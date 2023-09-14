facebook
Make a night to remember by visiting these restaurants near Lower Parel in Mumbai
Make a night to remember by visiting these restaurants near Lower Parel in Mumbai
14 Sep 2023 05:00 PM

Make a night to remember by visiting these restaurants near Lower Parel in Mumbai

Ananya Swaroop
Make a night to remember by visiting these restaurants near Lower Parel in Mumbai
Make a night to remember by visiting these restaurants near Lower Parel in Mumbai

The streets bustling with young crowd, the tired working adults heading to local bars, and skyscrapers shadowing the skwy — this is how Lower Parel’s scenery paints itself every day. Considered to be one of the busiest and poshest areas in South Mumbai, Lower Parel and the areas near this part of the town are also known to be the epicentre of incredible restaurants and local cafes. Its popular areas like One World Centre, Kamala Mills, and Palladium Mall house eateries that offer great food and good vibes.

What makes the eating scene in restaurants and cafes near and in Lower Parel Mumbai so unique is the crowd that you will spot at these places. It is a mix of young and older individuals, making this area suitable for everyone to visit. What’s even more intriguing is that you can hop from one place to another to try out different cuisines as well.

Many restaurants and cafes near Lower Parel are established by renowned chefs and entrepreneurs. Sameer Seth and Yash Bhanage, the founders of Hunger Inc. Hospitality Ltd launched the iconic – The Bombay Canteen. Slink & Bardot, the popular restaurant and bar near Lower Parel is the brainchild of veteran restaurateurs Vicky Singh and Riyaaz Amlani. The popular Lower Parel cafe that goes by the name Demy was founded by filmmaker Sanjay Shetty and the team behind Chrome Hospitality including Dhaval Udeshi, Pawan Shahri, and Nikita Harsinghani. This ensures that your food journey in this area is never going to be disappointing.

If you are looking to explore restaurants and cafes near Lower Parel, then scroll down to check out some of the best places to eat in this area.

The ‘IT’ list of restaurants and cafes near Lower Parel

1 /10

Slink & Bardot
Slink & Bardot

Price for two: INR 3500

The most popular French cuisine restaurant and bar in Lower Parel has to be Slink & Bardot. With its velvet seating, vibrant wallpapers, antique decor and plants ornamenting the space, be ready to be transformed into another world. Sip delicious cocktails as you enjoy your perfectly curated Sunday brunches at this restaurant.

Must-try dishes: Steak Tartare, Potato Gratin, Pork Belly, Duck

Address
Shop 329/A, Thadani House, Worli
Phone
+91 7045904728
2 /10

Ditas
Ditas

Price for two: INR 3500

Ditas is one of the few places in Lower Parel that offers the best vibes along with scrumptious food. While you enjoy your delicious meal, you might even hear one of your favourite songs playing in the background, compelling you to croon along. With a promise of great hospitality, Ditas also offers a menu that has a wide range of lip-smacking food options. Don’t leave without taking a snap around the most Insta-worthy areas of the restaurant.

Must-try dishes: Peri Peri Chicken, Japanese Miso Bowl, Morel Cacio e Pepe, Moroccan Chicken Skewers

Address
402, Ground Floor, World Crest, Senapati Bapat Marg
Phone
+91 9540021414
3 /10

Ishaara
Ishaara

Price for two: INR 1900

What makes the food-eating experience at Ishaara unique is the fact that it is operated by an amiable staff with hearing and speech impairment. Their elaborate Indian menu is also worth exploring. It includes dishes from across regions with varieties like North Indian delicacies, Bengali favourites, Kolhapuri must-haves and more. Enjoy your meal with some live music that will soothe your soul.

Must-try dishes: Flourless Brownie, Grilled Chicken Steak, Dahi Puri, Chaat, Seafood, Dal

Address
462, 3rd Floor, Palladium Mall, High Street Phoenix, Senapati Bapat Marg
Phone
+91 8657531989
4 /10

Smoke House Deli
Smoke House Deli

Price for two: INR 1100

A household name for many, Smoke House Deli is one of the best cafes in Lower Parel. The place is known for serving food that is made from locally sourced ingredients that are healthy and organic. From burgers to salads, every meal that arrives on your table is extra fresh. Do not leave without trying their delicious desserts.

Must-try dishes: Smoke House Toasted Onion & Superseed Bagel, Chocolate Overload Pancakes, Old School Masala & Salli Omelette, BBQ Chicken Wings

Address
462, High Street Phoenix, Senapati Bapat Marg
Phone
+91 9152017981
5 /10

Butterfly High
Butterfly High

Price for two: INR 1900

One of the new restaurants that have opened up in Lower Parel, Butterfly High is becoming everyone’s favourite quite swiftly. The restaurant not only offers a unique gastronomic experience, but also has a very relaxing ambience. Their bar menu offers carefully curated cocktails as the team invites you to explore new flavours and interesting ingredients.

Must-try dishes: Arancini Balls, Exotic Crispy Veg Bao, Masala Fried Prawns, Kerala veg Stew, Butter Chicken With Mini Kulchas

Address
Unit 1, Ground Floor, One Lodha Place
Phone
+91 8655973838
6 /10

Sette Mara
Sette Mara

Price for two: INR 3500

Housed in St. Regis Lower Parel, Sette Mara is a Middle Eastern lounge, bar & kitchen that offers European delicacies. With an ambient backdrop of marine blues & burgundies, their menu boasts of deep hues of aromatic spices & ingredients from the region of the Levant. The bar also offers an excellent collection of signature negronis and artisanal cocktails.

Must-try dishes: Burrata Sette Mara, Whole Cauliflower, Baharat Spiced Lamb, Israeli Couscous Risotto, Salt Baked Whole Seabass

Address
The St. Regis, 462, Senapati Bapat Marg
Phone
+918657522956
7 /10

Eight
Eight

Price for two: INR 3499

This list would be incomplete without the mention of an Oriental restaurant. So, if you are in Lower Parel and craving for authentic Japanese food, Eight is just the place to try out. The Chinese lanterns, the scarlette colour palette, and the classic aromas will grow on you as you wait for your meal. Their menu offers a wide range of sushi, dumplings, rice, and soups, with a bar menu consisting of a selection of Indian and international wines, sake, and more.

Must-try dishes: Textured Chocolate Cake, Chocolate Melt, Caramel Mousse, Prawns Tempura, Jasmine Rice, Sushi

Address
1-4, Second Floor, Block 1, Phoenix Mall, Senapati Bapat Marg
Phone
+91 8047483096
8 /10

The Bombay Canteen
The Bombay Canteen

Price for two: INR 1700

Everyone’s favourite The Bombay Canteen is a must-visit restaurant when you are in Lower Parel. Their menu boasts of Indian dishes that are presented to you with a twist. Every meal served to you comes with a surprise and a promise that it will be soul-satisfying. The Bombay Canteen was placed on number 35 on Asia’s 50 Best Bars in 2023, which indicates that you cannot leave without exploring their drinks menu.

Must-try dishes: Mango Trifle, Peanut Chikki, Roasted Fish, Kutchi Dabeli, Chettinad Prawns, Mango Ice Tea

Address
Unit 1, Process House, Kamala Mills, S.B. Road, Near Radio Mirchi Office
Phone
+91 8880802424
9 /10

Keiba X All Saints
Keiba X All Saints

Price for two: INR 2500

Keibaa (a pan-Asian eatery) teamed up with All Saints (a popular European dining destination) to introduce the local crowd to an amalgamation of Asian and European flavours. Every dish on their menu is a gastronomical adventure. They also host a series of events and bar nights that draw a large crowd to the restaurant.

Must-try dishes: Mushroom Bun, Laksa Soup, Vegetable Dimsums, Maki Rolls, Miso Soup, Pan Fried Noodles

Address
Gate 7, Amateurs Riders Club, Racecourse, Mahalaxmi
Phone
+91 7400066610
10 /10

Demy
Demy

Price for two: INR 2500

Demy is all about the tropical European vibe and is an ideal place for lunches with loved ones, cocktail-sipping sessions with your friends or a low-key date. The cafe is known for its hospitality and inviting atmosphere, besides its indulging menu which offers Chinese, Italian and Continental dishes.

Must-try dishes: Pesto Sandwich, Ghee Roast Chicken, Dimsum, Sushi, Margherita Pizza, Cheesecake

Address
Ground Floor, Trade Centre, Kamala Mills Compound, A Wing
Phone
+91 8047483383
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Why is Lower Parel famous?
This area in South Mumbai is a bustling neighbourhood famous for its shopping and entertainment options.

– Why is it called Lower Parel?
The Parel area of old Mumbai was a part of seven islands originally. Since it was also full of hills the Britishers tore down these areas and dumped the debris in the marshlands which were located in the western region of this area. Since the marshland was much lower than the Parel island geographically, it was named Lower Parel.

– Is Lower Parel a costly area?
It is one of Mumbai’s most affluent and expensive areas.

– Which place is called Heart of Mumbai?
Dadar is the heart of the city.

Hero Image: Courtesy Jay Wennington/Unsplash; Feature Image: Courtesy Davey Gravy/Unsplash

Make a night to remember by visiting these restaurants near Lower Parel in Mumbai

Ananya Swaroop

Cinema has always fascinated Ananya, so much that she got a degree in media to know more about it. She has worked for magazines like Man's World India and CineBlitz as an entertainment writer. When not writing about films and celebrities, she likes to travel to new places or try new cuisines. Travel and Food are her latest interests and she is looking forward to explore these further.

   

