91 73036 00299

Cost for two: INR 5000

All Images: Courtesy Instagram