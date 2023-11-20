Head to these restaurants in Delhi’s Aerocity for a scrumptious meal!

While Delhi is loved for its authentic Dal Makhani and scrumptious Butter Chicken, the Aerocity area in Delhi has branded itself as one of the best places to eat at restaurants that offer different cuisines. What makes the dining experience at these restaurants in Aerocity and its nearby places in Delhi even more special are the curated buffets at hotels and live music that these eateries offer.

Delhi’s Aerocity has slowly become the go-to place for local residents for good food and great ambience around the airport area. While many people used to travel to Cyber Hub in Gurgaon to explore new restaurants, the Aerocity area has become a much easier place to commute for people. Restaurants and hotels in areas near Aerocity offer food ranging from cuisines like Japanese, Asian, Mediterranean and more. If you wish to explore these places and enjoy a good meal, here’s a list of Areocity Delhi restaurants that are worth a trip.

10 best restaurants in Aerocity Delhi hotels and nearby areas that are perfect for a yummy meal

Reve

Reve is known for its elegant ambience and diverse menu that includes Continental and Italian cuisines. Best known for its hospitality, popular orders at this restaurant include dishes like Coq Au Vin, Calamari, Crepes, Steak, Pork, Fried Fish and more.

Address: R-2, Lower Ground Floor, Worldmark 1, Aerocity, New Delhi

Timing: 12:00 pm – 11:00 pm

Contact: +91 9711064400

One8 Commune

One8 Commune is a go-to place for people who love sports and are a fan of Virat Kohli. Owned by the Indian cricketer, this two-floor spacious resto bar offers an array of lip-smacking delicacies. The Commune Special cocktails and Vitat Kohli-recommended special vegetarian menu are worth checking out. Other dishes to try at this restaurant in Aerocity Delhi are Black Chicken, Sriracha Chilli Chicken, Andhra Mutton Curry and Canton Prawns.

Address: 8, World Mark 2, IGI Airport, Aerocity, New Delhi

Timing: 12:00 pm – 01:00 am

Contact: +91 9396565656

Kampai

Kampai is one of the most popular Japanese restaurants near the Aerocity hotel area in Delhi. This restaurant serves authentic Japanese food, offering a wide range of sushi, sashimi, and other Japanese delicacies. The contemporary decor and authentic flavours make it a favourite among sushi enthusiasts. Must-try dishes at Kampai are Tori Katsu Curry, Teppanyaki Vegetable Fried Rice and Edamame Chilli Garlic to name a few.

Address: G -02, Worldmark 1, Aerocity, New Delhi

Timing: 12:30 pm – 11:30 pm

Contact: +91 8068972823

K3

Many restaurants in Aerocity Delhi are located in luxurious hotels and they offer live music as well. K3, also known as ‘food theatre’, is one such restaurant in the area. The all-day, award-winning restaurant housed in JW Marriot is best known for its incredible Sunday brunches. Soothing live music and the al fresco dining area is a sign of a good time. Do try their Seafood Platter, Malaysian Chicken Curry and other dishes from their authentic Italian cuisine menu.

Address: JW Marriott New Delhi Aerocity, Asset Area 4, Hospitality District, Near IGI Airport, Aerocity, New Delhi

Timing: Open all-day

Contact: +91 11145212121

Pluck

The restaurant is located in the Pullman Hotel in Aerocity Delhi and is known for its farm-to-table concept. It focuses on using fresh, locally sourced ingredients to create innovative and flavorful dishes. The best part is that they offer a service called the Farmer’s Basket where you can choose fresh veggies of your choice and they’ll cook and prepare a dish for you with the selection you made. Do try dishes like Chocolate Parfait, Chocolate Dome, Club Sandwich, Coffees and Cookies.

Address: Asset 2, Hospitality District, Aerocity, New Delhi

Timing: 08:00 am – 12:00 am

Contact: +91 9871666600

Nua Cafe

This restaurant near Aerocity is the best place to enjoy a good tall glass of tantalising cocktails or a cup of coffee. With gorgeous and vibrant decor that will leave you spellbound, the restro-bar offers an array of scrumptious continental dishes including Chicken Croquettes, Lemon Grass Tofu, Tacos, and Shawarma, along with specially curated unique cocktails.

Address: Worldmark 3, Asset No. 7, Ground Floor, Aerocity, Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi

Timing: Open all-day

Contact: +91 8068971483

Plum by Bentchair

While many restaurants in Aerocity Delhi offer live music and a buzzing ambience, Plum by Bentchair is one of the best places to check out for a cosy meal. The restaurant is the most Instagrammable spot in the area near Aerocity with a mirage of luminous and kaleidoscopic decor. This place is perfect for enjoying drinks and yummy Asian food with your friends. Must-try options from the menu include Elderflower Cocktail, Thai Mojito, Cappuccino Frappe, Turnip Cake, Honey Ice Cream, and Peach Mocktail.

Address: Ground Floor, Worldmark 2, Aerocity, New Delhi

Timing: 12:00 pm – 11:00 pm

Contact: +91 7303156444

AnnaMaya Food Hall

AnnaMaya is a vibrant food hall located in Andaz Delhi. It offers a unique dining experience with a focus on organic and locally sourced ingredients. They also offer a whole variety of artisanal produce that are up for sale. The menu includes a variety of global cuisines with popular orders including dishes like Lamb Chops, Grilled Fish and beverages like Peach Lemonade, Monster Shake and Masala Chai.

Address: Asset 1, Aerocity, New Delhi

Timing: 06:30 am – 11:00 pm

Contact: +91 8588804222

Khubani

This palatial restaurant in Aerocity Delhi will literally transport you to the Middle East. The eatery offers a specially curated multi-cuisine menu with influences from Middle-Eastern cooking. It is one of the best places for fine dining. Do not forget to try the classic favourites like Phoenix Roll, California Our Way, Khubani Kapaneer and Thai Curry.

Address: 1, Hospitality District, Aerocity, New Delhi

Timing: 12:00 pm – 02:00 am

Contact: +91 8069168800

Kuuraku Ramen

Kuuraku Ramen is an authentic Japanese restaurant which serves one of the best street food in the city. People often flock by to eat ramen at this restaurant. Other favourite orders include dishes like Chicken Curry Rice, Gyoza, Sushi, Japanese Curry Rice, and Gyoza which are a must-try.

Address: Unit 2, Lower Ground Floor, Worldmark 1, Aerocity, New Delhi

Timing: 12:00 pm – 10:00 pm

Contact: +91 9560279600

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– What is Aerocity famous for?

This area of the capital city is known for its luxurious hotels, restaurants, stores, and modern architecture.

– Which is better Cyber Hub or Aerocity?

Delhi residents recommend that Aerocity is a better option to explore new restaurants.

– Is Aerocity Delhi residential?

No, it is a safe and walkable district with multi-modal connectivity, open spaces and modern amenities.

– Is Aerocity in Delhi or Gurgaon?

It is a 45-acre complex near Delhi’s international airport that was set up as a transit hub.

Hero Image: Courtesy CandyRetriever/Shutterstock; Feature Image: Courtesy Okan Sumer/Shutterstock