10 best restaurants near Delhi airport to grab a meal before your flight

Delhi is a city that proudly boasts of offering some of the best food in the country. While old Dilli is laced with street food joints offering amazing kebabs and Mughlai dishes, New Delhi has a lot of restaurants and cafes in every budget. One of the most prime locations of Delhi, the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, also has a lot of restaurants around it. Here’s a list of the best restaurants near Delhi airport to head over to.

Whether you are looking for a quick bite before your flight, or you just want to meet a friend over a long Sunday brunch, these restaurants are ideal for any occasion. Of course, Delhi airport has a lot of restaurants and cafes in its own premises, so if you are flying out of or to Delhi, there will be no dearth of options. But the ones near it are some of the best and most amazing ones in the city. From Asian to Indian, these cover a wide range of cuisines.

Most of these restaurants are in Aerocity, a hospitality and accommodation zone located right near Indira Gandhi International Airport that houses a lot of hotels and restaurants. This neighbourhood is synonymous with all things high-end and luxury, and serves as the best spot for long layovers. While there are plenty of restaurants near Delhi airport, we have handpicked the 10 best ones for you.

Best restaurants near Delhi airport