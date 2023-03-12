Take yourself on a solo date at these 6 pretty cafes in Kolkata

Kolkata’s cafe culture is booming, and the city is swarming with pretty, Instagrammable cafes everywhere. What this has done for the people of Kolkata is that we now have plenty of date options in the city. And we aren’t talking just about romantic or friendly dates, we mean solo dates too. Here are some of the prettiest cafes in Kolkata to take yourself out on a date.

Solo dates might be the latest trend, but spending time with yourself and taking care of your mental well-being is not a thing of today. Thanks to the umpteen quaint cafes in Kolkata, you can now sit and enjoy your peace against the backdrop of these visually pleasing spaces. The bonus is the lip-smacking food, knowing that Kolkata’s gourmands take it very seriously. So here’s my top picks of all the places you can be at if you are looking for some solitude to disconnect, unwind and reconnect.

Cafes in Kolkata where you can spend some time with yourself

Poach

The latest addition to the cafes on Lake Road, Poach is spread across three floors and several dining sections. So, choose the one you like the most and get ready to disconnect from the hustle bustle of the city. Done up in pretty hues of pastel shades, this place is run by the same people as Marbella’s. But if you walk in expecting to see a lot of Marbella’s here, you’ll be surprised as to how different this place is, in terms of decor and food.

Address: P562, Lake Rd, Hemanta Mukherjee Sarani, lake Terrace, Ballygunge, Kolkata, West Bengal – 700029

Contact: +91 99037 95588

Pinkk Sugars

All things pretty, all things pink. This cafe in Kolkata is the first of its kind, with an all-pink theme and decor. Inspired by the cafes of London and Italy, this place strives to bring the colour pink to life not just in decor, but also through its food. While you dive into their colourful foods, one thing is guaranteed, that even if you are here alone, you won’t get bored.

Address: AD-37, AD Block, Sector 1, Bidhannagar, Kolkata, West Bengal – 700064

Contact: +91 98367 78000

Artsy – Coffee & Culture

One of the most picturesque cafes in Kolkata, Artsy is the perfect amalgam of all things art and culture and of course, a sapid menu. Done up in pretty shades of yellow and blue, Artsy features rustic bookshelves and wooden furniture, setting up the perfect cosy interior for your solo date. You will find a bunch of paintings on display here, which are for sale. The place also hosts open-mic poetry, stand-up comedy and a bunch of workshops that you can be a part of.

Address: Ground Floor, 230/B, Acharya Jagadish Chandra Bose Rd, Minto Park, Bhowanipore, Kolkata, West Bengal – 700020

Contact: +91 91635 53395

The Country House

If the name is anything to go by, this cafe in Kolkata exudes a warm country vibe. The huge tree outside the cafe gives the perfect sun and shadow look to the entire place. The place is adorned with huge French windows, which makes the place well-lit with natural light throughout the day. Even though the place launched with a vegetarian menu, it has an extensive non-vegetarian menu in place now. So, whatever you want to order, just place the order and dig in!

Address: 4C, Allenby Rd, Sreepally, Bhowanipore, Kolkata, West Bengal – 700020

Contact: +91 87770 78708

Sienna Store & Cafe

This boutique-cum-cafe will take care of both your shopping needs and your me-time. From aesthetic decor, great things to buy and great food, Sienna has got everything under one roof. The place has both indoor and outdoor seating, so you can pick your perfect spot to sit at and chill for hours. At the boutique sections, you can shop for funky jewellery, beautiful home decor items, handmade items that are perfect for gifting and much more.

Address: 49, 1, Golpark, Hindustan Park, Gariahat, Kolkata, West Bengal – 700029

Contact: +9133 4065 8123

Wabi Sabi

This cafe in Kolkata is tucked in the quiet lanes of Southern Avenue. Its name literally translates to ‘finding beauty in flaws.’ But nothing about this cafe is flawed. With a quiet sitting area, all wooden and a cutesy store at the entrance of the place, Wabi Sabi is the ideal palace to be for a cup of chai or coffee and unwind from the stress of daily life. Their menu is all-vegetarian, so be prepared for that. But rest assured, every single thing is yum that the lack of non-vegetarian options will make up for it.

Address: 10, Dr.Sarat Banerjee Rd, Lake Market, Kalighat, Kolkata, West Bengal – 700029

Contact: +91 33 4001 3578

