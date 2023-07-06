10 best restaurants near Delhi airport to grab a meal before your flight

Delhi is a city that proudly boasts of offering some of the best food in the country. While old Dilli is laced with street food joints offering amazing kebabs and Mughlai dishes, New Delhi has a lot of restaurants and cafes in every budget. One of the most prime locations of Delhi, the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, also has a lot of restaurants around it. Here’s a list of the best restaurants near Delhi airport to head over to.
Whether you are looking for a quick bite before your flight, or you just want to meet a friend over a long Sunday brunch, these restaurants are ideal for any occasion. Of course, Delhi airport has a lot of restaurants and cafes in its own premises, so if you are flying out of or to Delhi, there will be no dearth of options. But the ones near it are some of the best and most amazing ones in the city. From Asian to Indian, these cover a wide range of cuisines.
Most of these restaurants are in Aerocity, a hospitality and accommodation zone located right near Indira Gandhi International Airport that houses a lot of hotels and restaurants. This neighbourhood is synonymous with all things high-end and luxury, and serves as the best spot for long layovers. While there are plenty of restaurants near Delhi airport, we have handpicked the 10 best ones for you.
Best restaurants near Delhi airport
Andaz Delhi’s bespoke eatery is a healthy offering to diners who are looking for something away from the oil and grease. With multiple juice, smoothies, smoothie bowls, detox cleansers and more, their menu is a health enthusiast’s paradise. Even their pizzas are nothing but nutrition-dense flatbreads. This restaurant near Delhi airport is a perfect stop for a quick and healthy meal.
Nearest airport terminal: Terminal 3 (4 kms)
Another offering by Andaz Delhi, AnnaMaya is a modern food hall that is inspired by the colours and flavours from around the world. Their breakfast offerings deserve a special mention. With amla shots, a live artisanal cereal bar, made-to-order juices and smoothies, South Indian and Asian sections, and regulars like fresh fruits, cheese and cold cuts, fresh bakes and more, it certainly is one of the best restaurants near Delhi airport.
Nearest airport terminal: Terminal 3 (4 kms)
This is India’s first true retail restaurant where you can take home items from the restaurant décor if you like them. Yes, you heard that right! A restaurant with delectable food offering and Instagrammable corners, Plum by Bent Chair is just where you need to be if you want to dine somewhere super aesthetic. Their Elderflower Cocktail, Turnip Cake, and Honey Ice Cream are highly recommended.
Nearest airport terminal: Terminal 3 (3.8 kms)
With exquisite dining concepts, Viva is an all-day diner that provides an array of Indian and international delicacies. They serve breakfast, lunch, high tea and dinner. So no matter what time of the day you walk in, you won’t be disappointed. The décor is pretty amazing too – with large window panes and dramatic lighting adding more character to the restaurant.
Image: Courtesy HolidayInn
Nearest airport terminal: Terminal 3 (3.6 kms)
Holiday Inn’s another luxury offering is this Italian restaurant. Bright, colourful, packed with quirky art and featuring a cosy seating arrangement, this restaurant near Delhi airport is all things contemporary. With the choicest selections of pizzas, pasta and grills, L’ Osteria Bella is a highly recommended one for all the lovers of Italian cuisine.
Image: Courtesy HolidayInn
Nearest airport terminal: Terminal 3 (3.6 kms)
The Cantonese restaurant at Andaz Delhi is another great place to visit if you are near the Delhi airport. Their kitchen is headed and handled by regional chefs, so that they stay true to the authenticity of the cuisine. Some of their must-haves are the Hong Kong Duck with Barbeque Sauce and Mini Bao, Fried Prawn Toast, Old Monk Caramelised Hazelnuts Gelato, and more.
Image: Courtesy Facebook
Nearest airport terminal: Terminal 3 (4.5 kms)
Quoin by Novotel is the only sports bar in Aerocity. Featuring an elegant décor theme, this place not only does have great food, but also have live screenings of all the latest matches. They even have a pool table inside the restaurant. So head over to Quoin on days when you have an important match to watch. They are also known for their Thin Crust Chicken Pizza, Finger Chips, and English Breakfast.
Nearest airport terminal: Terminal 3 (4.1 kms)
Radisson Blu Plaza’s Indian restaurant, The Great Kabab Factory is the kebab specialist, as the name suggests. Specialising in North Indian, Mughlai, Kebab, Biryani, Continental and Chinese fares, they also have a set Chef’s Tasting Menu apart from the regular menu that makes it even more special. Their Galouti Kebab is highly recommended.
Image: Courtesy The Great Kabab Factory
Nearest airport terminal: Terminal 3 (5 kms)
Pluck at Pullman draws the inspiration for its menu from its in-house organic farm and transforms them into dishes from around the world. At Farmer’s Basket at Pluck, they follow the concept of “You choose, we serve”. This means that you can choose from a wide range of their fresh and organic raw materials and ingredients, choose a dish of your own liking, select the cooking style and the cuisine you want, from Indian, Asian or Continental and the team at Pluck will cook you a sumptuous meal.
Nearest airport terminal: Terminal 3 (4.2 kms)
Kampai will take you on a culinary trip to Japan. This restaurant near Delhi airport specialises in authentic food from the different provinces of Japan. The number of Japanese nationals working at this restaurant has also led Kampai to stay true to its roots. The Japanese chef’s expertise lies in sushi and ramen, and this is undoubtedly one of the best places in town offering these.
Nearest airport terminal: Terminal 3 (3.8 kms)
