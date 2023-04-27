Take your mom on a brunch date at these restaurants this Mother’s Day

As an adult, every meal with your mom is special. But there’s something so momentous about having a Mother’s Day brunch with your mom. As you get ready to dedicate one whole day to your mothers, we are here with the ultimate guide on restaurants all across India where you can head for brunch this Mother’s Day on 14 May 2023, with some delish food, amazing cocktails and a side of family gossip.
History of Mother’s Day
Mother’s Day was started by Anna Jarvis, who first organised the Mother’s Day service of worship and celebration at Andrews Methodist Episcopal Church in Grafton, West Virginia in 1907. The church today serves as the International Mother’s Day shrine. This day is a celebration honouring the mother of the family or individual, as well as motherhood, maternal bonds, and the influence of mothers in society.
The following year, in 1908, the US Congress rejected the proposal to make Mother’s Day an official holiday but by 1911, all US states observed this day as a holiday, and some of them officially recognised Mother’s Day as a local holiday.
Mother’s Day which is more than a century old is not just another day. It is the day when we thank our mothers for their undying love and unending contribution to our lives. The one person who cooked and packed all our lunches all throughout school and college deserves a special meal on this day and forever. Treat your mom at these restaurants on Mother’s Day this year.
Mother’s Day 2023 brunches
Overlooking the Qutb Minar, the stellar food and exceptional service keeps Bo-Tai buzzing. Offering authentic Thai flavours with a modern twist, this place is the perfect space to grab some cocktails for a brunch this Mother’s Day. The icing on the cake is their new range of refreshing summer cocktails. Sip on them and enjoy some chill vibes and cool gossip.
This Japanese-inspired restaurant is the reimagination of Tokyo’s favourite food street, Harajuku but inside four walls. As the restaurant re-launched itself to celebrate Japanese pop culture, they also have on offer 25 new variants of sushi, coffee and more. So, drop by at their Saket outlet with your mother and dig in their scrumptious offerings.
Mehrauli’s restaurant and high-energy bar, Kakapo’s signature summer dishes and cocktails are just what you need on your day out with your mom. Kakapo’s signatures include innovative dishes like the Salmon Ceviche, Burrata with Kale Tempura, Lychee Duck with Jasmine Rice and cocktails like Kaka-Tail and Tifftini. What more does one need?
The newest entrant at the Taj Palace premises, Loya is a rediscovery of the cuisine of North India. Right from Kashmir and Himachal to Punjab and Haryana, this place is all about the authentic spices and flavours of North India. If your mom appreciates Indian food and the feel of ghar ka khaana, this is where you need to take her.
This European dining restaurant located in the heart of Delhi is ideal for its view, food and drinks. As they are just launching the seven-course menu ranging from savoury entrées to sweet and creative desserts, every dish is cratfed by creative experts. And we don’t want anything less than the absolute best for our moms, right?
Craving for some mouth-watering Dimsums for a Sunday brunch this Mother’s Day? Then, Andaz Delhi is just the right place. The all-new Dimsum menu at AnnaMaya, the modern food hall at Andaz Delhi offers a delectable variety of non-vegetarian and vegetarian Dimsums that you can enjoy. Do not forget to try their Sunday brunch meals and you’ll have your mom impressed in no time.
South Bombay’s newest fine-dine indulgence is where your mom needs to be this Mother’s Day. Serving the best of North Indian flavours, Nksha unites the spices and ingredients of India under a single roof. Simmering in the old Bombay glamour from the eras gone by, this place is not only perfect for your Sunday brunch, but also makes for a great addition to your Insta feed.
Crafted by the renowned Executive Chef Timothy Newton, OPA brings Greek cuisine with a modern twist, promising a culinary adventure. From Truffle Galotyri dip and Dakos to Chicken and Truffle Bourek and Ntolmadakia Me Arnaki, expect the best of Greek cuisine at OPA. Treat your mom to culinary delights crafted by Chef Tim.
Head over to one of Mumbai’s favorite gastro-pubs for a Mother’s Day brunch if you are feeing adventurous. With outlets in Andheri, Bandra, and Colaba, you can visit any of these for a scrumptious meal. They have a new summer menu that’s an epicurean’s delight. With items like Watermelon & Cucumber Solkadhi Gazpacho, Raw Mango & Fresh Plum Salad, Goat Cheese & Chilli Pesto Pizza, Ricotta Malfatti Wrapped Grilled Zucchini and more, it will be one elaborate brunch affair!
As Mother’s Day is here, so is the sakura season! Celebrating the blooming of cherry blossoms, Chef Jesse Blake has designed a special menu that your mother is going to love. With vibrant local ingredients featured in traditional dishes, you will be transported all the way to Japan. Taste the Golden Curry Croquette, Crab & Pumpkin Harumaki, Spicy Bean Sprout Salad, Chirashisushi, Peppered Chazuke Rice, and much more.
The moment you enter The Finch, you will be welcomed into a warm, unfussy conversational environment that feels like home. So, if you feel like having a calm, quiet brunch with your mum and give her a much-needed break, take her to The Finch. Offering great music, imaginative craft beer and exceptional food in Indian, Continental, Asian, and Italian cuisines, this place has something for everyone.
If there’s one place that’s famous for their iconic brunch, it’s the Silver Beach Cafe. With their own little celebration on Sundays with live music, scrumptious meals, refreshing drinks, and an amazing atmosphere, this is a place that truly celebrates this day. Join the celebration with a refreshing glass of Sangria to unwind and make the most of this day.
