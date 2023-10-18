Pavilion Damansara Heights: The ultimate food guide you need when visiting the mall

Pavilion Damansara Heights is an exciting new addition to the vibrant neighbourhood. This newly opened shopping mall offers a plethora of options, ranging from trendy fashion boutiques to luxurious beauty stores. Nestled in a picturesque leafy residential suburb, Pavilion Damansara Heights provides a sophisticated and upscale shopping experience for visitors.

The first phase of Pavilion Damansara Heights showcases a carefully curated selection of specialty stores, ensuring a diverse range of shopping delights. Whether you’re in search of unique and rare finds or the latest fashion trends, this mall has something to cater to every taste and preference. With plans to expand to around 100 vibrant shops by the end of this month, this establishment promises a thrilling retail adventure.

Conveniently located in Pusat Bandar Damansara, this mall is easily accessible from various highways, including Sprint Highway, Duta-Ulu Kelang Expressway (DUKE), Penchala Link, and Federal Highway. Additionally, its proximity to an MRT station makes it incredibly convenient for office workers and residents in the area to access the mall with ease.

Pavilion Damansara Heights has already made its mark in the Malaysia Book of Records during its grand opening. The mall proudly boasts the largest statue of three golden rams, a magnificent structure that stands tall at 4.8 metres, stretches 3.7 metres in length, and measures 3 metres in width. Furthermore, the mall’s facade showcases an astonishing 2,888 Murano glass lights, creating a dazzling and captivating sight for all who visit.

With the impressive growth and development in the area, Pavilion Damansara Heights confidently unveiled its first phase, coinciding with the upcoming festive season and the completion of nearby office and residential towers. This exciting new establishment is set to become a bustling hub of activity and entertainment, attracting locals and tourists alike.

Once completed, the mall will span across six floors, offering a comprehensive shopping experience that caters to every need. However, it’s not just the retail offerings that make this mall truly exceptional. Food enthusiasts will be delighted to explore the wide array of dining options available within the premises. From local Malaysian cuisine that satisfies cravings for authentic flavours to a luxurious French cafe that provides an indulgent experience, Pavilion Damansara Heights is the ultimate food haven for all visitors.

Whether you’re a passionate foodie eager to explore new culinary delights or a casual visitor looking for a satisfying meal, we’ve curated a list of restaurants will leave you spoilt for choices. Indulge in a gastronomic adventure as you navigate through the diverse range of cuisines and dining experiences available. Pavilion Damansara Heights truly provides the ultimate food guide, ensuring that your dining pleasure is well taken care of during your visit.

Madam Kwan’s

When it comes to satisfying your cravings and experiencing the diverse flavours of Malaysia, this restaurant is the perfect dining destination in Pavilion Damansara Heights. Offering a unique fusion of flavours from different communities, Madam Kwan’s is a culinary melting pot that celebrates the rich heritage and culinary traditions of the country.

One dish that has put Madam Kwan’s on the gastronomic map is their famous Nasi Lemak. This iconic Malaysian dish is a symphony of flavours, featuring fragrant coconut rice, crispy anchovies, roasted peanuts, cucumber slices, and a choice of delectable sides such as chicken rendang or curry.

But the culinary journey at Madam Kwan’s doesn’t stop at Nasi Lemak. Their menu is a treasure trove of mouthwatering delights that will satisfy even the most discerning taste buds. From the tangy and aromatic Asam Laksa, a noodle soup with a tamarind-infused broth and fresh ingredients, to the comforting Curry Laksa Mee, a rich and creamy noodle soup with a fragrant curry base, every dish is a testament to the restaurant’s commitment to culinary excellence.

So, if you find yourself in Pavilion Damansara Heights and craving an authentic Malaysian dining experience, make sure to visit Madam Kwan’s.

Operating hours: 10 AM – 10.30 PM

Contact: 03 2301 1496

OMI

Indulge in the extraordinary flavours of wagyu beef at OMI, an esteemed and highly sought-after establishment renowned for its premium wagyu rice bowls.

OMI is deeply committed to delivering an unparalleled level of quality and ensuring that every dining experience leaves a lasting impression on its customers. This unwavering dedication to excellence has earned the restaurant a prestigious title of Most Popular Japanese Restaurant in Australia last year, as bestowed by World Gourmet.

To maintain an unwavering standard of excellence, they meticulously source its wagyu beef from top local suppliers across Australia. Every step of the process is carefully executed to ensure the highest quality, starting with the selection of cattle that carry the prized ‘soft’ gene. This gene is renowned for its exceptional qualities, including a low melting point and a luxuriously buttery texture. The result is a truly remarkable dining experience that showcases the exquisite taste and texture of wagyu beef.

At OMI, the culinary expertise of the in-house team shines through in the thoughtfully crafted flavour combinations that are featured in their wagyu rice bowls. Each dish is a masterpiece, combining the rich and succulent beef with complementary ingredients to create a harmonious symphony of flavours. From savoury umami notes to delicate hints of sweetness, every bite is a celebration of the remarkable taste and craftsmanship that OMI is renowned for.

Operating hours: 10 AM – 10 PM

PAUL

PAUL, a renowned French bakery with a rich history dating back 134 years, has opened its second flagship store in Malaysia at Pavilion Damansara Heights. This esteemed establishment aims to bring an authentic experience to visitors, immersing them in the vibrant culture and culinary traditions of France.

With a wide range of delectable French products, including freshly baked bread, mouthwatering sandwiches, delightful crepes, exquisite pastries, heavenly macarons, and aromatic coffee, PAUL ensures that every visit is a sensory delight.

As an international bakery chain with a global presence, boasting over 870 shops in 47 countries, PAUL has established itself as a symbol of artisanal excellence and strong French heritage. The bakery takes pride in its meticulous approach to crafting each item, ensuring that every bite is a testament to their dedication to quality and taste.

Indulge in their French-style menu, which caters to every meal of the day, from a delightful breakfast to a satisfying dinner, and even a delightful teatime in between. While PAUL is famous for its exquisite macarons, their offerings extend far beyond pastries, encompassing a diverse range of French delicacies–and you know what they say, a French bakery is only as good as its macarons, and theirs scream oh là là!

Operating hours: 10 AM – 9 PM (Sundays to Thursdays), 10 AM – 10 PM (Fridays and Saturdays)

Contact: 03 2145 6000

Nanyang Cafe

Nanyang Cafe is a homegrown culinary brand that offers a unique fusion of Nanyang delicacies. With a relaxed and casual ambiance, it provides an all-day dining experience that allows visitors to indulge in an array of signature favourites.

Some of the must-try dishes at the restaurant include the Hong Kong Style Wanton Noodles, which combines the best of Cantonese flavours with a Malaysian twist. The noodles are cooked to perfection and served with succulent wantons, creating a satisfying and flavorful dish. Another popular choice is the Freshly Baked Polo Bun, a delectable treat that showcases their commitment to using quality ingredients and traditional baking techniques.

To complement the meal, Nanyang Cafe is known for its aromatic Nanyang Coffee & Tea. These traditional beverages are crafted with care, offering a rich and bold flavour that perfectly complements the diverse flavours of the cuisine.

With its fusion interpretation of Nanyang delicacies and a relaxed dining atmosphere, Nanyang Cafe is a delightful culinary destination within Pavilion Damansara Heights.

Operating hours: 10 AM – 10 PM

Contact: 03 2110 0223

Al Halabi Gourmet

Al Halabi Gourmet is a restaurant that immerses diners in a truly enchanting Middle Eastern experience. From the moment you step through its inviting facade and venture into its beautifully designed interior adorned with vintage decor and bathed in warm, inviting lighting, you’ll feel transported to a world of authentic Middle Eastern charm.

The menu at Al Halabi Gourmet is a treasure trove of culinary delights, offering a diverse selection of Arabic staples and gourmet dishes that showcase the rich flavours and vibrant traditions of Lebanese and Syrian cuisine. With meticulous attention to detail, each dish is thoughtfully prepared and presented in generous platters, ensuring a truly satisfying dining experience. From aromatic kebabs and succulent grilled meats to flavourful mezze platters and tantalising desserts, every bite is a celebration of the culinary artistry that Al Halabi Gourmet is known for.

What sets them apart is its innovative approach to traditional Arabic cooking. Founded by the same man that’s behind the success of the renowned Restaurant Tarbush, the vision behind Al Halabi Gourmet is to introduce a new concept that infuses modern touches and gastronomic twists into classic dishes. This fusion of tradition and innovation results in a dining experience that is both familiar and exciting, allowing guests to savour the flavours of the Middle East in a fresh and captivating way.

Operating hours: 10 AM – 10 PM

Contact:03 2113 0061

Christine’s Bakery

Christine’s Bakery is a charming and inviting establishment that is dedicated to delighting its customers with a wide range of delectable treats. With a specialisation in hand-rolled bagels, this bakery takes pride in offering a diverse selection of fillings, each carefully crafted with the freshest and finest ingredients. Whether you’re craving a classic plain bagel with cream cheese or a more adventurous combination like smoked salmon and avocado, they have something to satisfy every palate.

But Christine’s Bakery doesn’t stop at bagels. Their menu is a culinary journey that extends beyond breakfast, featuring mouthwatering offerings such as sourdough pizza, all-day breakfast options, pasta, pastries, and aromatic coffee. From the savoury goodness of their freshly baked bagels to the comforting flavours of their homemade pasta dishes, every bite there is a celebration of taste and quality.

Operating hours: 10 AM – 10 PM

Contact: 010 505 9999

Ho Min San

Ho Min San is a noodle restaurant that goes above and beyond to cater to the evolving food preferences and cultural tastes of its valued customers. With a commitment to excellence, this establishment offers a diverse range of delectable dishes that showcase the authentic flavours of Chinese cuisine. Their menu features a wide selection of traditional Chinese noodles imported directly from China, ensuring an unparalleled dining experience for noodle enthusiasts.

With a meticulous focus on sourcing high-quality ingredients, they ensure that every dish is prepared with utmost care and attention to detail. From the rich and flavourful noodles to the tantalising traditional dishes from the Yunnan and Sichuan regions, every bite at Ho Min San is a culinary delight.

At the heart of Ho Min San’s culinary philosophy is the concept of ‘creative fusion noodles.’ By infusing innovative twists into traditional recipes, they aim to delight their customers with unique flavour combinations and exciting dining experiences. From the moment you step into Ho Min San, you’ll be transported to a world of culinary creativity, where traditional Chinese cuisine meets modern culinary trends.

Operating hours: 10 AM – 10 PM

Contact: 03 2110 6878

The Travelling Duck

If you’re in search of a restaurant that specialises in premium quality roast duck, look no further than The Travelling Duck. This establishment is renowned for its exceptional Roasted London Duck, which is cooked to perfection, resulting in tender and juicy meat that is sure to tantalise your taste buds.

But that’s not all – The Travelling Duck offers a diverse menu that goes beyond their signature dish. From a wide selection of noodles to rice and delectable stir-fried dishes, there is something to satisfy every craving. Whether you’re planning a gathering with a large group of friends or enjoying an intimate meal, they provide a relaxed dining space that can accommodate all.

So why not treat yourself to a culinary adventure and indulge in the mouthwatering offerings at The Travelling Duck? You won’t be disappointed.

Operating hours: Opening soon

Contact: 03 8080 0266

Fei Fan Hot Pot

Fei Fan Hot Pot is a highly recommended restaurant that provides an enjoyable and affordable all-you-can-eat hotpot experience. With an extensive selection of flavourful soup options, including their signature white pork bone, addictive Sichuan mala, peppery pig stomach, and tantalising tomato broth, Fei Fan Hot Pot ensures that every guest can find a soup that suits their taste preferences.

One of the highlights is the wide range of ingredients available for guests to choose from. The refillable buffet spread offers an array of fresh vegetables and tofu, allowing diners to customise their hotpot experience to their liking. Additionally, guests can take advantage of the self-ordering sheet to select and order freshly sliced meats, fish, dumplings, and seafood, ensuring that every bite is a delight.

To further enhance the dining experience, Fei Fan Hot Pot provides a variety of delicious dipping sauces that complement the hotpot dishes perfectly. These sauces add an extra layer of flavour and excitement to the meal, allowing guests to create their own unique combinations and experiment with different taste profiles.

Operating hours: 10 AM – 10 PM (Opening soon)

rén by Dragon-i

rén by Dragon-i is no stranger to those who frequently visit Suria KLCC as it’s constantly crowded with diners. With a mission to bring the authentic and tantalising flavours of Shanghai and Xinjiang cuisine to Malaysia, this restaurant offers a diverse and enticing menu that is sure to satisfy even the most discerning palates. Drawing inspiration from the northwest region of Xinjiang, the restaurant presents a delightful array of dishes that showcase the rich and distinctive culinary traditions of the area.

One of the standout dishes at rén by Dragon-i is their tender Grilled New Zealand Lamb Cutlets, which are expertly seasoned with a blend of fragrant cumin and dried chillies. This innovative twist on traditional lamb skewers is a true culinary delight, combining the succulent texture of the lamb with the bold and aromatic flavours of the seasonings. It’s a dish that is sure to leave a lasting impression on your taste buds.

In addition to the lamb cutlets, rén by Dragon-i offers a range of other substantial dishes. One such dish is the Braised Garoupa Fish Tail, which is cooked to perfection in a stew that features an abundance of garlic and crisp leeks. The dish is further enhanced by the addition of fresh youtiao, which perfectly complements the rich and savoury flavours of the stew. It’s a dish that is both comforting and satisfying, perfect for those looking for a hearty and delicious meal.

To complete your dining experience at rén by Dragon-i, be sure to indulge in their La Mian Noodles with Braised Beef Brisket. This dish combines the best of both Hong Kong and Urumqi influences, resulting in a bowl of noodles that is both comforting and flavourful. The tender and succulent beef brisket pairs perfectly with the chewy noodles, creating a dish that is truly satisfying.

Operating hours: 11 AM – 10 PM (Opening soon)

Rakuzen

Rakuzen is deeply committed to providing an exceptional dining experience by serving genuine Japanese cuisine at affordable prices. With a warm and inviting ambiance, they strive to create a cosy and welcoming atmosphere that caters to diners of all ages. At Rakuzen, their menu is carefully curated to offer a diverse range of options, including a delightful selection of sushi, fresh and succulent sashimi, and delectable seasonal dishes that showcase the finest ingredients.

To enhance the dining experience and provide an exclusive touch, they also offer personalised omakase sets. These sets are specially crafted to cater to the unique preferences of each customer, ensuring a truly memorable and one-of-a-kind dining experience that goes beyond expectations. Whether you’re a sushi aficionado or an adventurous food lover, Rakuzen is dedicated to satisfying your cravings and delighting your taste buds with their authentic Japanese flavours.

Operating hours: 11.30 AM – 3 PM, 6 PM – 10 PM (Opening soon)

Contact: 03 2110 3660

Dai Cha Dim

Dai Cha Dim is a culinary haven that will transport your taste buds to the vibrant streets of Hong Kong. This delightful restaurant offers a wide range of mouthwatering cha-chaan-teng (Hong Kong-style cafe) dishes that will satisfy your cravings for comfort food. From savouring BBQ meat noodles and indulging in delectable dim sum to relishing plated rice and sipping on comforting double-boiled soup, they truly spoil you with a delectable variety of options.

At Dai Cha Dim, they take pride in using high-quality ingredients and preparing each dish with meticulous attention to detail. The result? A fuss-free dining experience that allows you to immerse yourself in the rich and delicious flavours of Hong Kong cuisine. Whether you’re seeking a hearty meal to satisfy your hunger or a delightful dessert to satisfy your sweet tooth, this restaurant has something to please every palate.

Operating hours: 10 AM – 10 PM (Opening soon)

Contact: 03 2148 8108

Para Thai

Prepare to embark on a culinary journey filled with bold flavours and the intoxicating aroma of aromatic herbs at Para Thai. This renowned restaurant, under the expert leadership of Chef Bunmee and a team of skilled Thai nationals, is dedicated to preserving the ancient culinary traditions of Thailand. With an extensive menu that caters to all taste preferences, guests are guaranteed a dining experience that will leave them delighted and spoiled for choices.

At Para Thai, every dish is a masterpiece crafted with passion and authenticity. Drawing inspiration from time-honored recipes, the culinary experts skillfully combine vibrant flavours and the freshest ingredients to create culinary delights that tantalise the taste buds. Whether you’re craving the fiery heat of spicy dishes or the delicate balance of fragrant herbs, Para Thai has something to satisfy every palate.

Indulge in a diverse array of dishes that showcase the rich and vibrant culinary heritage of Thailand. From classic favorites like Pad Thai and Green Curry to lesser-known gems like Massaman Curry, get ready to experience the magic of Thai cuisine at Para Thai.

Operating hours: 11 AM – 10 PM (Opening soon)

Contact: 03 9770 1511

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

– Why is Pavilion Kuala Lumpur popular?

Located in the heart of Kuala Lumpur, Pavilion Kuala Lumpur blends the best of the international and local retail world and is positioned as the defining authority in fashion, food and urban leisure.

– What food is KL famous for?

Malaysian food is intriguing. It’s a melting pot of flavours, ingredients and techniques reflecting the multi-cultural country and nowhere is that more evident than in the capital city, KL—where there are Chinese, Malay as well as Indian influences. While there are plenty of cuisines and dishes to choose from, Nasi Lemak is Malaysia’s (unofficial) national dish and there’s a plethora of restaurants, even street stalls in KL that are known for that particular dish.

– What to eat in Damansara Heights?

Other than the many options available in Pavilion Damansara Heights, hungry foodies can head to the long list of restaurants in the neighbourhood that include Japas by Jeff Ramsey, Maillard Grill, Kazu KL, Croisserie Artisan Bakery, Blonde and more.

