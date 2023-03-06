Mumbai’s scrumptious vada pav ranked as 13th best sandwich in the world

Salty sea winds, jam-packed highways, and scrumptious vada pavs — these are a few things that describe Mumbai the best. When it comes to the local food, nothing beats the instantly prepared vada pavs. The soft bun, the spicy and sweet chutney, and the hot, crispy vadas make for the best combination when it comes to a quick snack. Eating this local dish is like a burst of flavours in your mouth, and you don’t need a special occasion to grab a freshly made sandwich to relish it. The love for vada pav has now also been recognised by Taste Atlas as it has been tagged as one of the best sandwiches in the world.

Taste Atlas is an experiential travel guide founded by Matija Babic. The platform talks about traditional food, collates authentic recipes, adds food critic reviews, and educates food lovers about researched articles concerning popular ingredients and dishes. The platform released their list of ‘100 Best Sandwiches in the World’ and Mumbai’s famous vada pav was included in it.

Vada Pav has been recognised as the 13th best sandwich in the world

The vada pav has travelled through the years and is still one of the most consumed snacks in Maharashtrian regions. “This iconic street food is said to have originated from a street vendor named Ashok Vaidya, who worked near the Dadar train station in the 1960s and 1970s,” revealed Taste Atlas as they shared the list on Twitter.

All about 100 best-rated sandwiches in the world at the link: https://t.co/OS7SzEZhKN pic.twitter.com/IybKxsXFpu — TasteAtlas (@TasteAtlas) February 27, 2023

The other sandwiches on the list included Tombik or gobit kebab which is a staple in Turkey. Butifarra, an essential Peruvian sandwich, is second on the list. Sandwich de lomo (Argentina) was ranked third on the list. This was followed by Spiedie (Binghamton, USA), Banh mi heo quay (Vietnam), Lobster Roll (Maine, USA), Choripan (Argentina), Toast Skagen (Sweden), Sanguche de milanesa (Argentina), Arepa Andina (Venezuela), Cuban Sandwich (Florida, USA), Chivito (Uruguay), Vada Pav (India), Montreal Smoked Meat (Canada), Prego (Portugal), and more.

Check out the entire list here.

History of Vada Pav

While many believe that Ashok Vaidya was the first person who opened a vada pav stall in Dadar, others credit Sudhakar Mhatre for the same. Back in the 60s, he started his business around the same time as Ashok and populated the local dish. Khidki Vada Pav, located in Kalyan, is said to be the earliest booth that started selling this snack. The Vaze family used to sell vada pavs from a window which gave the shop its name.

What makes a vada pav so delicious

The vada is made up of mashed potatoes mixed with local spices. The potato filling is dipped in savoury chickpea batter and fried till golden brown. Once done, it is placed inside a pav (bread) along with green (spicy) and red (sweet) chutney. The sandwich is served with spiced grated coconut, masala peanuts and fried green chillis. As many as 100 varieties of vada pavs are sold in Mumbai alone.

Hero Image: Courtesy Image bug/Shutterstock; Feature Image: Courtesy Petite Paprika/Shutterstock