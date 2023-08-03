Best spots near MG road to swing by on your next restaurant run in Bangalore

From candlelit spaces with cocktails and Continental fare to no-fuss spots with meaty steaks and decadent desserts — there’s nary a food craving or occasion that a restaurant near Bangalore’s bustling MG road can’t cater to. Here’s a look at a few local-favourite spots.

Every evening of every day in Bangalore, every restaurant in and near the thriving Mahatma Gandhi Road (MG Road) is buzzing with discerning diners. Some satiate their sweet tooth with a sundae at an old-school ice-cream shop, others get to know their colleagues better over large mugs of craft beer. Many show up to one of the neighbourhood’s many romantic spots in their finest dresses for date night. This abundance of dining spots is complemented by malls, arcades, theatres, and other entertainment centres around the area.

No surprises why this part of town — according to a report by Indian Express — took the crown in a 2023 ranking of the top 30 high streets in India by real-estate company Knight Frank India, rubbing shoulders with the likes of Linking Road in Mumbai. Its neighbouring spots, Commercial Street, Brigade Road, and Church Street came in at seventh, ninth, and tenth spots respectively. Needless to say, if there’s a party or special occasion in the city, there’s no better spot to head to than this one. Best part? The connectivity here is quite exceptional, with several metro stations and bus routes at a commuter’s disposal. Here’s our pick of the best spots to hit up.

Best restaurants near MG Road to add to your dining itinerary