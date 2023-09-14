Make a night to remember by visiting these restaurants near Lower Parel in Mumbai

The streets bustling with young crowd, the tired working adults heading to local bars, and skyscrapers shadowing the skwy — this is how Lower Parel’s scenery paints itself every day. Considered to be one of the busiest and poshest areas in South Mumbai, Lower Parel and the areas near this part of the town are also known to be the epicentre of incredible restaurants and local cafes. Its popular areas like One World Centre, Kamala Mills, and Palladium Mall house eateries that offer great food and good vibes.

What makes the eating scene in restaurants and cafes near and in Lower Parel Mumbai so unique is the crowd that you will spot at these places. It is a mix of young and older individuals, making this area suitable for everyone to visit. What’s even more intriguing is that you can hop from one place to another to try out different cuisines as well.

Many restaurants and cafes near Lower Parel are established by renowned chefs and entrepreneurs. Sameer Seth and Yash Bhanage, the founders of Hunger Inc. Hospitality Ltd launched the iconic – The Bombay Canteen. Slink & Bardot, the popular restaurant and bar near Lower Parel is the brainchild of veteran restaurateurs Vicky Singh and Riyaaz Amlani. The popular Lower Parel cafe that goes by the name Demy was founded by filmmaker Sanjay Shetty and the team behind Chrome Hospitality including Dhaval Udeshi, Pawan Shahri, and Nikita Harsinghani. This ensures that your food journey in this area is never going to be disappointing.

If you are looking to explore restaurants and cafes near Lower Parel, then scroll down to check out some of the best places to eat in this area.

The ‘IT’ list of restaurants and cafes near Lower Parel