10 best restaurants near Delhi airport to grab a meal before your flight
06 Jul 2023 05:00 PM

Sreetama Basu
Delhi is a city that proudly boasts of offering some of the best food in the country. While old Dilli is laced with street food joints offering amazing kebabs and Mughlai dishes, New Delhi has a lot of restaurants and cafes in every budget. One of the most prime locations of Delhi, the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, also has a lot of restaurants around it. Here’s a list of the best restaurants near Delhi airport to head over to.

Whether you are looking for a quick bite before your flight, or you just want to meet a friend over a long Sunday brunch, these restaurants are ideal for any occasion. Of course, Delhi airport has a lot of restaurants and cafes in its own premises, so if you are flying out of or to Delhi, there will be no dearth of options. But the ones near it are some of the best and most amazing ones in the city. From Asian to Indian, these cover a wide range of cuisines.

Most of these restaurants are in Aerocity, a hospitality and accommodation zone located right near Indira Gandhi International Airport that houses a lot of hotels and restaurants. This neighbourhood is synonymous with all things high-end and luxury, and serves as the best spot for long layovers. While there are plenty of restaurants near Delhi airport, we have handpicked the 10 best ones for you.

Best restaurants near Delhi airport

Jump To / Table of Contents

1 /10

Soul Pantry
Soul Pantry

INR 1700

Andaz Delhi’s bespoke eatery is a healthy offering to diners who are looking for something away from the oil and grease. With multiple juice, smoothies, smoothie bowls, detox cleansers and more, their menu is a health enthusiast’s paradise. Even their pizzas are nothing but nutrition-dense flatbreads. This restaurant near Delhi airport is a perfect stop for a quick and healthy meal.

Nearest airport terminal: Terminal 3 (4 kms)

Address
Gate No. 5, Andaz Delhi, Asset No.1, Aerocity, New Delhi, Delhi 110037
Phone
+9111 4903 1361
Timings
10:00 am to 11:00 pm
Check out Soul Pantry at Andaz here

2 /10

AnnaMaya
AnnaMaya

INR 3500

Another offering by Andaz Delhi, AnnaMaya is a modern food hall that is inspired by the colours and flavours from around the world. Their breakfast offerings deserve a special mention. With amla shots, a live artisanal cereal bar, made-to-order juices and smoothies, South Indian and Asian sections, and regulars like fresh fruits, cheese and cold cuts, fresh bakes and more, it certainly is one of the best restaurants near Delhi airport.

Nearest airport terminal: Terminal 3 (4 kms)

Address
Ground Floor, Asset No.1, Aerocity, New Delhi, Delhi 110037
Phone
+91 85888 04222
Timings
06:30 am to 12.00
Check out AnnaMaya here

3 /10

Plum by Bent Chair
Plum by Bent Chair

INR 2500

This is India’s first true retail restaurant where you can take home items from the restaurant décor if you like them. Yes, you heard that right! A restaurant with delectable food offering and Instagrammable corners, Plum by Bent Chair is just where you need to be if you want to dine somewhere super aesthetic. Their Elderflower Cocktail, Turnip Cake, and Honey Ice Cream are highly recommended.

Nearest airport terminal: Terminal 3 (3.8 kms)

Address
The Walk, Worldmark 2, Aerocity, New Delhi, Delhi 110037
Phone
+91 73031 56444
Timings
12:00 pm to 01:00 am
Check out Plum by Bent Chair here

4 /10

Viva-All Day Dining
Viva-All Day Dining

INR 3000

With exquisite dining concepts, Viva is an all-day diner that provides an array of Indian and international delicacies. They serve breakfast, lunch, high tea and dinner. So no matter what time of the day you walk in, you won’t be disappointed. The décor is pretty amazing too – with large window panes and dramatic lighting adding more character to the restaurant.

Image: Courtesy HolidayInn

Nearest airport terminal: Terminal 3 (3.6 kms)

Address
Asset Area 12 Hospitality District, Holiday Inn New Delhi International Airport, Asset Area 12,, Hospitality District, Aerocity, Indira Gandhi International Airport, Aerocity, New Delhi, Delhi 110037
Phone
+91 81304 96069
Timings
07:00 am to 11:30 pm
Check out Viva here

5 /10

L' Osteria Bella
L' Osteria Bella

INR 2500

Holiday Inn’s another luxury offering is this Italian restaurant. Bright, colourful, packed with quirky art and featuring a cosy seating arrangement, this restaurant near Delhi airport is all things contemporary. With the choicest selections of pizzas, pasta and grills, L’ Osteria Bella is a highly recommended one for all the lovers of Italian cuisine.

Image: Courtesy HolidayInn

Nearest airport terminal: Terminal 3 (3.6 kms)

Address
Hospitality District, Asset Area 12, Asset Area 12 Hospitality District, Holiday Inn New Delhi International Airport, Aerocity Access Rd, Aerocity, New Delhi, Delhi 110037
Phone
+91 70427 94540
Timings
12:00 pm to 3:00 pm, 6:00 pm to 11.30 pm
Check out L' Osteria Bella here

6 /10

The Hong Kong Club
The Hong Kong Club

INR 3500

The Cantonese restaurant at Andaz Delhi is another great place to visit if you are near the Delhi airport. Their kitchen is headed and handled by regional chefs, so that they stay true to the authenticity of the cuisine. Some of their must-haves are the Hong Kong Duck with Barbeque Sauce and Mini Bao, Fried Prawn Toast, Old Monk Caramelised Hazelnuts Gelato, and more.

Image: Courtesy Facebook

Nearest airport terminal: Terminal 3 (4.5 kms)

Address
Andaz Delhi, The Hong Kong Club, Asset No. 1, Northern Access Rd, Aerocity, New Delhi, Delhi 110037
Phone
+91 85888 42919
Timings
7:00 pm to 4:30 am
Check out The Hong Kong Club here

7 /10

Quoin
Quoin

INR 3500

Quoin by Novotel is the only sports bar in Aerocity. Featuring an elegant décor theme, this place not only does have great food, but also have live screenings of all the latest matches. They even have a pool table inside the restaurant. So head over to Quoin on days when you have an important match to watch. They are also known for their Thin Crust Chicken Pizza, Finger Chips, and English Breakfast.

Nearest airport terminal: Terminal 3 (4.1 kms)

Address
Asset No 02 GMR Hospitality District IGI Airport New Delhi, Aerocity- Novotel Lobby Level, Northern Access Rd, New Delhi, Delhi 110037
Phone
+91 98716 66600
Timings
24 hours
Check out Quoin here

8 /10

The Great Kabab Factory
The Great Kabab Factory

INR 5500

Radisson Blu Plaza’s Indian restaurant, The Great Kabab Factory is the kebab specialist, as the name suggests. Specialising in North Indian, Mughlai, Kebab, Biryani, Continental and Chinese fares, they also have a set Chef’s Tasting Menu apart from the regular menu that makes it even more special. Their Galouti Kebab is highly recommended.

Image: Courtesy The Great Kabab Factory

Nearest airport terminal: Terminal 3 (5 kms)

Address
Corporate Floor, Radisson Blu Plaza hotel NH-8, New Delhi, Delhi 110037
Phone
+9111 2677 9191
Check out The Great Kabab Factory here

9 /10

Farmer’s Basket at Pluck
Farmer’s Basket at Pluck

INR 3000

Pluck at Pullman draws the inspiration for its menu from its in-house organic farm and transforms them into dishes from around the world. At Farmer’s Basket at Pluck, they follow the concept of “You choose, we serve”. This means that you can choose from a wide range of their fresh and organic raw materials and ingredients, choose a dish of your own liking, select the cooking style and the cuisine you want, from Indian, Asian or Continental and the team at Pluck will cook you a sumptuous meal.

Nearest airport terminal: Terminal 3 (4.2 kms)

Address
Asset No 02 GMR Hospitality District IGI Airport New Delhi, Aerocity, Delhi 110037- Pullman Lobby level, New Delhi, Delhi 110037
Phone
+9111 4608 0840
Timings
6:30 am to 11:30 pm
Check out Pluck here

10 /10

Kampai
Kampai

Kampai will take you on a culinary trip to Japan. This restaurant near Delhi airport specialises in authentic food from the different provinces of Japan. The number of Japanese nationals working at this restaurant has also led Kampai to stay true to its roots. The Japanese chef’s expertise lies in sushi and ramen, and this is undoubtedly one of the best places in town offering these.

Nearest airport terminal: Terminal 3 (3.8 kms)

Address
Worldmark 1, G-02, Aerocity, Delhi 110037
Phone
+91 93192 74015
Timings
12:00 pm to 11.30 pm
Check out Kampai here

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Question: What to do in 6 hour layover in Delhi Airport?

Answer: You can enjoy a meal, go on a shopping spree, relax at a lounge, let yourself loose at a spa in the Delhi airport in a 6 hour layover.

Question: How can I spend my layover time in Delhi Airport?

Answer: You can enjoy a delicious meal, go shopping, relax at a lounge, let yourself loose at a spa and relieve all your stress when you have a layover.

Question: Where to wait at Delhi Airport Terminal 3?

Answer: Terminal 3 has a Plaza Premium and VIP lounge in the arrival hall. There are also online travel site where you can do hourly booking for these and choose any slot.

Question: Is food free in Delhi Airport lounge?

Answer: The Plaza Premium Lounge at Delhi airport offers comfortable seating, complimentary food and beverages, and a selection of newspapers and magazines.

Question: How to get 2 rupees food in airport?

Answer: At the Encalm Lounge at T3 Delhi International Airport, you can enjoy food for INR 2 only, from their extensive menu without paying any extra charges. This minimal charge is what the lounge operator would have to pay on a card transaction as a merchant fee.

best restaurants in delhi Best pan-asian restaurants in Delhi IGI airport
10 best restaurants near Delhi airport to grab a meal before your flight

Sreetama Basu

A journalism student who studied the subject only to meet SRK in person, she settled for the best way to meet him. Covering Entertainment throughout her career, and now Food, Health and Lifestyle as well, Sreetama is also a self-proclaimed plant mom. In love with all things slow and quiet, she can often be found hunting for quiet corners with a glass of wine in hand. Other loves include little, inconsequential things, like neatly tucked-in bedsheets and big, significant things, like whole cheesecakes. She dreams of being a baker and writing about food someday.

   

