Finding your ‘after work escape’? Discover the best BKC hangout spots for office-goers

So much has already been written about Mumbai that every time you enter the city’s name on Google, you are bombarded with suggestions on how to navigate the city. What’s best about the Mayanagri is that you can experience the best of both worlds in the same place. Even when it comes to food, Mumbai is a city where a ten-rupee vada pav is as scrumptious as the expensive sushi that you order in fancy restaurants. Places like BKC, Bandra, and Lower Parel are always seeing new restaurant openings and it almost gets hard to find a good place to visit.

BKC or Bandra Kurla Complex, for one, has been revamped into a food hub in the past few years. Every time you visit this side of Mumbai, you’d find a new eatery popping up in a corner. You will be spoiled for choices as the many restaurants in BKC offer different cuisines. We have curated a list of restaurants at the BKC that you can try the next time you are there.

Restaurants in BKC that offer some of the best meals for breakfast, lunch and dinner

BKC is quite a busy area, courtesy of the many multinational companies that have found their home there. Be it an early morning breakfast or a late dinner, you will find several restaurants to satisfy your cravings. Check out the best places to eat at BKC.

Pret A Manger

If sandwiches for breakfast seem like a good idea, then BKC has a brand new spot for you. The 39-year-old British sandwich shop franchise chain, Pret A Manger, finally has a new address in BKC. The first outlet in the country, this sandwich shop offers a variety of delicious options. The sweet smell of porridge and breakfast bowls takes over in the morning, and you’d be drawn to try one meal here for sure.

Must try: Egg mayo granary sandwich, smoked chicken and red tapenade baguette, mango and banana sunshine bowl

Address: Maker Maxity, Ground Floor, 3 North Avenue

Phone: Not available

Meal for two: INR 1,000 approx.

Sante Spa Cuisine

Sante Spa Cuisine offers one of the best guacamole in town and it’s a good enough reason to head out to this restaurant in BKC. Their all-vegetarian menu consists of locally sourced, gluten-free, low-calorie dishes that can be eaten at any point in the day. Sip on a delicious glass of sangria or herbal tea to feel refreshed.

Must try: Whole wheat spaghetti with kale pesto, quinoa pilaf biryani, chilled watermelon gazpacho, crunchy chlorophyll dim sums

Address: Unit No. 6, Ground Floor, First International Financial Centre, G Block

Phone: 022 26532299

Meal for two: INR 2,000 approx.

Blah!

If you are looking for an Instagrammable spot to eat, then Blah! is just the place for you. The aesthetically pleasing BKC restaurant is a vibe on its own. The food is perfect for lunch or breakfast with a menu that ranges from sushi to tasty kebabs.

Must try: Nutella french toast, Salmon salad, Malai chicken, Pancakes, Nachos, Burger

Address: G 4, Plot 70, Ground Floor, Capital Building, Block G, MMRDA BKC

Phone: +91 7710805999

Meal for two: INR 2000 approx.

O Pedro

Get transported to Goa with the magic that is O Pedro. With great cocktails and authentic Goan savours, O Pedro’s menu is packed with mouthwatering flavours and unique dishes. It’s a seafood lover paradise as their fresh-caught crab and giant prawns are unmissable.

Must try: Traditional poee with flavoured butters, the snapper coconut fish curry, the wood-fire seafood

Address: Unit 2, Plot C 68, Jet Airways – Godrej

Phone: +91 75065 25554

Meal for two: INR 1,800 approx.

Masala Library

Masala Library is one of the most popular restaurants in BKC. The brainchild of Jiggs Kalra, their menu offers several North Indian dishes with a creative twist. Get ready for some theatrical preciseness when you see your dish coming your way to your table.

Must try: Butter chicken, Jalebi with caviar, Paan-flavoured candy floss

Address: First International Financial Centre, Ground Floor, Bandra Kurla Complex

Phone: 022 50645640

Meal for two: INR 5,000 approx.

Pa Pa Ya

What makes Pa Pa Ya stand apart from other Asian restaurants in BKC is their contemporary spin on the cuisine. The menu offers dishes from Thai, Japanese, Korean, and Malaysian cuisine with a modern take on staples. Expect to be offered dishes like sushi and small plates with a hint of mixology and molecular gastronomy.

Must try: Spicy salmon, Sushi pizza, Chicken gyoza, Sushi platter, Laksa soup, Crispy lotus stem

Address: G-2, Ground Floor, North Avenue, Maker Maxity

Phone: +91 7400433430

Meal for two: INR 2,600 approx.

Butterfly High

Like many other restaurants in BKC, Butterfly High also doubles as a co-working space during the day. One can walk in at any hour and enjoy high-speed wifi and tasty food here.

Must try: Lotus stem chips with plum sauce, Keema & cheese-stuffed smoked razali kabab, Butter chicken with mini kulchas, Coriander pesto bajra pasta, Bailey’s banoffee pie

Address: Unit 4, Ground Floor, Jet Airways Godrej G Block, Next to MCA

Phone: 022 61736203

Meal for two: INR 1,500 approx.

CinCin

CinCin loosely translates to “to your health” and this BKC restaurant is all about that. Bringing you the cheery vibe of the Amalfi Coast, their menu offers some of the best Italian dishes. What makes this place more intriguing is its bar that pays homage to the local Venetian institutions known as bacari. They serve wines by the glass with a side of small delectable bites called Cicchetti.

Must try: Lasagne e Funghi, Napoli-style, Hand-rolled Burrata pizza, and of course a glass of Prosecco

Address: Unit 001, Ground Floor, Raheja Towers, Plot C-30, C-Block

Phone: 022 61378070

Meal for two: INR 2,000 approx.

Yauatcha

A perfect restaurant for dinner in BKC, Yauatcha is a local outlet of the famous London-based dim sum house. The menu offers magnificent dishes from contemporary Cantonese cuisine along with delicious cocktails and wines. Their dessert selection is the best, so be ready to satisfy all your sweet tooth cravings here.

Must try: Asparagus and water chestnut, Prawns and Chinese chives dumplings, Stir fry Kam Heyong lamb, Darjeeling first flush, Macaron ice creams.

Address: Raheja Towers, Bandra Kurla Complex

Phone: +91 9222222800

Meal for two: INR 3000 approx.

Chufang

Hidden in a quiet corner of BKC, Chufang offers dishes from different Asian countries under one roof. The restaurant offers some of the most authentic dishes from Japan and China, intricately prepared by the talented chef Arbin Tamang. What’s most fascinating is the fact that they have an elaborate vegetarian and Jain menu too.

Must try: Chicken coriander dim sum, Sriracha chicken dim sum, Prawns in truffle oil mayonnaise, Crab kani uramaki roll, Roast lamb blue rice edamame in burnt garlic, Pot rice and chokoret

Address: Adani Inspire, Main Road, G Block

Phone: +91 7350650673

Meal for two: INR 2,500 approx.

