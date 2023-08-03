Best spots near MG road to swing by on your next restaurant run in Bangalore

From candlelit spaces with cocktails and Continental fare to no-fuss spots with meaty steaks and decadent desserts — there’s nary a food craving or occasion that a restaurant near Bangalore’s bustling MG road can’t cater to. Here’s a look at a few local-favourite spots.
Every evening of every day in Bangalore, every restaurant in and near the thriving Mahatma Gandhi Road (MG Road) is buzzing with discerning diners. Some satiate their sweet tooth with a sundae at an old-school ice-cream shop, others get to know their colleagues better over large mugs of craft beer. Many show up to one of the neighbourhood’s many romantic spots in their finest dresses for date night. This abundance of dining spots is complemented by malls, arcades, theatres, and other entertainment centres around the area.
No surprises why this part of town — according to a report by Indian Express — took the crown in a 2023 ranking of the top 30 high streets in India by real-estate company Knight Frank India, rubbing shoulders with the likes of Linking Road in Mumbai. Its neighbouring spots, Commercial Street, Brigade Road, and Church Street came in at seventh, ninth, and tenth spots respectively. Needless to say, if there’s a party or special occasion in the city, there’s no better spot to head to than this one. Best part? The connectivity here is quite exceptional, with several metro stations and bus routes at a commuter’s disposal. Here’s our pick of the best spots to hit up.
Best restaurants near MG Road to add to your dining itinerary
One of the most popular spots for some good old-fashioned wining and dining — Salvadores is as romantic as they come. The space’s European charm is undeniable, with the ambiance featuring pastel upholstery, wooden decor, and a rooftop space with chalkboard menus. On the menu are Mediterranean, French, Italian, Continental, and Ceylonese creations — steaks, salads, soups, pasta, the works. For dessert, there’s carrot cake, pavlova, lemon meringue pie, and tiramisu. The vino collection is extensive and the service impeccable.
Elegant decor meets bold Thai flavours at this stunning dining destination nestled within the lush gardens of The Oberoi. At this alfresco space, old-school wooden lanterns and soft upholstery are complemented by a picturesque lake — making it quite charming, romantic, and ‘gram worthy. On the menu are authentic bites — satays, spring rolls, noodles, curries, salads, dumplings, the works. The phad Thai, wok-tossed fried rice, tapioca dumplings, and desserts (often seasonal) come highly recommended. Pair it all with a heady glass from their selection of wines.
Another popular date spot in the city, Toast & Tonic features modern wooden decor, candlelight details, and impeccable service. This is one of Bangalore’s best destinations for a Gin & Tonic. That aside, the menu’s most recommended features include the Shrimp and Feta Flatbread, Prawn Katsu Slider, Crab Bisque, Pork Belly, Naga Chilli Chicken Wings, Mushroom and Asparagus Risotto, and Flash-Aged Steak. The Lobster Risotto with sweet potato leaves and chilli comes highly recommended. As do their desserts — Caramelised White Chocolate Cheesecake, French Classic Chocolate Cake, and Karma Sutra.
A two-floor, chic space for all things frozen and sweet — Art of Delight boasts an extensive menu of desserts. We’re talking sundaes — hot chocolate fudge, strawberry trifle, banana split, mud pie, the works — as well as cheesecakes and ice-cream sandwiches. Their Double Fudge Brownie and Nutella Skillet come highly recommended. If that doesn’t spell indulgence, we don’t know what does.
An iconic, vintage dining destination — The Only Place has been giving Bengaluru a taste of American steakhouses since 1965. On the menu are classics like sandwiches, steaks, burgers, and desserts. Of these, the Philly Steak with pepper sauce, Sirloin Tips, Charbroiled Steak, Filet Mignon, and Chicken Steak come highly recommended. As do the desserts – Apple Pie, Chocolate Fudge Cake, and Cherry Pie. Vegetarians, there are plenty of plant-based alternatives to choose from as well.
A go-to for ice-creams in the city, this no-frills parlour is almost always buzzing with patrons, who span generations. The vintage spot — which has been around since 1982 — has an extensive menu. Of these, the Brownie Fudge, Hot Chocolate Fudge, Chocolate Malt Thick Shake, Peach Melba, and Rocky Road come highly recommended. The most popular choice, however, is the Death by Chocolate — loaded with chocolate sauce, nuts, vanilla ice cream, and a cherry. The prices are pocket friendly and the ambiance old-school.
A unique space that’s a nod to the city’s home team in the wildly popular cricket championship Indian Premier League (IPL) — RCB Bar and Cafe has the most eclectic menu. The cafe is an alfresco space and hosts the famed Breakfast Club, where the spread changes every week and is curated by top names in the business of food. Your plate here could feature anything from French toast to curry and rice. Go up a flight of stairs and you’ll discover the glittering bar — home to the most delicious cocktails, courtesy of the finest bartenders in the city. Here, you can kick back with a pizza and a drink while watching the latest in the world of sports being presented. Live music gigs are common and you might just bump into a celebrity (or two).
A no-fuss spot that specialises in authentic Korean delicacies — this space is run by a Korean native. Popular features of the menu are the Beef Donburi, Chicken Bibimbap, Bulgogi, Mandu, Shrimp Donburi, Kkanpungg, Hamul Wanja, Kimchi Jeon, and Kimchi Fried Rice. All the flavours are homely and the portions generous. You could take frozen mandu or kimchi home as well. No surprises why it’s a hit with locals. K-pop stans, peep the BTS and Big Bang posters on the wall.
Perhaps one of the best spots in the city for scrumptious Japanese delicacies — Azuki promises an authentic dining experience. From the extensive menu, the Omurice, Donburi, Ramen, Udon, and Yaki Soba come highly recommended. However, it’s the sushi that draws diners in scores. Nigiri comes with options like salmon, beef steak, crab, prawn tempura, and grouper. Vegetarians can dig into their rolls with avocado, corn, cucumber, and other plant-based ingredients. These pair deliciously with their range of sake. Wrap up on a sweet note with Dorayaki Matcha Pancakes or Kakigori (shaved ice).
Wrapping up this list on a heady note is this iconic spot that has some of the city’s best beers on tap. Here, long community tables overlook large beer tanks, sports matches stream on multiple screens, and casual chatter drown out background music. Dubbed India’s first American-style craft brewery, Arbor’s menu includes fun options like French-Belgian Cake By The Ocean, Sumac Wit, and Belgian-style Witbier. A popular option is the Bangalore Bliss, the house’s take on a Hefeweizen. These pair deliciously with their Bangalore Nachos featuring beer cheese, guacamole, sour cream, and salsa. Also good bets? The pizzas, onion rings, burgers, and chicken creations.
Which of these restaurants near MG road are you hitting up this weekend?
