facebook
Home > Dining > Food > Take your mom on a brunch date at these restaurants this Mother’s Day
Take your mom on a brunch date at these restaurants this Mother’s Day
Dining
27 Apr 2023 01:00 PM

Take your mom on a brunch date at these restaurants this Mother’s Day

Sreetama Basu
Take your mom on a brunch date at these restaurants this Mother’s Day
Dining
Take your mom on a brunch date at these restaurants this Mother’s Day

As an adult, every meal with your mom is special. But there’s something so momentous about having a Mother’s Day brunch with your mom. As you get ready to dedicate one whole day to your mothers, we are here with the ultimate guide on restaurants all across India where you can head for brunch this Mother’s Day on 14 May 2023, with some delish food, amazing cocktails and a side of family gossip.

History of Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day was started by Anna Jarvis, who first organised the Mother’s Day service of worship and celebration at Andrews Methodist Episcopal Church in Grafton, West Virginia in 1907. The church today serves as the International Mother’s Day shrine. This day is a celebration honouring the mother of the family or individual, as well as motherhood, maternal bonds, and the influence of mothers in society.

The following year, in 1908, the US Congress rejected the proposal to make Mother’s Day an official holiday but by 1911, all US states observed this day as a holiday, and some of them officially recognised Mother’s Day as a local holiday.

Mother’s Day which is more than a century old is not just another day. It is the day when we thank our mothers for their undying love and unending contribution to our lives. The one person who cooked and packed all our lunches all throughout school and college deserves a special meal on this day and forever. Treat your mom at these restaurants on Mother’s Day this year.

Mother’s Day 2023 brunches

Jump To / Table of Contents

1 /12

Bo-Tai, Delhi
Bo-Tai, Delhi

Overlooking the Qutb Minar, the stellar food and exceptional service keeps Bo-Tai buzzing. Offering authentic Thai flavours with a modern twist, this place is the perfect space to grab some cocktails for a brunch this Mother’s Day. The icing on the cake is their new range of refreshing summer cocktails. Sip on them and enjoy some chill vibes and cool gossip.

Image: Courtesy Bo-Tai

Address
6, 4, Kalka Das Marg, behind Qutab Minar, Seth Sarai, Mehrauli, New Delhi, Delhi 110030
Phone
+91 98705 87770
Check out Bo-Tai

2 /12

Harajuku Tokyo Cafe, Delhi
Harajuku Tokyo Cafe, Delhi

This Japanese-inspired restaurant is the reimagination of Tokyo’s favourite food street, Harajuku but inside four walls. As the restaurant re-launched itself to celebrate Japanese pop culture, they also have on offer 25 new variants of sushi, coffee and more. So, drop by at their Saket outlet with your mother and dig in their scrumptious offerings.

Image: Courtesy Harajuku Tokyo Cafe, Delhi

Address
F40/41, First floor (above Zara), Select Citywalk Mall, Saket, New Delhi
Phone
+9111 4510 2253
Check out Harajuku Tokyo Cafe

3 /12

Kakapo, Delhi
Kakapo, Delhi

Mehrauli’s restaurant and high-energy bar, Kakapo’s signature summer dishes and cocktails are just what you need on your day out with your mom. Kakapo’s signatures include innovative dishes like the Salmon Ceviche, Burrata with Kale Tempura, Lychee Duck with Jasmine Rice and cocktails like Kaka-Tail and Tifftini. What more does one need?

Image: Courtesy Kakapo

 

Address
Ambwatta One Complex, H 5/5 Warn No. 1, Kalka Das Marg, Mehrauli, New Delhi, Delhi 110030
Phone
+91 98991 18943
Check out Kakapo

4 /12

Loya, Taj Palace, Delhi
Loya, Taj Palace, Delhi

The newest entrant at the Taj Palace premises, Loya is a rediscovery of the cuisine of North India. Right from Kashmir and Himachal to Punjab and Haryana, this place is all about the authentic spices and flavours of North India. If your mom appreciates Indian food and the feel of ghar ka khaana, this is where you need to take her.

Image: Courtesy Instagram

Address
Taj Palace, 2, Sardar Patel Marg, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi, Delhi 110021
Phone
+9111 2611 0202
Check out Loya here

5 /12

Qla, Delhi
Qla, Delhi

This European dining restaurant located in the heart of Delhi is ideal for its view, food and drinks. As they are just launching the seven-course menu ranging from savoury entrées to sweet and creative desserts, every dish is cratfed by creative experts. And we don’t want anything less than the absolute best for our moms, right?

Image: Courtesy Instagram

Address
4-A Seven Style Mile, Kalka Das Marg, next to Qutab Minar, Mehrauli, New Delhi, Delhi 110030
Phone
+91 85270 98766
Check out Qla here

6 /12

AnnaMaya, Andaz Delhi
AnnaMaya, Andaz Delhi

Craving for some mouth-watering Dimsums for a Sunday brunch this Mother’s Day? Then, Andaz Delhi is just the right place. The all-new Dimsum menu at AnnaMaya, the modern food hall at Andaz Delhi offers a delectable variety of non-vegetarian and vegetarian Dimsums that you can enjoy. Do not forget to try their Sunday brunch meals and you’ll have your mom impressed in no time.

Image: Courtesy AnnaMaya

Address
Ground Floor, Asset No.1, Aerocity, New Delhi, Delhi 110037
Phone
+91 85888 04222
Check out AnnaMaya here

7 /12

Nksha, Mumbai
Nksha, Mumbai

South Bombay’s newest fine-dine indulgence is where your mom needs to be this Mother’s Day. Serving the best of North Indian flavours, Nksha unites the spices and ingredients of India under a single roof. Simmering in the old Bombay glamour from the eras gone by, this place is not only perfect for your Sunday brunch, but also makes for a great addition to your Insta feed.

Image: Courtesy Nksha

Address
Nksha, ADCB Rehmat Manzil, 1A / 1B, Veer Nariman Rd, Churchgate, Mumbai.
Phone
+91 98204 73555
Visit Nksha here

8 /12

OPA, Mumbai
OPA, Mumbai

Crafted by the renowned Executive Chef Timothy Newton, OPA brings Greek cuisine with a modern twist, promising a culinary adventure. From Truffle Galotyri dip and Dakos to Chicken and Truffle Bourek and Ntolmadakia Me Arnaki, expect the best of Greek cuisine at OPA. Treat your mom to culinary delights crafted by Chef Tim.

Image: Courtesy OPA

Address
OPA Kipos, Wadia International Centre, Pandurang Budhkar Marg, Kamagar Nagar Number 1, Worli, Mumbai, Maharashtra 40002
Phone
+91 72088 81161
Check out OPA here

9 /12

Woodside Inn, Mumbai
Woodside Inn, Mumbai

Head over to one of Mumbai’s favorite gastro-pubs for a Mother’s Day brunch if you are feeing adventurous. With outlets in Andheri, Bandra, and Colaba, you can visit any of these for a scrumptious meal. They have a new summer menu that’s an epicurean’s delight. With items like Watermelon & Cucumber Solkadhi Gazpacho, Raw Mango & Fresh Plum Salad, Goat Cheese & Chilli Pesto Pizza, Ricotta Malfatti Wrapped Grilled Zucchini and more, it will be one elaborate brunch affair!

Image: Courtesy Woodside Inn

Address
3/4, Dheeraj Pali Arcade, Dr Ambedkar Road, Pali Naka, Pali Hill, Bandra West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400050
Phone
+91 79681 58311
Check out Woodside Inn here

10 /12

Akina, Mumbai
Akina, Mumbai

As Mother’s Day is here, so is the sakura season! Celebrating the blooming of cherry blossoms, Chef Jesse Blake has designed a special menu that your mother is going to love. With vibrant local ingredients featured in traditional dishes, you will be transported all the way to Japan. Taste the Golden Curry Croquette, Crab & Pumpkin Harumaki, Spicy Bean Sprout Salad, Chirashisushi, Peppered Chazuke Rice, and much more.

Image: Courtesy Akina

Address
Golden Palace, Turner Rd, opposite Mala Sinha Bunglow, Bandra West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400050
Phone
+91 89764 52911
Check out Akina here

11 /12

The Finch, Mumbai
The Finch, Mumbai

The moment you enter The Finch, you will be welcomed into a warm, unfussy conversational environment that feels like home. So, if you feel like having a calm, quiet brunch with your mum and give her a much-needed break, take her to The Finch. Offering great music, imaginative craft beer and exceptional food in Indian, Continental, Asian, and Italian cuisines, this place has something for everyone.

Image: Courtesy Instagram

Address
Bus Stop, Shah Industrial Estate, Opposite to Huntsman Building, Saki Vihar Rd, next to John Baker, Andheri East, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400072
Phone
+91 99209 10619
Check out The Finch here

12 /12

Silver Beach Cafe, Mumbai
Silver Beach Cafe, Mumbai

If there’s one place that’s famous for their iconic brunch, it’s the Silver Beach Cafe. With their own little celebration on Sundays with live music, scrumptious meals, refreshing drinks, and an amazing atmosphere, this is a place that truly celebrates this day. Join the celebration with a refreshing glass of Sangria to unwind and make the most of this day.

Image: Courtesy Silver Beach Cafe

 

Address
003, EPITOME BLDG, 29TH ROAD ,SURVEY NO F/858, Bandra West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400050
Phone
+91 85912 12049
Check out Silver Beach Cafe here

Hero Image: Courtesy Shutterstock; Featured Image: Courtesy Qla

Best restaurants in India mothers day lunches
Take your mom on a brunch date at these restaurants this Mother’s Day

Sreetama Basu

A journalism student who studied the subject only to meet SRK in person, she settled for the best way to meet him. Covering Entertainment throughout her career, and now Food, Health and Lifestyle as well, Sreetama is also a self-proclaimed plant mom. In love with all things slow and quiet, she can often be found hunting for quiet corners with a glass of wine in hand. Other loves include little, inconsequential things, like neatly tucked-in bedsheets and big, significant things, like whole cheesecakes. She dreams of being a baker and writing about food someday.

   

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiaindia

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.