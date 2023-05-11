Where food meets art: 6 best restaurants in India offering a chef’s tasting menu

It is true that you eat with your eyes first. If you find this statement relatable and love it when your food looks like straight out of a Pinterest board, you are in for a treat. Gone are the days when restaurant menus would serve the same template across cuisines and cities. A new revolution is underway and here’s where you can sign up for it.
So, what is a tasting menu? Simply put, it’s a line-up of several dishes in small portions, served by a restaurant as a single meal. A tasting menu is the canvas where the chef can get truly experimental and break from the monotony of a done-to-death menu. Popularly referred to as a dégustation menu around the world, a tasting menu is designed to serve anywhere between five to over 20 courses per person, in small portions, where each dish is considered as a course. What you are getting, of course, depends on the cuisine served by the restaurant. The idea behind a restaurant menu adopting a separate tasting menu is to let guests and patrons taste the best of the chef’s creations. As India is slowly but steadily getting on this culinary trend, here are some of the best restaurants in India where you can witness the unfolding of the culinary genius, aka chef’s tasting menus.
Restaurants with the best tasting menu across India
If we had to name one brand that has put Indian cuisine on the global map, Indian Accent is the first name that pops up. Ranked as the #19 restaurant in Asia by Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants for nine consecutive years and named Amongst the World’s 100 Greatest Places by Time Magazine, Indian Accent has been a groundbreaking pioneer of the Indian cuisine we love so much. Helmed by Chef Manish Mehrotra, their Chef’s Tasting Menu comes in two options – Vegetarian and Non-vegetarian. Featuring courses like Stuffed Morel, Gobindobhog & Mushroom Payesh, Summer Truffles, Goat Cheese Mirchi Vada, Butternut Squash & Kadhi in vegetarian and Duck Ghughra, Caramelised Carrot Khaman & Tamarind, and Braised Pork Kofta, Punjabi Lobia & Bacon Chilli Glaze in non-vegetarian, this is a carnival of the Indian palette.
Image: Courtesy Indian Accent
Forget the comfort Indo-Chinese cuisine that you embrace at the end of a long day for some familiarity and solace as you step into House of Ming at Taj Palace. One of the premier Chinese restaurants in Delhi, House of Ming boasts of an exclusive imperial dining experience, and a menu that celebrates flavours from the orient and much-loved signature dishes from its legacy of four decades. House of Ming features a 17-course Chef’s Tasting Menu, filled with Chinese delicacies along with varied Chinese teas. Wait till you get to the desserts order.
Image: Courtesy Instagram
Under the careful supervision of Chej Tejas Sovani, the chef’s table experience at Amaranta can be described as playful and yet right on point when it comes to food. Sovani heads a team of six chefs coming from different parts of the country namely Goa, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Bengal and Rajasthan, but wait till we let you in on the biggest surprise. None of them are trained chefs. They are all street food vendors from the respective states and they make sure that the dishes at Amaranta stay true to the authenticity of the local flavours. The Kolkata Street Bento Box, Dhokla Pakodas, Lal Maas Kachodi, and the Garam Masala Sticky Toffee Pudding with Carrot Fudge and Clove Ice Cream are absolutely unmissable from this Chef’s Tasting Menu!
Image: Courtesy Amaranta
Nestled inside one of Mumbai’s old textile mills, Masque is an ingredient-driven restaurant where Head Chef Varun Totlani is in charge of the kitchen. Marry tradition to innovation, the Chef’s Tasting Menu here changes with different Indian seasons. Defined by ingredients from the restaurant’s own farm and a network of local farmers, Masque’s 10-course chef’s menu is a homage to local ingredients and produce.
Image: Courtesy Instagram
Masala Library by Jiggs Kalra started drawing attention for their innovative, inventive and unique techniques of cooking, their specialty being molecular gastronomy. A venture of legendary restauranteur Zorawar Kalra, Masala Library stands on three pillars – Progressive Indian cuisine, The Kebab Trail and Iconic Curries of India. The Chef’s tasting menu, featuring a 16-course meal, will make sure you have the time of your life here! Wait for the signature desserts, like Jalebi Caviar, Levitating Chocolates & Makhan Malai, and Shakkarpara Leaf & Ashen Kulfi to delve into the world of sugar like never before.
Image: Courtesy Instagram
Standing tall at the heart of Kolkata, Jalsa within the iconic Harrington mansion takes you back to the royal past of the city. Jalsa, meaning celebration, has stayed true to its meaning with this regal celebration of food. Available in vegetarian and non-vegetarian options, the Chef’s Tasting Menu at Jalsa will take you through multiple courses, each unique in its own way. Be it the Begum Victoria Salad and Kolkata sushi, the Herb Butter Roomali Roti, the Saffron Rabri Molecular Pan or the Kaali Jalebi caviar, Kolkata’s food never tasted this delicious!
Image: Courtesy Jalsa
Hero and Featured Images: Courtesy masalalibrary/Instagram